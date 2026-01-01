Home / Courses / Mexico / Baja California Sur

Oleada Golf Links

Los Cangrejos II Etapa, Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, 23473
01 (624) 166-4970
Course Website
Oleada Golf Links
A view of a green at Oleada Golf Links. Oleada Golf Links
Oleada Golf Links
A view of a tee at Oleada Golf Links. Oleada Golf Links
Oleada Golf Links
A view of a hole at Oleada Golf Links. Oleada Golf Links

About

Holes 18
Par 72
Length 7336 yds
Rating 74.9
Slope 131
Type Resort
Style Links
Tees
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Course scorecard and layout

Course Details

Rentals & Services

Golf Carts

Practice & Instruction

Driving Range
Bunker
Pitching & Chipping Area
Putting Green
Year Built 2026
Architect(s) Ernie Els (2026) Greg Letsche (2026)
Annual
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+ Annual
redeemtrophy
Exclusive member pricing on select tee times
waivedfees
Waived booking fees (on 12 bookings)
Shield-2.svg
Tee Time Protection (flexible cancellation)
golf ball.svg
$120 in monthly tee time promo codes
Trophy-Simple.svg
Redeem GolfPass Points
NBC-Peacock (1).svg
Peacock Premium streaming (up to 12 months)
...and much more!
$119 USD/year. Terms apply.

Rating Index
Tooltip Information Icon

No Reviews Yet

Have you been to this course? Be the first to leave a review.

Rating Index

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Diamante Cabo San Lucas - El Cardonal
Diamante Cabo San Lucas - El Cardonal Course
Cabo San Lucas , Los Cabos
Private/Resort
4.0 out of 5 stars
8
Write Review
Diamante Cabo San Lucas - The Dunes Course
Diamante Cabo San Lucas - The Dunes Course
Cabo San Lucas , Los Cabos
Private/Resort
4.4285714286 out of 5 stars
7
Write Review
Solmar Golf Links
View Tee Times
Solmar Golf Links
Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur
Resort/Private
4.533142215 out of 5 stars
178
Write Review
Diamante Cabo San Lucas - Oasis Short
Diamante Cabo San Lucas - Oasis Short Course
Cabo San Lucas , Los Cabos
Private/Resort
4.0 out of 5 stars
1
Write Review
Quivira GC: #5
Quivira Golf Club
Cabo San Lucas, Los Cabos
Private/Resort
3.6920415225 out of 5 stars
20
Write Review
Cabo San Lucas CC: #18
View Tee Times
Cabo San Lucas Country Club
Cabo San Lucas, Baja California
Resort
3.4460829632 out of 5 stars
355
Write Review
Cabo del Sol - Ocean GC: #17
The Cove Club
San Jose del Cabo, Baja California
Private
4.6818181818 out of 5 stars
22
Write Review
Cabo del Sol - Desert GC
Cabo del Sol Course
San Jose del Cabo, Baja California
Public
4.3958333333 out of 5 stars
48
Write Review
Twin Dolphin GC
Twin Dolphin Golf Club
Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur
Resort/Private
0.0 out of 5 stars
0
Write Review
Chileno Bay Golf & Beach Club: #6
Chileno Bay Golf & Beach Club
Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur
Private/Resort
5.0 out of 5 stars
2
Write Review
Cabo Real GC
View Tee Times
Cabo Real Golf Club
Los Cabos, Baja California
Public/Resort
4.0504057235 out of 5 stars
275
Write Review
El Dorado Golf & Beach Club
El Dorado Golf and Beach Club
Los Cabos, Baja California
Private
5.0 out of 5 stars
1
Write Review
Golf Packages
Solmar Golf Links

Pueblo Bonito Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa Stay & Play Package

FROM $397 (USD)
CABO SAN LUCAS, MX | Enjoy up to 7 nights’ accommodations at Pueblo Bonito Los Cabos Beach Resort and up to 5 rounds of golf at your choice of Quivira Los Cabos Golf Course, Cabo Del Sol Course, Palmilla Golf Course, Cabo Real Golf Course, and Campestre San José Golf.
Grand Solmar at Rancho San Lucas - LAGOON BAR

Grand Solmar at Rancho San Lucas Stay & Play Package

FROM $417 (USD)
CABO SAN LUCAS, MX | Enjoy up to 7 nights’ accommodations at Grand Solmar at Rancho San Lucas Resort and up to 5 rounds of golf at your choice of Solmar Golf Links, Cabo Del Sol Course, Cabo Real Golf Course, and Campestre San José Golf.
Ocean Course Hoyo 17 Primary

Pueblo Bonito Rose Resort & Spa Stay & Play Package

FROM $387 (USD)
CABO SAN LUCAS, MX | Enjoy up to 7 nights’ accommodations at Pueblo Bonito Rose Resort & Spa and up to 5 rounds of golf at your choice of Quivira Los Cabos Golf Course, Cabo Del Sol Course, Palmilla Golf Course, Cabo Real Golf Course, and Campestre San José Golf.
Cabo Real Golf Course

Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort Stay & Play Package

FROM $547 (USD)
CABO SAN LUCAS, MX | Enjoy up to 7 nights’ accommodations at Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort and up to 5 rounds of golf at your choice of Cabo Del Sol Course, Palmilla Golf Course, Cabo Real Golf Course, Puerto Los Cabos, and Campestre San José Golf.
Sunset Pool 2 - Grand Solmar Lands End

Grand Solmar at Land’s End Stay & Play Package

FROM $497 (USD)
CABO SAN LUCAS, MX | Enjoy up to 7 nights’ accommodations at Grand Solmar Land’s End Resort and up to 5 rounds of golf at your choice of Solmar Golf Links, Cabo Del Sol Course, Cabo Real Golf Course, and Campestre San José Golf.
Featured Content
Oleada Golf Links - hole 12 rendering
Articles
Oleada Golf Links set for a fall grand opening in Cabo
Nobu Hotel Los Cabos - sunset
Articles
The best of golf and food: Nobu Hotel Los Cabos in Mexico
El Cardonal course - Diamante Cabo San Lucas - hole 1
Articles
El Cardonal by Tiger Woods hosts the PGA Tour's World Wide Technology Championship for the first time in Cabo
The Cove Club - hammock on the 7th tee
Articles
Inside The Cove Club: Cabo's hottest new golf playground

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators

Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website Get a feed with the latest reviews for this venue
Now Reading

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account

    •
    Search Near Me