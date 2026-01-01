Loraloma Private Club & Estates
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7412 yards
Slope 142
Rating 75.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Loraloma
|72
|7412 yards
|75.1
|142
|Loraloma (W)
|72
|7412 yards
|82.2
|152
|Sky
|72
|6832 yards
|72.1
|133
|Sky (W)
|72
|6832 yards
|78.5
|146
|Limestone
|72
|6301 yards
|68.9
|128
|Limestone (W)
|72
|6301 yards
|75.0
|139
|Gold
|72
|5287 yards
|64.9
|110
|Gold (W)
|72
|5287 yards
|69.7
|118
|Sunset
|72
|4559 yards
|61.7
|99
|Sunset (W)
|72
|4559 yards
|66.8
|106
Scorecard for Loraloma Private Club & Estates
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Loraloma M: 75.1/142 W: 82.2/152
|438
|368
|468
|515
|242
|553
|459
|600
|146
|3789
|400
|338
|434
|221
|472
|530
|453
|182
|593
|3623
|7412
|Sky M: 72.1/133 W: 78.5/146
|407
|324
|433
|445
|225
|506
|445
|525
|133
|3443
|388
|322
|375
|191
|448
|497
|435
|154
|579
|3389
|6832
|Limestone M: 68.9/128 W: 75.0/139
|383
|296
|382
|406
|191
|475
|417
|502
|114
|3166
|379
|301
|326
|172
|392
|464
|399
|141
|561
|3135
|6301
|Gold M: 64.9/110 W: 69.7/118
|310
|235
|308
|365
|149
|408
|331
|451
|101
|2658
|324
|200
|304
|109
|365
|410
|344
|123
|450
|2629
|5287
|Sunset M: 61.7/99 W: 66.8/106
|279
|211
|283
|314
|114
|379
|277
|363
|84
|2304
|289
|173
|271
|92
|255
|374
|293
|103
|405
|2255
|4559
|Handicap
|13
|15
|3
|11
|9
|7
|1
|5
|17
|12
|16
|10
|8
|4
|14
|6
|18
|2
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Year Built 2025
Fairways Zoysia Grass
Greens Zoysia Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect David McLay Kidd (2026)
Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Course Layout