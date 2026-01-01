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Lake Mohawk Golf Course

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About

Holes 9
Type
Style Executive
Par 30
Length 1787 yards
Slope 89
Rating 27.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 30 1787 yards 27.6 89
Red 30 1522 yards 26.5 87
Red (W) 30 1522 yards 29.0 92
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Lake Mohawk Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
White M: 27.6/89 297 165 265 140 185 125 322 177 111 1787 1787
Red M: 26.5/87 W: 29.0/92 297 145 192 130 163 89 255 144 107 1522 1522
Handicap 5 4 7 8 2 6 1 3 9
Par 4 3 4 3 3 3 4 3 3 30 30

Course Details

Year Built 1986

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf School/Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes
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