Lake Mohawk Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type
Style Executive
Par 30
Length 1787 yards
Slope 89
Rating 27.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|30
|1787 yards
|27.6
|89
|Red
|30
|1522 yards
|26.5
|87
|Red (W)
|30
|1522 yards
|29.0
|92
Scorecard for Lake Mohawk Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|White M: 27.6/89
|297
|165
|265
|140
|185
|125
|322
|177
|111
|1787
|1787
|Red M: 26.5/87 W: 29.0/92
|297
|145
|192
|130
|163
|89
|255
|144
|107
|1522
|1522
|Handicap
|5
|4
|7
|8
|2
|6
|1
|3
|9
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|3
|30
|30
Course Details
Year Built 1986
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf School/Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
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Course Layout