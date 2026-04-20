Cobbs Creek Golf - The Q School

Nearly 20 years in the making, the revitalization of Cobbs Creek, Philadelphia's once-proud public golf course is well underway, and beginning to bear fruit. The first milestone for golfers is this 9-hoe par-3 course of considerable sophistication, courtesy of Tiger Woods' TGR Design. It sits behind the Cobbs Creek campus's TGR Learning Lab, and offers a glimpse of the great times to come at this ambitious "Munaissance" project.

In addition to what it stands for, Q School stands on its own as a compelling bit of golf. You can play it with a couple of wedges and your putter, but I recommend bringing along a mid-iron, too, because many of the holes are fun opportunities to try a long bump-and-run shot. It might seem a little pricy at $45 for non-residents, but keep in mind that every dollar helps further the noble cause of giving Philadelphia, its golfers and its children a golf place to be proud of.