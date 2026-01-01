Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
Home / Courses / USA / Georgia / Mauk

The Fall Line - West Course

0
1440x350.jpg

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7150 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Mens 72 7150 yards 74.9 131
Ladies (W) 72 7150 yards 75.9 133
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for West
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Mens M: 74.9/131 535 330 460 245 590 170 380 220 450 3380 465 180 300 480 470 570 390 370 545 3770 7150
Ladies W: 75.9/133 535 330 460 245 590 170 380 220 450 3380 465 180 300 480 470 570 390 370 545 3770 7150
Handicap 11 15 5 7 1 17 9 13 3 6 16 18 10 4 2 12 14 8
Par 5 4 4 3 5 3 4 3 4 35 4 3 4 4 4 5 4 4 5 37 72

Course Details

Year Built 2024
Golf Season Year round
Architect OCM (2024)

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper golf attire
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+
waivedfees
10 rounds of waived fees
golf ball.svg
$120 in tee time credits
teetime protection.svg
Tee Time Protection
redeemtrophy
Redeem GolfPass points

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
stars Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
rss_feed Get RSS feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
The Fall Line
The Fall Line - Short Course
Mauk, Georgia
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The Fall Line
The Fall Line - East Course
Mauk, Georgia
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
1440x350.jpg
Cedar Creek Golf & Country Club
Buena Vista, Georgia
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
1440x350.jpg
Reynold's Golf Course
Reynolds, Georgia
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf Packages
Chateau7.jpg

Château Élan Stay & Play Golf Package

CLICK BELOW
BRASELTON, GA | Enjoy lodging accommodations at Château Élan Winery & Resort and golf at Château Élan Golf Club - Château & Woodlands Courses.
Chateau7.jpg

Château Élan Stay & Play Golf Package

CLICK BELOW
BRASELTON, GA | Enjoy lodging accommodations at Château Élan Winery & Resort and golf at Château Élan Golf Club - Château & Woodlands Courses.
Jekyll Island Golf Club - Pine Lakes

Jekyll Island Stay & Play Package

CLICK BELOW
JEKYLL ISLAND, GA | Enjoy lodging accommodations at the Hampton Inn & Suites Jekyll Island or the Home2 Suites by Hilton Jekyll Island and golf at Jekyll Island Golf Club - Pine Lakes, Indian Mound, or Great Dunes courses.
Harbour Town Golf Links

Sea Pines Resort Stay & Play Package

FROM $217 (USD)
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC | Enjoy up to 7 nights’ accommodations at the Sea Pines Resort and up to 5 rounds of golf at your choice of Harbour Town Golf Links, Atlantic Dunes Golf Course, and Heron Point Course.
Oyster Reef Golf Course

The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa Stay & Play Package

FROM $207 (USD)
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Oyster Reef Golf Course, Robber’s Row Course, Barony Course, and The Shipyard Golf Course.
Course Layout
Now Reading

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account

    •
    Search Near Me