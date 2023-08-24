Paramount Golf - Liberty

Mike! Saviour of the day and won Paramount a customer for life!

It was my first time checking out Paramount, and due to an online booking location snafu on my end, I showed up on ladies' night (league and lessons) and the place was understandably busy. Instead of just showing me the door, Mike worked some problem-solving magic, and it turned out that one of the bays just happened to be open for the next time slot because of some last-minute cancellations. He checked with everyone to make sure it was ok (and comfortable) if I snuck in.

We had plenty of time to chat and get to know each other, so during the open slot, he joins me for a round! Gave a phenomenal tutorial of the system and setup, helped me get a feel for the place, and we ended up having a wicked time!

This place is bare bones (no food, booze, couches, etc.), but the system is great, pads are in excellent shape, just enough privacy, and it is by miles the most reasonably priced indoor golf facility I've ever been to.

Huge shout out again to Mike! But Paramount is an awesome spot even if he's not working ;)

Jarrod