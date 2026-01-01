Oleada Golf Links

About
Holes 18
Par 72
Length 7336 yds
Rating 74.9
Slope 131
Type Resort
Style Links
Course Details
Rentals & Services
Golf Carts
Practice & Instruction
Driving Range
Bunker
Pitching & Chipping Area
Putting Green
Year Built 2026
Architect(s) Ernie Els (2026) Greg Letsche (2026)
Annual
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Golf Packages
Pueblo Bonito Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa Stay & Play Package
FROM $397 (USD)
CABO SAN LUCAS, MX | Enjoy up to 7 nights’ accommodations at Pueblo Bonito Los Cabos Beach Resort and up to 5 rounds of golf at your choice of Quivira Los Cabos Golf Course, Cabo Del Sol Course, Palmilla Golf Course, Cabo Real Golf Course, and Campestre San José Golf.
Grand Solmar at Rancho San Lucas Stay & Play Package
FROM $417 (USD)
CABO SAN LUCAS, MX | Enjoy up to 7 nights’ accommodations at Grand Solmar at Rancho San Lucas Resort and up to 5 rounds of golf at your choice of Solmar Golf Links, Cabo Del Sol Course, Cabo Real Golf Course, and Campestre San José Golf.
Pueblo Bonito Rose Resort & Spa Stay & Play Package
FROM $387 (USD)
CABO SAN LUCAS, MX | Enjoy up to 7 nights’ accommodations at Pueblo Bonito Rose Resort & Spa and up to 5 rounds of golf at your choice of Quivira Los Cabos Golf Course, Cabo Del Sol Course, Palmilla Golf Course, Cabo Real Golf Course, and Campestre San José Golf.
Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort Stay & Play Package
FROM $547 (USD)
CABO SAN LUCAS, MX | Enjoy up to 7 nights’ accommodations at Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort and up to 5 rounds of golf at your choice of Cabo Del Sol Course, Palmilla Golf Course, Cabo Real Golf Course, Puerto Los Cabos, and Campestre San José Golf.
Grand Solmar at Land’s End Stay & Play Package
FROM $497 (USD)
CABO SAN LUCAS, MX | Enjoy up to 7 nights’ accommodations at Grand Solmar Land’s End Resort and up to 5 rounds of golf at your choice of Solmar Golf Links, Cabo Del Sol Course, Cabo Real Golf Course, and Campestre San José Golf.
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