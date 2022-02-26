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Paramount Golf - York Mills

Paramount Golf - York Mills
Paramount Golf - York Mills
Paramount Golf - York Mills
Paramount Golf - York Mills
Paramount Golf - York Mills
Paramount Golf - York Mills
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Rating Index
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4.5
4.5 out of 5 stars, based on 2 reviews
100.0%
Recommend
2
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    4.0
  • Value
    4.0
  • Layout
    0.0
  • Friendliness
    5.0
  • Pace
    4.0
  • Amenities
    0.0

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
Dave3754704
Reviews 18
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Booking time problems through golfnow

The staff at Paramount golf is outstanding. Including the store

Staff and Shane general manager.

I have booked 5 times through Golfnow and every time I book

I have had to change the time to a different one.

The booking system of golfnow and paramount don’t seem

compatible. Chris at Golfnow and Shane at Paramount are working on the problem.

I have been a longtime member of Golfnow and get rewards for using their system. Otherwise it would be easier to use paramounts system instead. Having said that paramount has been great at changing to a time I can use and Golfnow has tried as well.

Paramount Golf is a great place to tune your game for spring or play a fun virtual round.

They are the best rates I have found and highly recommend them.

Previously Played
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Value 4.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 4.0
Default User Avatar
fangkunc
Reviews 6
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

booking issue

Booked at Golfnow and got confirmed email, but no booking record in the course system. The there is no available room for me when arrived there. Have to replace the booking for the next day.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 4.0
Friendliness 5.0

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