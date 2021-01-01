Golf and COVID-19: Latest news on course operations

UPDATED December 22, 2020 — A new strain of the coronavirus is leading to stronger lockdowns across Europe.

More than 20 countries are no longer accepting flights from the United Kingdom. The good news for UK golfers is they can still play golf, but with new limitations.

According to golfmagic.com, courses in England located in Tier 4 restrictions remain open for individual play and two-balls from the same or different households/bubbles, but groups of three or fourballs must involve people from the same household/bubble.

The United States recently surpassed 320,000 COVID-19 related deaths and at present is experiencing more than 2,000 deaths per day.

But hope for an ending is arriving. First responders began receiving vaccines last week and predictions are that vaccines will be administered to the greater population by June or July. The PGA Tour sent a memo to players recently outlining their early 2021 plans for spectators, stating that at this time, the Waste Management Phoenix Open is the only event where a significant number of fans will be allowed. The first event of 2021, The Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, will have limited corporate hospitality. Charlie Woods, son of Tiger, stole the show during the PNC Championship over the weekend.

On the amateur front, rounds played slowed a bit as a massive snow storm closed courses throughout New England and the upper East Coast. But the news from November is impressive. Golf Datatech's National Rounds Played Report for November indicated rounds of golf at public, private and resort courses nationwide were up 57% for the month and more than 13% year-to-date.

November is typically a lower-volume month for #golf, but this year around 16.5 million MORE rounds were played throughout the US than a year ago. ⛳️



Is your golf course open? We are compiling the latest news on city, county and statewide shelter-in-place declarations and social distancing measures and how it relates to golf operations.

How to play golf safely during the COVID-19 pandemic

Many medical experts believe that golf is one of the safest activities you can participate in during the current outbreak as long as you take proper precautions. These include social distancing with the other golfers at the course and in your group, not sharing a golf cart unless it is with an immediate family member you live with, not shaking hands after the round and not socializing in the clubhouse afterwards. US governing bodies revealed new "Back 2 Golf" guidelines on May 5th that share best practices for golf course operators and players.