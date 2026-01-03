The Challenger Bay
A view from The Challenger Bay.
A view from The Challenger Bay.
A view from The Challenger Bay.
A view from The Challenger Bay.
A view from The Challenger Bay.
A view from The Challenger Bay.
A view from The Challenger Bay.
A view from The Challenger Bay.
A view from The Challenger Bay.
A view from The Challenger Bay.
A view from The Challenger Bay.
Annual
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+ Annual
Golfer Reviews
Great Place!
Cool layout and great staff. Good ownership and incredible place to host events.
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Great place
Awesome place to hang out with your buddies, have a beer, and play 18. We also enjoyed the driving range feature where we got to do long drive competitions, and just dial in some shots. Easy way to kill a few hours during the winter.
Conditions 4.0
Value 4.0
Layout 4.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 4.0
Amenities 4.0
New indoor simulator!!
Came across this new indoor golf simulator with 3 hitting bays. Great place to work on your game or hang out with friends. Soon to have craft beers on tap also, will definitely be back.
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0