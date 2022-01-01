Home / Courses / Asia / China / Beijing Municipality

Beijing Cascades Country Golf Club - A/B Course

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7272 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7272 yards 74.9 131
Gold 72 6832 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6265 yards 70.7 121
White 72 5753 yards 69.2 117
White (W) 72 5753 yards 70.2 119
Red (W) 72 5173 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for A - B
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 440 151 408 585 478 560 446 389 181 3638 470 580 248 483 422 352 497 160 422 3634 7272
Gold M: 73.1/123 398 138 381 561 451 530 412 365 169 3405 445 548 248 466 401 329 477 128 385 3427 6832
Blue M: 70.7/121 360 127 327 512 418 490 382 328 148 3092 420 511 214 446 366 305 454 106 351 3173 6265
White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 330 123 298 471 387 452 347 296 123 2827 399 473 181 422 333 280 426 90 322 2926 5753
Red W: 67.1/113 296 115 270 424 350 400 302 269 104 2530 372 426 152 380 299 252 400 72 290 2643 5173
Handicap 9 15 13 5 1 11 7 3 17 10 16 14 6 2 12 8 4 18
Par 4 3 4 5 4 5 4 4 3 36 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1998
Golf Season Year round
Architect Arnold Palmer (1998)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Locker Rooms

Available Activities

Swimming

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Beijing Tian'an Holiday Sport Club - B/C Course
Chaoyang, Beijing
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Beijing Tian'an Holiday Sport Club - A/B Course
Chaoyang, Beijing
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Beijing Tian'an Holiday Sport Club - A/C Course
Chaoyang, Beijing
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Beijing CBD International Golf Club
Chaoyang, Beijing
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Earls Golf Club
Tongzhou, Beijing
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Beijing Huatang International Golf Club
Tongzhou, Beijing
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Beijing Grand Canal Golf Club
Tongzhou, Beijing
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Jinghua GC
Jinghua Golf Club
Tongzhou, Beijing
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Beijing Links Golf Club
Chaoyang, Beijing
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Beijing Bayhood International GC
Beijing Bayhood International Golf Club
Chaoyang, Beijing
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hone Shee Golf Club
Daxing, Beijing
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Grand Dynasty Golf Club - East/West Course
Langfang, Hebei
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
