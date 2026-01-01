Baja California Sur Golf Guide
Baja California Sur Golf Courses By Location
Baja California Sur Golf Courses
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San Jose del Cabo, Baja CaliforniaPublic4.395833333348
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Los Cabos, Baja CaliforniaPublic/Resort4.1113425429275
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Cabo San Lucas, Baja CaliforniaResort3.5106658258351
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Cabo San Lucas, Baja California SurPrivate/Resort5.02
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Cabo San Lucas, Baja California SurPublic4.0472682993212
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La Ribera, Baja California SurPrivate/Resort4.923076923113
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Cabo San Lucas , Los CabosPrivate/Resort4.08
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Cabo San Lucas , Los CabosPrivate/Resort4.01
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Cabo San Lucas , Los CabosPrivate/Resort4.42857142867
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La Paz, Baja California SurResort4.255639097720
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Los Cabos, Baja CaliforniaPrivate5.01
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Loreto, Baja California SurSemi-Private/Resort2.22222222224
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San Jose del Cabo, Baja CaliforniaPublic
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San Jose del Cabo, Baja CaliforniaPublic
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San Jose del Cabo, Baja CaliforniaPublic
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La Paz, Baja California SurResort/Semi-Private0.00
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San Jose del Cabo, Los CabosResort
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San Jose del Cabo, Los CabosResort
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San Jose del Cabo, Los CabosResort
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Cabo San Lucas, Baja California SurPrivate/Resort5.05
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Cabo San Lucas, Los CabosPrivate/Resort3.692041522520
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Cabo San Lucas, Baja California SurResort/Private4.5021266968176
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San Jose del Cabo, Baja CaliforniaPrivate4.681818181822
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Ligüi, Baja California SurResort4.944700460864
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Cabo San Lucas, Baja California SurResort/Private0.00
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San Jose del Cabo, Baja CaliforniaResort3.6867277615808
Baja California Sur Golf Resorts
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La Paz, Baja California SurLocated on the shores of the Sea of Cortes, Paraiso del Mar Resort is tucked away in the city of La Paz and is known for its beautiful beaches, world-class fishing and endless outdoor adventures. The resort sits on its own private peninsula, just a short 10-minute shuttle boat ride from the heart of town. Spread throughout the property are over 90…
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La Paz, Baja California SurPerched above the Sea of Cortés and La Paz Bay, Hotel Indigo La Paz Puerta Cortés offers a peaceful retreat where natural beauty meets modern comfort. Each room and suite feature a private balcony with views of the garden, ocean, or golf course, creating the perfect space to unwind. Guests can spend their days lounging by the outdoor pool,…
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San Jose del Cabo, Baja California SurSitting on the Los Cabos coastline, One&Only Palmilla is a five-star resort highly ranked in the 2025 Forbes Travel Guide that combines Mexican charm with luxurious flair. Each room offers an ocean view from a private terrace or patio and guests can upgrade to private suites with their own infinity pool or a villa complete with a personal theater…
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Cabo san lucas, Baja California SurOverlooking Santa Maria Bay, Montage Los Cabos offers more than 120 guestrooms, suites and casitas, along with 52 Montage Residences that feature desert or ocean views and in some cases private pools and personal host services. Dining options are abundant, with oceanfront restaurants, a sushi bar, food trucks, a café and a marketplace to satisfy…
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Cabo san lucas, Baja California SurSelected by Condé Nast as the number one resort in the world for 2024, Four Seasons Resort Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol promises luxury in every detail. The resort features nearly 100 guest rooms, including suites and villas, all with ocean views, along with private residences and estates. Dining options are diverse, ranging from beachfront…
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Cabo san lucas, Baja California SurLocated in a popular tourist corridor in Mexico and nestled along one of the area’s only swimmable beaches, Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort offers a variety of activities and experiences that live up to the area’s nickname as “The Coast of Inspiration.” When guests step out of their rooms or suites, each with a private balcony overlooking…
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Cabo san lucas, Baja California SurSpanning 2,000 acres at the tip of the Baja Peninsula, Puerto Los Cabos is a growing luxury destination that blends upscale resorts, scenic golf and marina-front experiences in one breathtaking coastal setting. Travelers can choose from four premier resorts, each offering a distinct vacation experience. The JW Marriott Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa…
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Cabo san lucas, Baja California SurSet along the stunning Pacific coastline, Pueblo Bonito Resorts offers a blend of traditional Mexican charm and modern elegance. This property includes two resorts from the all-inclusive experiences at Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort to the vibrant atmosphere at Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resorts. Guests can indulge in…
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Cabo San Lucas, Baja California SurDiamante Cabo San Lucas is an exclusive members-only resort located near the stunning Pacific coastline, offering a rare combination of privacy, luxury and unforgettable experiences. Guests can stay in private homes, villas, or suites, with a minimum three-night rental required to access the resort’s top-tier amenities. The property is home to two…
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Los Cabos, Baja California SurLocated on the scenic Los Cabos coastline, Chileno Bay Resort & Residences blends modern luxury with the natural beauty of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. From stylish guestrooms to spacious sky villas, every accommodation comes with a private terrace and stunning ocean views. One of the resort’s most unique features is its beach, set along a protected…
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Loreto, Baja California SurLocated on the exclusive Nopoló Bay, the 5-star Loreto Bay Golf Resort and Spa features spacious rooms with views of the Sea of Cortes and elegant wood, marble and terracotta details that reflect authentic Mexican design. The resort includes two restaurants, two pools (one designed just for kids), a jacuzzi, a full-service spa, a sports bar, a…
Travel Deals
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Travel OffersCabo San Lucas, B.C.S.FROM $417 (USD)
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Travel OffersCabo San Lucas, B.C.S.FROM $497 (USD)
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Travel OffersCabo San Lucas, B.C.S.FROM $427 (USD)
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Travel OffersCabo San Lucas, B.C.S.FROM $547 (USD)