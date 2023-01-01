Canary Garden Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7100 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7100 yards
|Regular
|72
|6556 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5510 yards
Scorecard for Canary Garden Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 75.5/137
|553
|486
|494
|208
|647
|402
|456
|221
|470
|3937
|436
|659
|219
|575
|393
|464
|443
|206
|446
|3841
|7778
|Back M: 74.9/131
|535
|466
|465
|192
|640
|361
|424
|184
|432
|3699
|423
|631
|197
|529
|377
|440
|420
|180
|412
|3609
|7308
|Regular M: 73.1/123
|519
|456
|434
|162
|629
|326
|395
|161
|419
|3501
|390
|604
|151
|509
|361
|420
|400
|164
|390
|3389
|6890
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|475
|388
|434
|118
|563
|115
|342
|132
|381
|2948
|364
|465
|130
|489
|316
|385
|349
|136
|339
|2973
|5921
|Handicap
|15
|9
|3
|13
|1
|7
|5
|17
|11
|16
|4
|10
|14
|8
|2
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2002
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, VISA, Diners, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Walking Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Locker Rooms
