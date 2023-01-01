Richmond Pitch and Putt at The Villages Executive Golf Trail
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Executive
Par 54
Length 1309 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|54
|1309 yards
Scorecard for Pitch & Putt
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Mens M: 52.3/80
|59
|65
|97
|74
|57
|58
|105
|104
|110
|729
|65
|59
|91
|90
|55
|78
|60
|82
|72
|652
|1381
|Ladies W: 54.5/89
|59
|65
|97
|74
|57
|58
|105
|104
|110
|729
|65
|59
|91
|90
|55
|78
|60
|82
|72
|652
|1381
|Handicap
|2
|4
|6
|8
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|54
Course Details
Year Built 2022
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
GPS No
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, Discover
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire.
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Wildwood, Florida
Semi-Private
4.0196176471
525
Golf Packages
FROM $187 (USD)
ORLANDO, FL | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at Mission Inn Resort & Club and 2 rounds of golf at Mission Inn Resort & Club - El Campeon & Las Colinas Courses.
FROM $77 (USD)
ORLANDO, FL | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodation at The Lodge at Orange County National and 3 rounds of golf at Celebration Golf Club, Orange County- Crooked Cat and Orange County- Panther Lake.
FROM $167 (USD)
ORLANDO, FL | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at SpringHill Suites or TownePlace Suites and 3 rounds of golf at Celebration Golf Club, Orange County National, and Walt Disney World Golf.
FROM $197 (USD)
ORLANDO, FL | Enjoy 1 nights' accommodation at Bay Hill Lodge and 1 round of golf at Bay Hill Club.
FROM $97 (USD)
ORLANDO, FL | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodation at The Fountains Resort Orlando and 4 rounds of golf at Celebration Golf Club, Orange County National, Shingle Creek Golf Club and Falcons Fire Golf Club.
Course Layout