The Fall Line - West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7150 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mens
|72
|7150 yards
|74.9
|131
|Ladies (W)
|72
|7150 yards
|75.9
|133
Scorecard for West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Mens M: 74.9/131
|535
|330
|460
|245
|590
|170
|380
|220
|450
|3380
|465
|180
|300
|480
|470
|570
|390
|370
|545
|3770
|7150
|Ladies W: 75.9/133
|535
|330
|460
|245
|590
|170
|380
|220
|450
|3380
|465
|180
|300
|480
|470
|570
|390
|370
|545
|3770
|7150
|Handicap
|11
|15
|5
|7
|1
|17
|9
|13
|3
|6
|16
|18
|10
|4
|2
|12
|14
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|35
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|5
|37
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2024
Golf Season Year round
Architect OCM (2024)
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper golf attire
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
