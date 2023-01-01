Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Canary Garden Country Club

0

This golf course is closed for business. Not true? Let us know.
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7100 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7100 yards
Regular 72 6556 yards
Ladies 72 5510 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Canary Garden Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 75.5/137 553 486 494 208 647 402 456 221 470 3937 436 659 219 575 393 464 443 206 446 3841 7778
Back M: 74.9/131 535 466 465 192 640 361 424 184 432 3699 423 631 197 529 377 440 420 180 412 3609 7308
Regular M: 73.1/123 519 456 434 162 629 326 395 161 419 3501 390 604 151 509 361 420 400 164 390 3389 6890
Ladies W: 70.2/119 475 388 434 118 563 115 342 132 381 2948 364 465 130 489 316 385 349 136 339 2973 5921
Handicap 15 9 3 13 1 7 5 17 11 16 4 10 14 8 2 6 18 12
Par 5 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 36 4 5 3 5 4 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2002
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, VISA, Diners, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Walking Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Locker Rooms

Reviews

