Cobbs Creek Golf - The Q School
About
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mens
|27
|750 yards
|27.3
|87
|Ladies (W)
|27
|750 yards
|28.5
|89
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 27.3/87
|86
|79
|75
|71
|73
|92
|106
|87
|81
|750
|750
|Ladies W: 28.5/89
|86
|79
|75
|71
|73
|92
|106
|87
|81
|750
|750
|Handicap
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|27
Course Details
Rentals/Services
Practice/Instruction
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Available FacilitiesClubhouse
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
Sensational - instantly one of America's best short courses and the beginning of a great overall public golf facility
Nearly 20 years in the making, the revitalization of Cobbs Creek, Philadelphia's once-proud public golf course is well underway, and beginning to bear fruit. The first milestone for golfers is this 9-hoe par-3 course of considerable sophistication, courtesy of Tiger Woods' TGR Design. It sits behind the Cobbs Creek campus's TGR Learning Lab, and offers a glimpse of the great times to come at this ambitious "Munaissance" project.
In addition to what it stands for, Q School stands on its own as a compelling bit of golf. You can play it with a couple of wedges and your putter, but I recommend bringing along a mid-iron, too, because many of the holes are fun opportunities to try a long bump-and-run shot. It might seem a little pricy at $45 for non-residents, but keep in mind that every dollar helps further the noble cause of giving Philadelphia, its golfers and its children a golf place to be proud of.