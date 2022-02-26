Paramount Golf - York Mills

The staff at Paramount golf is outstanding. Including the store

Staff and Shane general manager.

I have booked 5 times through Golfnow and every time I book

I have had to change the time to a different one.

The booking system of golfnow and paramount don’t seem

compatible. Chris at Golfnow and Shane at Paramount are working on the problem.

I have been a longtime member of Golfnow and get rewards for using their system. Otherwise it would be easier to use paramounts system instead. Having said that paramount has been great at changing to a time I can use and Golfnow has tried as well.

Paramount Golf is a great place to tune your game for spring or play a fun virtual round.

They are the best rates I have found and highly recommend them.