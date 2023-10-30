El Cardonal by Tiger Woods hosts the PGA Tour's World Wide Technology Championship for the first time in Cabo

The PGA TOUR event visits Mexico's Diamante Cabo San Lucas to compete on Tiger's first career solo design.
Tiger Woods makes a good first impression with the backdrop surrounding the first green at his El Cardonal Course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas.

One milestone golf course architects will always remember is the opening of their first design.

A select few, however, get the thrill of experiencing a significant professional event held on one of their designs. Some doubts will probably be bouncing around in their heads. How will it hold up, scoring-wise? What will be the reaction of the fans on site? How will it present to the TV audience at home?

The great Tiger Woods just might be feeling these same nerves and feelings of doubt as the PGA TOUR prepares to tee up the World Wide Technology Championship this week on his first golf course design, El Cardonal at Diamante Cabo San Lucas in Mexico. The tournament had a long run from 2007-2022 at Mayakoba's El Camaleon near Cancun but that relationship ended when Mayakoba decided to host LIV Golf.

A strong field has decided to tee it up in arguably Mexico's top tourist destination on the Baja Peninsula, led by former major champions Scottie Scheffler (World No. 1), Victor Hovland (FedExCup champion), Collin Morikawa (Zozo Championship winner), Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Jason Day, Jason Dufner, Danny Willett, Lucas Glover and Brian Harmon - plus Netflix fan favorites Tony Finau and Joel Dahmen. The tournament will be broadcast on Golf Channel Nov. 2-5.

A closer look at El Cardonal

In pictures: Tiger Woods' new El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo
El Cardonal course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas - clubhouse view
This is the first view golfers see from the El Cardonal clubhouse at Diamante Cabo San Lucas. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor
El Cardonal course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas - hole 1
Tiger Woods makes a good first impression with the backdrop surrounding the first green of his El Cardonal Course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor
El Cardonal course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas - hole 2
A ferocious front bunker and a green with a backstop are unique features on the par-3 second hole on the El Cardonal Course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor
El Cardonal course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas - hole 3
Water and bunkers come into play on the risk-reward third hole on the El Cardonal Course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor
El Cardonal course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas - hole 4
The fourth hole of the El Cardonal Course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas sweeps through the dunes to an elevated green. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor
El Cardonal course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas - hole 5
An arroyo runs up the right side of the fifth hole of the El Cardonal Course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor
El Cardonal course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas - hole 6
Large bunkers frame the approach to the sixth green on the El Cardonal Course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor
El Cardonal course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas - hole 7
A front bunker catches missed approach shots to the seventh green on the El Cardonal Course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor
El Cardonal course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas - hole 8
An arroyo crosses the eighth fairway of the El Cardonal Course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor
El Cardonal course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas - hole 9
A worker waters around the ninth green of the El Cardonal golf course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor
El Cardonal course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas - hole 10
Bunkers litter the landing area of the 344-yard 10th hole of the El Cardonal Course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor
El Cardonal course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas - hole 11
The par-3 11th of the El Cardonal Course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas overlooks the Pacific Ocean. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor
El Cardonal course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas - hole 12
An elevated green rises above a valley on the 401-yard 12th hole of the El Cardonal golf course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor
El Cardonal course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas - hole 13
The 475-yard 13th hole is the longest par 4 on the El Cardonal at Diamante Cabo San Lucas. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor
El Cardonal course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas - hole 14
An arroyo splits the fairway of the 554-yard, par-5 14th hole of the El Cardonal Course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor
El Cardonal course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas - hole 15
A lone cactus stands near the 15th green of the El Cardonal Course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor
El Cardonal course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas - hole 16
It takes a 154-yard shot over a ravine to reach the 16th green of the El Cardonal Course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor
El Cardonal course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas - hole 17
The par-4 17th hole might be the most scenic on the El Cardonal Course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor
El Cardonal course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas - clubhouse
The El Cardonal Course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas sports its own sprawling clubhouse. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor
El Cardonal course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas - pro shop
The pro shop of the El Cardonal Course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas showcases Nike's relationship with Tiger Woods. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor
El Cardonal course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas - Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods celebrated the grand opening of the El Cardonal Course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas in Dec. 16, 2014. Courtesy of Diamante
El Cardonal course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas - Tiger Woods playing
Tiger Woods hit a shot out of a bunker on his El Cardonal Course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas. Courtesy of Diamante

The "Hello World" for Woods as a golf course architect came Dec. 16, 2014. It was his first design after high-profile projects in Dubai, North Carolina and Mexico fell through. El Cardonal - you can tour every hole in the gallery above - isn't as highly regarded as the world-ranked Diamante Dunes Course by Davis Love III next door, but it still features panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean from nearly every hole.

Named after the tall, slender, multi-armed cactus that thrives in this natural environment of the desert, mountains and the sea, El Cardonal is a 7,363-yard par-72 layout set upon higher ground than the Dunes. It weaves through dune-framed fairways on the front nine and over desert arroyos on the back. Woods used the classic courses he grew up playing in Southern California as his template. Bold, flashed-faced bunkers probably won't scare the pros much, although they are eye-catching. Their shaping and contours give off the impression that they're closer to greens than they appear.

Green surrounds range from forgiving to foreboding. Watch for pin placements on the par-3 second hole that allow players to take advantage of a backstop. A steep dropoff to the left of the 14th green isn't as friendly. Players can be as aggressive as they want to be on the short par 4s at No. 3 (home to the course's only pond) and No. 10.

Diamante is one of the best golf resort communities in Cabo. Two hotels, a Nobu and Hard Rock, house guests within the development, as do separate villas and suites. El Cardonal features its own sprawling clubhouse, Tacos & Tortas restaurant, golf simulators, a training facility, golf academy and signature comfort stations. The Oasis, a short course by TGR Design; the Dunes Putting Course and a second Woods course under construction, The Legacy Club, add to an incredible array of amenities for golfers.

As PGA Tour events go, this would be one to consider planning an entire fall golf trip around. There are now 18 courses in Cabo, many of them world-class. A fan village will host a 'Taste of Cabo' experience, where some of the best local restaurants will serve their signature menu items. Fall can bring hurricanes - the most devastating Pacific-based hurricane in the country's history struck Acapulco up the coast just last week. The weather could also be ideal.

“We are honored and excited by the opportunity to showcase to the world what a great golf destination the region of Los Cabos has become,” said Ken Jowdy, CEO of Legacy Properties and developer of Diamante. “Hosting the World Wide Technology Championship will have an incredible impact on Los Cabos and bring unmatched exposure to our region."

