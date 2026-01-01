Longleaf Golf Club

About
Holes 18
Par N/A
Length N/A
Rating N/A
Slope N/A
Type Semi-Private
Course Details
Rentals & Services
Golf Carts
Pull Carts
Caddies
Golf Clubs
Practice & Instruction
Driving Range
Bunker
Teaching Pro
Pitching & Chipping Area
Putting Green
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted
Metal Spikes
Fivesomes Allowed
Walking Allowed
Dress code Standard Golf Attire
Year Built 2026
Fairways Bermuda Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Annual
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+ Annual
Be the first to leave a review
Nearby Courses
Daphne, Alabama
Semi-Private
Daphne, Alabama
Semi-Private
Daphne, Alabama
Semi-Private
Daphne, Alabama
Private
3.5552059914 out of 5 stars
681
Fairhope, Alabama
Semi-Private
3.6779279279 out of 5 stars
43
Mobile, Alabama
Semi-Private
3.4522536287 out of 5 stars
34