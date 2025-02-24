Under Par @JS
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Golfer Reviews
One of one
Where do I even begin? There are so many great things to say about this place that make it the premier golf simulator in the tri-state area. If you're looking to refine your game, Under Par is the place to be. If you're hoping to connect with fellow golfers who share your passion, Under Par is the perfect spot. And if you appreciate top-notch customer service, Under Par delivers every time.
Every visit here is a fantastic experience—from the cutting-edge simulator technology to the spotless facilities, including the bathrooms. I truly wish more simulators would take notes from Under Par on how to do it right. Thanks to them, I know this season my game will be dialed in like never before!
Over booked venue!
Reserved a bay online, but they had no bays when we got there. Very poor management…disappointing to say the least!
Great simulator for a great price
Ended up playing at this simulator yesterday with a few friends and it was nothing short of perfect. Great facilities at a great price and the simulator ran flawlessly. Would highly recommend!!
I can't say enough great things about this place. The golf simulators are state of the art, with AI swing analysis to help better your game. The staff is welcoming, knowledgeable, and eager to help, whether it was explaining the system, or just making sure I had the best experience possible. You can tell they genuinely love golf and want everyone to have a great time. It's also very affordable so you won't have to break the bank just to play. I highly recommend UnderParNJ to anyone looking for a good round of golf.