Golf and COVID-19: Latest news on course operations
UPDATED December 22, 2020 — A new strain of the coronavirus is leading to stronger lockdowns across Europe.
More than 20 countries are no longer accepting flights from the United Kingdom. The good news for UK golfers is they can still play golf, but with new limitations.
According to golfmagic.com, courses in England located in Tier 4 restrictions remain open for individual play and two-balls from the same or different households/bubbles, but groups of three or fourballs must involve people from the same household/bubble.
The United States recently surpassed 320,000 COVID-19 related deaths and at present is experiencing more than 2,000 deaths per day.
But hope for an ending is arriving. First responders began receiving vaccines last week and predictions are that vaccines will be administered to the greater population by June or July. The PGA Tour sent a memo to players recently outlining their early 2021 plans for spectators, stating that at this time, the Waste Management Phoenix Open is the only event where a significant number of fans will be allowed. The first event of 2021, The Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, will have limited corporate hospitality. Charlie Woods, son of Tiger, stole the show during the PNC Championship over the weekend.
On the amateur front, rounds played slowed a bit as a massive snow storm closed courses throughout New England and the upper East Coast. But the news from November is impressive. Golf Datatech's National Rounds Played Report for November indicated rounds of golf at public, private and resort courses nationwide were up 57% for the month and more than 13% year-to-date.
Latest golf course and industry news
• Shipnuck: 2020 the year of the birdie
• Sacramento courses boosted by strong 2020 rounds
• ESPN: Limited fans for early season 2021 PGA Tour events
• Tucker: How private club life roared back in 2020
• Hawaii offering free round trip tickets to work remotely there
Is your golf course open? We are compiling the latest news on city, county and statewide shelter-in-place declarations and social distancing measures and how it relates to golf operations. The following Google spreadsheet has our latest news of city, county and statewide golf course suspensions or reopenings.
How to play golf safely during the COVID-19 pandemic
Many medical experts believe that golf is one of the safest activities you can participate in during the current outbreak as long as you take proper precautions. These include social distancing with the other golfers at the course and in your group, not sharing a golf cart unless it is with an immediate family member you live with, not shaking hands after the round and not socializing in the clubhouse afterwards. US governing bodies revealed new "Back 2 Golf" guidelines on May 5th that share best practices for golf course operators and players. See their recommendations here.
Golf Course Operators
Headlines archive • L.A. County on lockdown but golf permitted
• Harford County (Md.) courses experience big year in rounds
• GolfNow reveals latest operator survey on COVID-19 impact
• Las Vegas courses see COVID-19 bump in rounds
• Boris Johnson unveils UK's winter outlook
• New Mexico orders courses closed again
• Old Course Hotel in Scotland closes due to COVID-19 restrictions
• Hoggard: Fall Masters unlike any other
• Waikoloa (Big Island) to reopen golf course after several months
• Western Mass. courses booming thanks to weather
• Cedar Rapids plans to repurpose closed municipal course
• President-elect Biden announced COVID-19 task force
• Ka'anapali scraps redevelopment plans
•Golf Clubs in Ireland to close a second time amid pandemic
• New York Times: The Art of letting go and getting into golf
• Deegan: Golfers got better during the 2020 pandemic
• Best year in a long time for Western New York golf courses
• Guardian: Course turned into park and now no one wants to leave
• Portland's Broadmoor Golf Course closes after 89 years
• Minnesota golf operators say 2020 was 'crazy busy'
• Tucker: New invention proposes rakes in golfers' bags
• Two Hawaii courses close permanently due to pandemic
• Most successful year ever for 50-year-old Jasper, Ind. course
• Villages in Florida allows flagsticks to be removed for putting
• Popular English course to close this fall
• University set to close golf course Nov. 1
• St. Kitts & Nevis to reopen borders Oct. 31
• Cruise industry 'optomistic' to sail by the end of 2020
• Stats say 'optimism' rising for holiday travel
• NGF: Industry leaders on sustaining golf's COVID-19 bump
• WaPo: Golf had its best summer in decades
• Hawaii set to welcome back tourists on October 15
• Golf Datatech: Retail sales up 32%
• "You can bring a bag full of White Claws" - golf hot amongst women, young people (Yahoo Finance)
• WATCH: The GolfNow Industry Report for Sept 29
• Illinois receives $5 million donation for golf course
• Cleveland.com: Exceptional golf summer in northeast Ohio
• Tokatee spared thus far in Oregon fires
• USGA announces second Golf House in Pinehurst
• Delaware's Rookery North Announces permanent closure
• Denver's City Park Golf Course officially reopens
• Pandemic set to give Texas course best year ever
• Endwell Greens Extends Closure To Entire Facility Due To COVID Cases
• Bozeman Business Boom: Why more people are teeing it up at local golf courses during COVID-19
• Possible COVID-19 exposure at Wisconsin Rapids golf course
• Heritage Oaks Golf Course temporarily closes
• Local golfers still playing around coronavirus threats
• Albuqurque courses experiencing huge rounds increases in 2020
• Vail Resorts decides to close Michigan's Mt. Brighton Golf Course permanently
• 67 employees at Georgia club test positive for COVID-19, closes club
• Rabid demand at Aspen Golf Club as tee sheet books out in 3 minutes
• Jack Nicklaus reveals he and Barbara had COVID-19 in March
• Hanover Country Club closes after 121 years
• Northern Michigan course closed due to employee's positive test
• Meriden, CT courses doing record rounds
• PGA Tour: No fans, Pro-Ams for rest of 2020
• Record rounds reported on Utah golf courses
• California's Elkins Ranch closing permanently on Labor Day
• Colorado's Keystone Resort only operating one of two courses this summer
• What it's currently like playing golf at Pebble Beach Golf Resort
• Members pitch in to save Scotland's Brora Golf Club in 2020
• Planning a golf trip this summer? Here are 10 things to consider
• These top-rated golf courses still haven't reopened
• High-quality muni golf coming to D.C. featuring Hanse, Doak and Welling input
• First PGA Tour player tests positive at event
• NGF: Military, municipal, casino courses still not open
• Atlanta-area course will turn into a public course every Tuesday
• (6/13) Yale Golf Course closed until the end of July
•(6/12) Furor over continued closure of New York City golf courses
• (6/8) Tee time intervals are wider, but rounds booked still up YoY
• (6/7) R&A launches £7 mllion COVID-19 relief fund for golf courses
• (6/7) Ohio events including Memorial, Marathon will allow spectators
• (6/4) New normal at Honolulu muni Ala Wai, others
• (6/4) Scotsman: Guidelines for Scotland golf course reopenings
•(6/3) Golf World: Inside look at America's surging desire to get back to golf