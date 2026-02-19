Oleada Golf Links set for a fall grand opening in Cabo

Los Cabos is home to several of the world's most beautiful golf courses.

Another one is emerging this fall from the sandy dunes that make Mexico's Baja Peninsula so special: the new Oleada Golf Links designed by Ernie Els. The Big Easy has built a nice portfolio of international courses since launching his firm in 2000, headlined by the Els Club Dubai and Albany in the Bahamas.

Ernie Else is designing Oleada Golf Links. Courtesy of German Monzon

Preview play, featuring all-inclusive food and beverage, is scheduled to begin in July in advance of a November 2026 grand opening. Photos aren't available yet, but the course looks gorgeous in renderings. Green grass always pops against sandy dunes with a backdrop of the Pacific Ocean for an extra splash of color.

A rendering of the sixth hole at Oleada Golf Links. Courtesy of Harris-Kalinka

The course - home to multiple comfort stations and one of Cabo's largest clubhouses - is part of Oleada Los Cabos, a new 860-acre oceanfront resort development. The community will eventually offer luxury residences, outdoor fitness areas, nature trails and two luxury resorts. The Grand Hyatt Los Cabos is scheduled to debut along with the course in November, while the Conrad Los Cabos is slated for 2027. Oleada's Pacific Villa residences, starting at $2.9 million USD, will include priority tee times, exclusive events and personalized services.

Learn more about the routing and the project from our original story when the project was announced in 2023.

Traveling golfers would be wise to play the course in its early days as it is scheduled to become private once real estate and membership sales gain traction.