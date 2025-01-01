Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
Beijing Jade Island International Golf Club - East Course

0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7245 yards
Slope 143
Rating 80.8
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7245 yards 80.8 143
Blue 72 6819 yards 75.9 134
White 72 6324 yards 70.5 125
Red (W) 72 5617 yards 62.6 111
Scorecard
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 80.8/143 399 177 579 405 214 520 445 409 444 3592 442 574 190 349 461 449 180 546 462 3653 7245
Blue M: 75.9/134 375 164 552 382 188 499 421 389 411 3381 423 542 168 329 438 423 155 522 438 3438 6819
White M: 70.5/125 347 145 511 364 166 487 407 370 331 3128 400 513 142 301 405 396 132 493 414 3196 6324
Red W: 62.6/111 328 103 474 297 136 422 385 315 317 2777 378 458 114 269 357 351 124 432 357 2840 5617
Handicap 16 18 10 8 6 14 4 12 2 7 9 11 17 3 5 15 13 1
Par 4 3 5 4 3 5 4 4 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2009
Architect Tony Cashmore (2009)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Caddies Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Nearby Courses
1440x350.jpg
Beijing Jade Island International Golf Club - West Course
Chaoyang, Beijing
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The Players Club: Clubhouse
The Players Club - Middle/Back Course
Shunyi, Beijing
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
1440x350.jpg
Beijing Tian'an Holiday Sport Club - A/B Course
Chaoyang, Beijing
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The Players Club
The Players Club - Front/Middle Course
Shunyi, Beijing
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The Players Club
The Players Club - Back/Front Course
Shunyi, Beijing
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
1440x350.jpg
Beijing Tian'an Holiday Sport Club - A/C Course
Chaoyang, Beijing
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
1440x350.jpg
Beijing Tian'an Holiday Sport Club - B/C Course
Chaoyang, Beijing
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
1440x350.jpg
Shadow Creek Golf Club
Shunyi, Beijing
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nicklaus Club Beijing: Clubhouse
Nicklaus Club Beijing
Chaoyang, Beijing
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
1440x350.jpg
Beijing Riverside Resort Golf Club
Chaoyang, Beijing
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Beijing Cascades Country GC: Clubhouse
Beijing Cascades Country Golf Club - A/B Course
Chaoyang, Beijing
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
1440x350.jpg
Beijing Huanggang International Golf Club
Chaoyang, Beijing
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
