Golf and COVID-19: Latest news on course operations

A person wears a Santa hat while playing golf at a course in Southampton, Bermuda, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Bermuda's Minister for the Cabinet Office Wayne Furbert released the first Quarterly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on November 1, announcing a decrease in 2.8 percent. This decline in GDP is largely attributable to the onset of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Furbert said. Photographer: Nicola Muirhead/Bloomberg via Getty Images

UPDATED December 22, 2020 — A new strain of the coronavirus is leading to stronger lockdowns across Europe.

More than 20 countries are no longer accepting flights from the United Kingdom. The good news for UK golfers is they can still play golf, but with new limitations.

According to golfmagic.com, courses in England located in Tier 4 restrictions remain open for individual play and two-balls from the same or different households/bubbles, but groups of three or fourballs must involve people from the same household/bubble. 

The United States recently surpassed 320,000 COVID-19 related deaths and at present is experiencing more than 2,000 deaths per day.

But hope for an ending is arriving. First responders began receiving vaccines last week and predictions are that vaccines will be administered to the greater population by June or July. The PGA Tour sent a memo to players recently outlining their early 2021 plans for spectators, stating that at this time, the Waste Management Phoenix Open is the only event where a significant number of fans will be allowed. The first event of 2021, The Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, will have limited corporate hospitality. Charlie Woods, son of Tiger, stole the show during the PNC Championship over the weekend.

On the amateur front, rounds played slowed a bit as a massive snow storm closed courses throughout New England and the upper East Coast. But the news from November is impressive. Golf Datatech's National Rounds Played Report for November indicated rounds of golf at public, private and resort courses nationwide were up 57% for the month and more than 13% year-to-date.

Latest golf course and industry news

Shipnuck: 2020 the year of the birdie
Sacramento courses boosted by strong 2020 rounds
ESPN: Limited fans for early season 2021 PGA Tour events
Tucker: How private club life roared back in 2020
Hawaii offering free round trip tickets to work remotely there

Is your golf course open? We are compiling the latest news on city, county and statewide shelter-in-place declarations and social distancing measures and how it relates to golf operations. The following Google spreadsheet has our latest news of city, county and statewide golf course suspensions or reopenings.

How to play golf safely during the COVID-19 pandemic

Many medical experts believe that golf is one of the safest activities you can participate in during the current outbreak as long as you take proper precautions. These include social distancing with the other golfers at the course and in your group, not sharing a golf cart unless it is with an immediate family member you live with, not shaking hands after the round and not socializing in the clubhouse afterwards. US governing bodies revealed new "Back 2 Golf" guidelines on May 5th that share best practices for golf course operators and players. See their recommendations here.

Golf Course Operators
Stay connected to the golf industry
GOLF Business Solutions and GolfNow are tracking each market's daily performance, including daily, weekly and year-over-year numbers as well as course suspensions. If you’re a golf course operator and would like to receive their a complimentary report, click here.
Latest Golf Advisor coronavirus news
Chicago Area Golf Courses Re-Open Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Articles
2 Min Read
Golf in 2020 told in 10 stories
A time capsule for an unprecedented year in the golf world.
By Golf Advisor Staff
2020-treasure-coast-am.jpeg
Articles
5 Min Read
In spite of COVID, competitive golf hit its stride in 2020
Golf’s resurgence can be seen in the success of grassroots competitive events.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Ko'olau Golf Club - hole 15
Articles
4 Min Read
The 10 best golf courses to close in 2020
It was a boom year for golf in America but not all courses made it.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Santa Lucia Preserve
Articles
9 Min Read
The year club life roared back
Young families in particular sought a safe haven in club memberships in 2020, creating a new dilemma for private golf clubs: Can they find more space on their tee sheets?
By Brandon Tucker

