Mapleton Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 71
Length 7176 yards
Slope 151
Rating 75.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Tee 0
|71
|7176 yards
|75.5
|151
|I
|71
|6970 yards
|74.4
|150
|I/II
|71
|6695 yards
|73.2
|144
|II
|71
|6428 yards
|71.8
|139
|II (W)
|71
|6428 yards
|78.3
|152
|II/III
|71
|6185 yards
|70.4
|136
|II/III (W)
|71
|6185 yards
|76.8
|150
|III (W)
|71
|5894 yards
|75.1
|147
|III
|71
|5894 yards
|69.2
|131
|III/IV
|71
|5643 yards
|67.9
|128
|III/IV (W)
|71
|5643 yards
|73.8
|145
|IV
|71
|5604 yards
|66.5
|126
|IV (W)
|71
|5604 yards
|72.5
|142
|IV/V
|71
|5044 yards
|65.0
|123
|IV/V (W)
|71
|5044 yards
|70.5
|137
|V
|71
|4646 yards
|63.5
|120
|V (W)
|71
|4646 yards
|68.0
|132
Scorecard for Mapleton Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Tee 0 M: 75.5/151
|422
|445
|206
|330
|512
|232
|587
|434
|469
|3637
|146
|442
|380
|463
|557
|316
|506
|181
|548
|3539
|7176
|I M: 74.4/150
|405
|440
|206
|330
|464
|218
|587
|402
|443
|3495
|146
|442
|370
|447
|557
|296
|496
|181
|540
|3475
|6970
|I/II M: 73.2/144
|405
|420
|180
|330
|403
|176
|587
|402
|412
|3315
|146
|402
|370
|431
|557
|296
|457
|181
|540
|3380
|6695
|II M: 71.8/139 W: 78.3/152
|364
|420
|180
|308
|403
|176
|560
|382
|412
|3205
|140
|402
|340
|431
|512
|268
|457
|158
|515
|3223
|6428
|II/III M: 70.4/136 W: 76.8/150
|364
|382
|160
|308
|373
|162
|560
|382
|378
|3069
|140
|362
|340
|411
|512
|268
|410
|158
|515
|3116
|6185
|III M: 69.2/131 W: 75.1/147
|340
|382
|160
|272
|373
|162
|528
|322
|378
|2917
|118
|362
|330
|411
|489
|240
|410
|145
|472
|2977
|5894
|III/IV M: 67.9/128 W: 73.8/145
|340
|330
|130
|272
|358
|146
|528
|322
|334
|2760
|118
|326
|330
|397
|489
|240
|366
|145
|472
|2883
|5643
|IV M: 66.5/126 W: 72.5/142
|291
|330
|130
|242
|358
|146
|514
|282
|334
|2627
|118
|362
|330
|411
|489
|240
|410
|145
|472
|2977
|5604
|IV/V M: 65.0/123 W: 70.5/137
|291
|303
|114
|242
|296
|134
|514
|282
|307
|2483
|110
|242
|315
|339
|456
|225
|320
|120
|434
|2561
|5044
|V M: 63.5/120 W: 68.0/132
|270
|303
|114
|212
|296
|134
|418
|252
|307
|2306
|92
|242
|272
|339
|414
|179
|320
|107
|375
|2340
|4646
|Handicap
|10
|8
|16
|18
|4
|12
|6
|14
|2
|11
|5
|15
|3
|9
|17
|1
|13
|7
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|35
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|71
Course Details
Year Built 2025
Fairways Bent Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Scott Hoffman (2025)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Locker Rooms
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Available SportsTennis
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