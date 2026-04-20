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Cobbs Creek Golf - The Q School

5.0
1 Reviews (1)
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5.0
1 Reviews (1)
5 Stars
1
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
5.0
Value
4.0
Layout
5.0
Friendliness
5.0
Pace
5.0
Amenities
5.0
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100.0%
Recommend this course
1 out of 1 reviews
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Average Rating
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5.0
1 Reviews (1)
5 Stars
1
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
5.0
Value
4.0
Layout
5.0
Friendliness
5.0
Pace
5.0
Amenities
5.0
100.0%
Recommend this course
1 out of 1 reviews
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
5.0
1 Reviews (1)
5 Stars
1
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
5.0
Value
4.0
Layout
5.0
Friendliness
5.0
Pace
5.0
Amenities
5.0
100.0%
Recommend this course
1 out of 1 reviews
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type Public/Municipal
Par 27
Length 750 yards
Slope 87
Rating 27.3
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Mens 27 750 yards 27.3 87
Ladies (W) 27 750 yards 28.5 89
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Q School
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 27.3/87 86 79 75 71 73 92 106 87 81 750 750
Ladies W: 28.5/89 86 79 75 71 73 92 106 87 81 750 750
Handicap 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 27

Course Details

Year Built 2025
Fairways Rye Grass
Greens Rye Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Tiger Woods (2025)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard Welcomed
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Snacks

Available Facilities

Clubhouse
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Reviews

5.0
1 Reviews (1)

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TimGavrichGP
Played On
Reviews 447
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Golf Advisor
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Walked

Sensational - instantly one of America's best short courses and the beginning of a great overall public golf facility

Nearly 20 years in the making, the revitalization of Cobbs Creek, Philadelphia's once-proud public golf course is well underway, and beginning to bear fruit. The first milestone for golfers is this 9-hoe par-3 course of considerable sophistication, courtesy of Tiger Woods' TGR Design. It sits behind the Cobbs Creek campus's TGR Learning Lab, and offers a glimpse of the great times to come at this ambitious "Munaissance" project.

In addition to what it stands for, Q School stands on its own as a compelling bit of golf. You can play it with a couple of wedges and your putter, but I recommend bringing along a mid-iron, too, because many of the holes are fun opportunities to try a long bump-and-run shot. It might seem a little pricy at $45 for non-residents, but keep in mind that every dollar helps further the noble cause of giving Philadelphia, its golfers and its children a golf place to be proud of.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
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Featured Content
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Articles
Why Cobbs Creek’s latest milestone is a triumph for municipal golf in Philadelphia and across America
Part 1: Headwaters
Articles
The American golf Munaissance roars ahead with its biggest-ever project
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Articles
The resurrection of Cobbs Creek Golf Course will be a Cool Golf Thing
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Articles
160-year-old club adds Gary Player-designed golf course to its portfolio
Course Layout
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