7 Mile Beach Golf Links - South Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7178 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|7178 yards
|74.9
|131
|White
|72
|6556 yards
|70.7
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6556 yards
|74.1
|125
|Yellow
|72
|5772 yards
|69.2
|117
|Yellow (W)
|72
|5772 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for 7 Mile Beach Golf Links
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|434
|145
|600
|459
|369
|499
|250
|445
|418
|3619
|299
|436
|606
|318
|178
|528
|486
|160
|548
|3559
|7178
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 74.1/125
|398
|138
|552
|424
|314
|460
|245
|394
|341
|3266
|277
|401
|551
|283
|160
|492
|452
|140
|534
|3290
|6556
|Yellow M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|340
|109
|477
|370
|288
|412
|215
|332
|320
|2863
|226
|332
|510
|243
|150
|468
|398
|118
|464
|2909
|5772
|Handicap
|13
|17
|9
|3
|15
|1
|5
|7
|11
|12
|4
|10
|14
|6
|18
|2
|16
|8
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|35
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|37
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2025
Architect Michael Clayton (2025) Mike DeVries (2025) Frank Pont (2025)
Rentals/Services
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Featured Content
Course Layout