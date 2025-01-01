Beijing Jade Island International Golf Club - East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7245 yards
Slope 143
Rating 80.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7245 yards
|80.8
|143
|Blue
|72
|6819 yards
|75.9
|134
|White
|72
|6324 yards
|70.5
|125
|Red (W)
|72
|5617 yards
|62.6
|111
Scorecard for Beijing Jade Island International Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 80.8/143
|399
|177
|579
|405
|214
|520
|445
|409
|444
|3592
|442
|574
|190
|349
|461
|449
|180
|546
|462
|3653
|7245
|Blue M: 75.9/134
|375
|164
|552
|382
|188
|499
|421
|389
|411
|3381
|423
|542
|168
|329
|438
|423
|155
|522
|438
|3438
|6819
|White M: 70.5/125
|347
|145
|511
|364
|166
|487
|407
|370
|331
|3128
|400
|513
|142
|301
|405
|396
|132
|493
|414
|3196
|6324
|Red W: 62.6/111
|328
|103
|474
|297
|136
|422
|385
|315
|317
|2777
|378
|458
|114
|269
|357
|351
|124
|432
|357
|2840
|5617
|Handicap
|16
|18
|10
|8
|6
|14
|4
|12
|2
|7
|9
|11
|17
|3
|5
|15
|13
|1
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2009
Architect Tony Cashmore (2009)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Caddies Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
