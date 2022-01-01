Home / Courses / Asia / China / Guangdong Province

OCT East Wind Valley Golf Club

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6653 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6653 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6266 yards 70.7 121
White 72 5594 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 72 4621 yards 66.9 109
Scorecard
Scorecard for OCT East Wind Valley
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 392 454 291 196 498 375 166 542 413 3327 390 319 536 212 371 513 223 150 612 3326 6653
Blue M: 70.7/121 368 433 269 157 473 362 172 513 371 3118 353 302 526 190 343 486 209 142 597 3148 6266
White M: 69.2/117 346 370 249 114 396 336 150 478 351 2790 335 266 391 164 319 441 164 152 572 2804 5594
Red W: 66.9/109 295 337 176 93 352 285 124 374 298 2334 247 189 375 141 260 395 120 118 442 2287 4621
Handicap 10 4 16 14 6 12 18 2 8 13 7 3 15 11 5 9 17 1
Par 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 5 4 36 4 4 5 3 4 5 3 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2007
Architect Nelson & Haworth (2007)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, JCB, Mastercard, Visa
Walking Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Sports

Fitness

