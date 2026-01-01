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Mapleton Golf Club

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About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 71
Length 7176 yards
Slope 151
Rating 75.5
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Tee 0 71 7176 yards 75.5 151
I 71 6970 yards 74.4 150
I/II 71 6695 yards 73.2 144
II 71 6428 yards 71.8 139
II (W) 71 6428 yards 78.3 152
II/III 71 6185 yards 70.4 136
II/III (W) 71 6185 yards 76.8 150
III (W) 71 5894 yards 75.1 147
III 71 5894 yards 69.2 131
III/IV 71 5643 yards 67.9 128
III/IV (W) 71 5643 yards 73.8 145
IV 71 5604 yards 66.5 126
IV (W) 71 5604 yards 72.5 142
IV/V 71 5044 yards 65.0 123
IV/V (W) 71 5044 yards 70.5 137
V 71 4646 yards 63.5 120
V (W) 71 4646 yards 68.0 132
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Mapleton Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Tee 0 M: 75.5/151 422 445 206 330 512 232 587 434 469 3637 146 442 380 463 557 316 506 181 548 3539 7176
I M: 74.4/150 405 440 206 330 464 218 587 402 443 3495 146 442 370 447 557 296 496 181 540 3475 6970
I/II M: 73.2/144 405 420 180 330 403 176 587 402 412 3315 146 402 370 431 557 296 457 181 540 3380 6695
II M: 71.8/139 W: 78.3/152 364 420 180 308 403 176 560 382 412 3205 140 402 340 431 512 268 457 158 515 3223 6428
II/III M: 70.4/136 W: 76.8/150 364 382 160 308 373 162 560 382 378 3069 140 362 340 411 512 268 410 158 515 3116 6185
III M: 69.2/131 W: 75.1/147 340 382 160 272 373 162 528 322 378 2917 118 362 330 411 489 240 410 145 472 2977 5894
III/IV M: 67.9/128 W: 73.8/145 340 330 130 272 358 146 528 322 334 2760 118 326 330 397 489 240 366 145 472 2883 5643
IV M: 66.5/126 W: 72.5/142 291 330 130 242 358 146 514 282 334 2627 118 362 330 411 489 240 410 145 472 2977 5604
IV/V M: 65.0/123 W: 70.5/137 291 303 114 242 296 134 514 282 307 2483 110 242 315 339 456 225 320 120 434 2561 5044
V M: 63.5/120 W: 68.0/132 270 303 114 212 296 134 418 252 307 2306 92 242 272 339 414 179 320 107 375 2340 4646
Handicap 10 8 16 18 4 12 6 14 2 11 5 15 3 9 17 1 13 7
Par 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 35 3 4 4 4 5 4 4 3 5 36 71

Course Details

Year Built 2025
Fairways Bent Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Scott Hoffman (2025)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Locker Rooms

Available Activities

Swimming

Available Sports

Tennis
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