The Royal & Ancient Chappaquiddick Links
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 29
Length 1335 yards
Slope 87
Rating 27.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mens
|29
|1335 yards
|27.3
|87
|Ladies (W)
|29
|1335 yards
|28.5
|89
Scorecard for The Royal and Ancient Chappaquiddick links
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 27.3/87
|105
|125
|170
|195
|120
|165
|105
|65
|285
|1335
|1335
|Ladies W: 28.5/89
|105
|125
|170
|195
|120
|165
|105
|65
|285
|1335
|1335
|Handicap
|5
|9
|2
|7
|8
|1
|3
|6
|4
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|29
|29
Course Details
Year Built 1887
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
East Falmouth, Massachusetts
Public
4.2110176471
195
East Falmouth, Massachusetts
Public
4.2110176471
195
Golf Packages
FROM $197 (USD)
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at Seaview, A Dolce Hotel and 2 rounds of golf at Seaview Golf Club - Bay & Pines Courses.
Course Layout