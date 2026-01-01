Toronto Golf Guide
Featured Destination
Courses: 177
Reviews: 33008
Toronto is the New York City of Canada. This means people either love it because it is busy, exciting, and diverse, or hate it because it is chaotic, loud, and crowded. Toronto is the center of Canadian finance, theater, sports, education, art, and cuisine: take in a Broadway-caliber show, head to the top of the CN Tower, or visit one of the dozens of art and history museums.
Toronto Golf Courses
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Toronto, OntarioPublic/Municipal4.05
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Toronto, OntarioPrivate
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Toronto, OntarioPublic4.753
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Toronto, OntarioPrivate
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Toronto, OntarioPrivate
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Toronto, OntarioPrivate
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Toronto, OntarioPrivate
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Toronto, OntarioPrivate
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Toronto, OntarioPrivate
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Toronto, OntarioSemi-Private3.49670059971014
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Toronto, OntarioPublic4.03
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Toronto, OntarioPublic3.85
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Toronto, OntarioPrivate4.33333333333
Golf Courses Near Toronto
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Weston, OntarioPrivate
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Etobicoke, OntarioPrivate5.02
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Islington, OntarioPrivate
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Don Mills, OntarioPublic4.86666666676
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Thornhill, OntarioPrivate
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Thornhill, OntarioPrivate
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Thornhill, OntarioPrivate
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Thornhill, OntarioSemi-Private2.8345641287327
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Thornhill, OntarioPrivate
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Etobicoke, OntarioPublic
See Also
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4 courses | 4 reviews
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3 courses | 11 reviews
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10 courses | 1343 reviews