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Grand Sapporo Country Club

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About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6050 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 72 6050 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 4979 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Grand Sapporo Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 70.7/121 458 326 313 171 396 473 312 184 378 3011 494 342 339 157 538 369 286 141 373 3039 6050
Red W: 67.1/113 430 290 223 150 317 394 283 130 297 2514 383 337 253 147 343 280 272 120 330 2465 4979
Handicap 13 17 11 9 1 7 15 5 3 4 10 12 16 8 2 18 14 6
Par 5 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 5 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant
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