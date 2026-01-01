Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
Loraloma Private Club & Estates

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7412 yards
Slope 142
Rating 75.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Loraloma 72 7412 yards 75.1 142
Loraloma (W) 72 7412 yards 82.2 152
Sky 72 6832 yards 72.1 133
Sky (W) 72 6832 yards 78.5 146
Limestone 72 6301 yards 68.9 128
Limestone (W) 72 6301 yards 75.0 139
Gold 72 5287 yards 64.9 110
Gold (W) 72 5287 yards 69.7 118
Sunset 72 4559 yards 61.7 99
Sunset (W) 72 4559 yards 66.8 106
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Loraloma Private Club & Estates
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Loraloma M: 75.1/142 W: 82.2/152 438 368 468 515 242 553 459 600 146 3789 400 338 434 221 472 530 453 182 593 3623 7412
Sky M: 72.1/133 W: 78.5/146 407 324 433 445 225 506 445 525 133 3443 388 322 375 191 448 497 435 154 579 3389 6832
Limestone M: 68.9/128 W: 75.0/139 383 296 382 406 191 475 417 502 114 3166 379 301 326 172 392 464 399 141 561 3135 6301
Gold M: 64.9/110 W: 69.7/118 310 235 308 365 149 408 331 451 101 2658 324 200 304 109 365 410 344 123 450 2629 5287
Sunset M: 61.7/99 W: 66.8/106 279 211 283 314 114 379 277 363 84 2304 289 173 271 92 255 374 293 103 405 2255 4559
Handicap 13 15 3 11 9 7 1 5 17 12 16 10 8 4 14 6 18 2
Par 4 4 4 4 3 5 4 5 3 36 4 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2025
Fairways Zoysia Grass
Greens Zoysia Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect David McLay Kidd (2026)

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
