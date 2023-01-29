The Cup Sports

I would like to start off by sharing that I had really high hopes for The CUP when it first opened. The location of the establishment was in close proximity of my home and provided me with a solid alternative to my home golf club’s simulator.

However, shortly after signing up for the Premium Membership I began to notice how poorly managed it was compared to a number of similar establishments in the New York / New Jersey / Connecticut area. There were a number of instances in which either the simulators did not work, the lighting within the bay was poor, and the condition of the mats / bay areas were not up to par.

When I shared my concerns with the owner of the Yonkers location of The Cup, I essentially was blown off and given a number of very weak (and insulting) excuses on why the tracking equipment was not working. The customer (me) was not the priority in this instance. It was more important for the owner to be right. I CANCELLED my MEMBERSHIP immediately after this experience. One of the shift managers did try to intervene to make things right but by that point I was already booking a new membership elsewhere (Golf Lounge 18).

My advice to those that are seeking a higher quality experience for a better price DO NOT bother with THE CUP in Yonkers. Stay away and spend your well earned money at #Golf Lounge 18, #Birdies and Bogies, #X-Golf, or #Game On Golf Center. At the very least you will be treated with respect and your business will be appreciated.