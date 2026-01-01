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Century Seaview Golf & Country Club

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About

Holes 18
Type Private/Resort
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 6896 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 72 6896 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6607 yards 70.7 121
White 72 6016 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 72 5230 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Century Seaview Golf & Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 33.1/111 394 294 130 519 428 158 145 330 409 2807 null null null null null null null null null 2807
Blue M: 31.5/105 385 275 130 519 428 131 145 330 409 2752 null null null null null null null null null 2752
White M: 30.4/101 367 260 100 503 402 131 120 290 353 2526 null null null null null null null null null 2526
Red W: 31.9/103 309 172 100 432 323 116 120 235 298 2105 null null null null null null null null null 2105
Handicap 1 5 8 3 2 7 9 6 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Par 4 4 3 5 4 3 3 4 4 34 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 34

Course Details

Year Built 2002
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Caddies Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities
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