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Paramount Golf - Liberty

Paramount Golf - Liberty
Paramount Golf - Liberty
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Rating Index
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3.0
3.0 out of 5 stars, based on 2 reviews
50.0%
Recommend
2
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    3.0
  • Value
    3.0
  • Layout
    3.0
  • Friendliness
    3.0
  • Pace
    3.0
  • Amenities
    1.0

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
cschneideruwo
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
Played

Business is CLOSED

The business is literally closed down, it was office buildings when I got there and there is nowhere to contact GolfNow to get a refund.

Previously Played
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 1.0
Amenities 1.0
Default User Avatar
ArcticUnicorn
Reviews 2
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Unbelievable Value

Mike! Saviour of the day and won Paramount a customer for life!

It was my first time checking out Paramount, and due to an online booking location snafu on my end, I showed up on ladies' night (league and lessons) and the place was understandably busy. Instead of just showing me the door, Mike worked some problem-solving magic, and it turned out that one of the bays just happened to be open for the next time slot because of some last-minute cancellations. He checked with everyone to make sure it was ok (and comfortable) if I snuck in.

We had plenty of time to chat and get to know each other, so during the open slot, he joins me for a round! Gave a phenomenal tutorial of the system and setup, helped me get a feel for the place, and we ended up having a wicked time!

This place is bare bones (no food, booze, couches, etc.), but the system is great, pads are in excellent shape, just enough privacy, and it is by miles the most reasonably priced indoor golf facility I've ever been to.

Huge shout out again to Mike! But Paramount is an awesome spot even if he's not working ;)

Jarrod

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 1.0
Difficulty 3.0

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