Bayou Golf Course - Pitch & Putt

About
Rating Snapshot

0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 9
Type Public/Municipal
Style Putting course
Par 27
Length 615 yards
Slope 87
Rating 27.0
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 27 615 yards 27.0 87
Red (W) 27 564 yards 28.5 89
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Blue M: 27.0/87 87 51 83 66 62 64 74 57 71 615 615
Red W: 28.5/89 80 56 78 61 57 59 68 50 55 564 564
Handicap 3 9 1 8 7 5 4 6 2
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 27

Course Details

Year Built 2014
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mike Nuzzo (2014)

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, MasterCard, Discover
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire required. Collar shirts with sleeves must be worn.

Food & Beverage

Snacks

Available Facilities

Clubhouse

Reviews

Bayou GC
Bayou Golf Course
Texas City, Texas
Public/Municipal
3.4878470588
493
The Links at Green Caye
The Links at Green Caye
Dickinson, Texas
Public
4.0
2
Chaparral GC
Chaparral Golf Club
Dickinson, Texas
Semi-Private
1.0
5
Beacon Lakes GC: #16
Beacon Lakes Golf Club
Dickenson, Texas
Public
2.4286
14
South Shore Harbour CC
South/Shore at South Shore Harbour Country Club
League City, Texas
Resort/Private
4.75
4
South Shore Harbour CC
Shore/Harbour at South Shore Harbour Country Club
League City, Texas
Resort/Private
4.75
4
South Shore Harbour CC
Harbour/South at South Shore Harbour Country Club
League City, Texas
Resort/Private
4.75
4
Magnolia Creek
Magnolia Creek - England/Ireland Course
League City, Texas
Private
5.0
1
Magnolia Creek
Magnolia Creek - Scotland/Ireland Course
League City, Texas
Private
5.0
1
Magnolia Creek
Magnolia Creek - England/Scotland Course
League City, Texas
Private
5.0
1
Moody Gardens GC: #13
Moody Gardens Golf Course
Galveston, Texas
Public/Resort
4.5508
865
Galveston CC: #12
Galveston Country Club
Galveston, Texas
Private
5.0
1
