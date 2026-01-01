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Longleaf Golf Club

38742 Maple Leaf Blvd, Bay Minette, AL 36507
(251) 222-1141
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Longleaf Golf Club - Book a Tee Time
Longleaf GC
Aerial view from Longleaf Golf Club. Longleaf Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Par N/A
Length N/A
Rating N/A
Slope N/A
Type Semi-Private
Course scorecard and layout

Course Details

Rentals & Services

Golf Carts
Pull Carts
Caddies
Golf Clubs

Practice & Instruction

Driving Range
Bunker
Teaching Pro
Pitching & Chipping Area
Putting Green

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted
Metal Spikes
Fivesomes Allowed
Walking Allowed
Dress code Standard Golf Attire
Year Built 2026
Fairways Bermuda Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Annual
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