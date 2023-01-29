The Cup Sports
Golfer Reviews
SUB PAR Membership Experience. Not Worth the time or invetsment
I would like to start off by sharing that I had really high hopes for The CUP when it first opened. The location of the establishment was in close proximity of my home and provided me with a solid alternative to my home golf club’s simulator.
However, shortly after signing up for the Premium Membership I began to notice how poorly managed it was compared to a number of similar establishments in the New York / New Jersey / Connecticut area. There were a number of instances in which either the simulators did not work, the lighting within the bay was poor, and the condition of the mats / bay areas were not up to par.
When I shared my concerns with the owner of the Yonkers location of The Cup, I essentially was blown off and given a number of very weak (and insulting) excuses on why the tracking equipment was not working. The customer (me) was not the priority in this instance. It was more important for the owner to be right. I CANCELLED my MEMBERSHIP immediately after this experience. One of the shift managers did try to intervene to make things right but by that point I was already booking a new membership elsewhere (Golf Lounge 18).
My advice to those that are seeking a higher quality experience for a better price DO NOT bother with THE CUP in Yonkers. Stay away and spend your well earned money at #Golf Lounge 18, #Birdies and Bogies, #X-Golf, or #Game On Golf Center. At the very least you will be treated with respect and your business will be appreciated.
Anything but Top
Top Cup is an indoor golf simulator establishment. The idea was for myself and a guest to play a round on any of the courses available for simulated play. I’ve done this before at Top Golf in NJ and Birdies and Bogies in Queens and had a great time at both locations. This was NOT the case however at Top Cup. Arriving at our reserved “tee time” we were immediately turned off by the insanely loud dance club music and harsh lighting. We were met by a pleasant but ultimately unhelpful employee who asked my name to look up my reservation. After not being able to find it, and not believing my confirmation email, she called the owner who also was of no help. Hanging up the phone we were offered an opening 4hrs later. I’d like to also point out I had asked numerous times for the music to be turned down so we could have a normal conversation - this she would not do. Nor was I offered an opportunity to come another day and was also refused a refund, I would need to go to their website and “apply” for one - nothing guaranteed! At this point we left TOP CUP w/ nothing but ZERO customer satisfaction and ringing in our ears. DO NOT BOTHER WITH THIS PLACE, YOU WILL ONLY BE DISAPPOINTED!!!