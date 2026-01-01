The Fall Line - East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 70
Length 6610 yards
Slope 119
Rating 71.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mens
|70
|6610 yards
|71.1
|119
|Ladies (W)
|70
|6610 yards
|72.1
|121
Scorecard for East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Mens M: 71.1/119
|425
|225
|520
|190
|455
|200
|330
|555
|410
|3310
|140
|590
|330
|450
|165
|580
|460
|180
|405
|3300
|6610
|Ladies W: 72.1/121
|425
|225
|520
|190
|455
|200
|330
|555
|410
|3310
|140
|590
|330
|450
|165
|580
|460
|180
|405
|3300
|6610
|Handicap
|9
|13
|5
|15
|1
|17
|11
|3
|7
|18
|4
|12
|6
|16
|2
|8
|14
|10
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|35
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|35
|70
Course Details
Year Built 2023
Golf Season Year round
Architect OCM (2023)
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper golf attire
Course Layout