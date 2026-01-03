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The Challenger Bay

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The Challenger Bay
A view from The Challenger Bay.
The Challenger Bay
A view from The Challenger Bay.
The Challenger Bay
A view from The Challenger Bay.
The Challenger Bay
A view from The Challenger Bay.
The Challenger Bay
A view from The Challenger Bay.
The Challenger Bay
A view from The Challenger Bay.
The Challenger Bay
A view from The Challenger Bay.
The Challenger Bay
A view from The Challenger Bay.
The Challenger Bay
A view from The Challenger Bay.
The Challenger Bay
A view from The Challenger Bay.
The Challenger Bay
A view from The Challenger Bay.
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Rating Index
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4.8
4.8 out of 5 stars, based on 4 reviews
100.0%
Recommend
4
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    4.8
  • Value
    4.8
  • Layout
    4.8
  • Friendliness
    5.0
  • Pace
    4.8
  • Amenities
    4.8

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
u000007851366
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Great Place!

Cool layout and great staff. Good ownership and incredible place to host events.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
Ramak23
Reviews 12
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Cool place

Cool little simulation place with very friendly staff

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
carp300
Review 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Great place

Awesome place to hang out with your buddies, have a beer, and play 18. We also enjoyed the driving range feature where we got to do long drive competitions, and just dial in some shots. Easy way to kill a few hours during the winter.

4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 4.0
Value 4.0
Layout 4.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 4.0
Amenities 4.0
Default User Avatar
Mcpadre26
Reviews 11
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

New indoor simulator!!

Came across this new indoor golf simulator with 3 hitting bays. Great place to work on your game or hang out with friends. Soon to have craft beers on tap also, will definitely be back.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0

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