Grand Sapporo Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6050 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|72
|6050 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|4979 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Grand Sapporo Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 70.7/121
|458
|326
|313
|171
|396
|473
|312
|184
|378
|3011
|494
|342
|339
|157
|538
|369
|286
|141
|373
|3039
|6050
|Red W: 67.1/113
|430
|290
|223
|150
|317
|394
|283
|130
|297
|2514
|383
|337
|253
|147
|343
|280
|272
|120
|330
|2465
|4979
|Handicap
|13
|17
|11
|9
|1
|7
|15
|5
|3
|4
|10
|12
|16
|8
|2
|18
|14
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Tobetsu, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
Course Layout