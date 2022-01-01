Home / Courses / USA / Massachusetts / Edgartown

The Royal & Ancient Chappaquiddick Links

About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 29
Length 1335 yards
Slope 87
Rating 27.3
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Mens 29 1335 yards 27.3 87
Ladies (W) 29 1335 yards 28.5 89
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for The Royal and Ancient Chappaquiddick links
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 27.3/87 105 125 170 195 120 165 105 65 285 1335 1335
Ladies W: 28.5/89 105 125 170 195 120 165 105 65 285 1335 1335
Handicap 5 9 2 7 8 1 3 6 4
Par 3 3 3 4 3 3 3 3 4 29 29

Course Details

Year Built 1887
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

