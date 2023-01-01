Bayou Golf Course - Pitch & Putt
About
Holes 9
Type Public/Municipal
Style Putting course
Par 27
Length 615 yards
Slope 87
Rating 27.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|27
|615 yards
|27.0
|87
|Red (W)
|27
|564 yards
|28.5
|89
Scorecard for Pitch & Putt
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Blue M: 27.0/87
|87
|51
|83
|66
|62
|64
|74
|57
|71
|615
|615
|Red W: 28.5/89
|80
|56
|78
|61
|57
|59
|68
|50
|55
|564
|564
|Handicap
|3
|9
|1
|8
|7
|5
|4
|6
|2
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|27
Course Details
Year Built 2014
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mike Nuzzo (2014)
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, MasterCard, Discover
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire required. Collar shirts with sleeves must be worn.
Food & BeverageSnacks
Available FacilitiesClubhouse
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Texas City, Texas
Public/Municipal
3.4878470588
493
League City, Texas
Resort/Private
League City, Texas
Resort/Private
League City, Texas
Resort/Private
Galveston, Texas
Public/Resort
4.5508
865
Golf Packages
FROM $297 (USD)
SAN ANTONIO, TX | Come play where the pros play! Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa and 2 rounds of golf at TPC San Antonio (The Canyons & The Oaks Courses), site of the PGA Tour’s Valero Texas Open.
FROM $217 (USD)
AUSTIN, TX | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Horseshoe Bay Resort and 3 rounds of golf on Horseshoe Bay's Apple Rock, Ram Rock, & Slick Rock Courses.
FROM $197 (USD)
SAN ANTONIO, TX | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at La Cantera Resort & Spa and 2 rounds of golf at La Cantera Resort - Resort Course.
Course Layout