Toronto is the New York City of Canada. This means people either love it because it is busy, exciting, and diverse, or hate it because it is chaotic, loud, and crowded. Toronto is the center of Canadian finance, theater, sports, education, art, and cuisine: take in a Broadway-caliber show, head to the top of the CN Tower, or visit one of the dozens of art and history museums.