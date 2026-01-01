Century Seaview Golf & Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private/Resort
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 6896 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|72
|6896 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6607 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|6016 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|5230 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Century Seaview Golf & Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 33.1/111
|394
|294
|130
|519
|428
|158
|145
|330
|409
|2807
|null
|null
|null
|null
|null
|null
|null
|null
|null
|2807
|Blue M: 31.5/105
|385
|275
|130
|519
|428
|131
|145
|330
|409
|2752
|null
|null
|null
|null
|null
|null
|null
|null
|null
|2752
|White M: 30.4/101
|367
|260
|100
|503
|402
|131
|120
|290
|353
|2526
|null
|null
|null
|null
|null
|null
|null
|null
|null
|2526
|Red W: 31.9/103
|309
|172
|100
|432
|323
|116
|120
|235
|298
|2105
|null
|null
|null
|null
|null
|null
|null
|null
|null
|2105
|Handicap
|1
|5
|8
|3
|2
|7
|9
|6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|3
|4
|4
|34
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
Course Details
Year Built 2002
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Caddies Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities
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