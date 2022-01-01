Beijing Cascades Country Golf Club - A/B Course
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7272 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7272 yards
|74.9
|131
|Gold
|72
|6832 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6265 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|5753 yards
|69.2
|117
|White (W)
|72
|5753 yards
|70.2
|119
|Red (W)
|72
|5173 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for A - B
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|440
|151
|408
|585
|478
|560
|446
|389
|181
|3638
|470
|580
|248
|483
|422
|352
|497
|160
|422
|3634
|7272
|Gold M: 73.1/123
|398
|138
|381
|561
|451
|530
|412
|365
|169
|3405
|445
|548
|248
|466
|401
|329
|477
|128
|385
|3427
|6832
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|360
|127
|327
|512
|418
|490
|382
|328
|148
|3092
|420
|511
|214
|446
|366
|305
|454
|106
|351
|3173
|6265
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|330
|123
|298
|471
|387
|452
|347
|296
|123
|2827
|399
|473
|181
|422
|333
|280
|426
|90
|322
|2926
|5753
|Red W: 67.1/113
|296
|115
|270
|424
|350
|400
|302
|269
|104
|2530
|372
|426
|152
|380
|299
|252
|400
|72
|290
|2643
|5173
|Handicap
|9
|15
|13
|5
|1
|11
|7
|3
|17
|10
|16
|14
|6
|2
|12
|8
|4
|18
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1998
Golf Season Year round
Architect Arnold Palmer (1998)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Locker Rooms
Available ActivitiesSwimming
