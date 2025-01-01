Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
Home / Courses / Oceania / Australia / Tasmania

7 Mile Beach Golf Links - South Course

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7178 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 7178 yards 74.9 131
White 72 6556 yards 70.7 121
White (W) 72 6556 yards 74.1 125
Yellow 72 5772 yards 69.2 117
Yellow (W) 72 5772 yards 70.2 119
Scorecard for 7 Mile Beach Golf Links
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 434 145 600 459 369 499 250 445 418 3619 299 436 606 318 178 528 486 160 548 3559 7178
White M: 70.7/121 W: 74.1/125 398 138 552 424 314 460 245 394 341 3266 277 401 551 283 160 492 452 140 534 3290 6556
Yellow M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 340 109 477 370 288 412 215 332 320 2863 226 332 510 243 150 468 398 118 464 2909 5772
Handicap 13 17 9 3 15 1 5 7 11 12 4 10 14 6 18 2 16 8
Par 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 4 4 35 4 4 5 4 3 5 4 3 5 37 72

Year Built 2025
Architect Michael Clayton (2025) Mike DeVries (2025) Frank Pont (2025)

Pull-carts Yes

Putting Green Yes

Walking Allowed Yes
Forcett Lakes
Forcett Lakes Golf Club
Lewisham, Hobart & South-East
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Llanherne GC: Clubhouse
Llanherne Golf Club
Seven Mile Beach, Hobart & South-East
Semi-Private
5.0
1
Write Review
Tasmania GC
Tasmania Golf Club
Hobart, Tasmania
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Pittwater GC
Pittwater Golf Club
Midway Point, Hobart & South-East
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Royal Hobart GC: #9
Royal Hobart Golf Club
Hobart, Tasmania
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Richmond GC
Richmond Golf Club
Cambridge, Tasmania
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Coal Valley Golf Links
Coal Valley Golf Links
Richmond, Tasmania
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Rosny Park Public Golf Course
Hobart, Tasmania
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Dunalley GC
Dunalley Golf Club
Dunalley, Hobart & South-East
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
New Town Bay GC: #3
New Town Bay Golf Club
Hobart, Hobart & South-East
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
South Arm RSL Golf Club
South Arm, Tasmania
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Iron Pot GC
Iron Pot Golf Club
Lauderdale, Hobart & South-East
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Lost Farm - view
Is Barnbougle the best international golf resort outside America?
Cape Wickham - hole 18 panoramic
Is Tasmania's King Island the king of all golf islands?
Cape Wickham - lighthouse
Is Cape Wickham the world's most scenic golf course?
Ocean Dunes - hole 14 views
Tour the spectacular Ocean Dunes Golf Course on Tasmania's King Island
