OCT East Wind Valley Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6653 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6653 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6266 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|5594 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|4621 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for OCT East Wind Valley
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|392
|454
|291
|196
|498
|375
|166
|542
|413
|3327
|390
|319
|536
|212
|371
|513
|223
|150
|612
|3326
|6653
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|368
|433
|269
|157
|473
|362
|172
|513
|371
|3118
|353
|302
|526
|190
|343
|486
|209
|142
|597
|3148
|6266
|White M: 69.2/117
|346
|370
|249
|114
|396
|336
|150
|478
|351
|2790
|335
|266
|391
|164
|319
|441
|164
|152
|572
|2804
|5594
|Red W: 66.9/109
|295
|337
|176
|93
|352
|285
|124
|374
|298
|2334
|247
|189
|375
|141
|260
|395
|120
|118
|442
|2287
|4621
|Handicap
|10
|4
|16
|14
|6
|12
|18
|2
|8
|13
|7
|3
|15
|11
|5
|9
|17
|1
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2007
Architect Nelson & Haworth (2007)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, JCB, Mastercard, Visa
Walking Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available SportsFitness
