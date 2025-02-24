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Under Par @JS

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Under Par @JS: Bay 5
View of the bay 5 at Under Par @JS.
Under Par @JS: Bay 1
View of the bay 1 at Under Par @JS.
Under Par @JS: Bay 3
View of the bay 3 at Under Par @JS.
Under Par @JS: Bay 4
View of the bay 4 at Under Par @JS.
Under Par @JS
View of the front desk at Under Par @JS.
Under Par @JS
Front door view from Under Par @JS.
Hot Deals at Under Par Indoor Golf
Tue 9/29

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Wed 9/30
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$4000
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Thu 10/1
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$4000
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Fri 10/2
$4000
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$4000
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Sat 10/3
$4000
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$4000
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Sun 10/4
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Mon 10/5

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Rating Index
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4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars, based on 4 reviews
75.0%
Recommend
4
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    3.7
  • Value
    3.7
  • Layout
    3.7
  • Friendliness
    3.7
  • Pace
    4.0
  • Amenities
    5.0

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
nes3121
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

One of one

Where do I even begin? There are so many great things to say about this place that make it the premier golf simulator in the tri-state area. If you're looking to refine your game, Under Par is the place to be. If you're hoping to connect with fellow golfers who share your passion, Under Par is the perfect spot. And if you appreciate top-notch customer service, Under Par delivers every time.

Every visit here is a fantastic experience—from the cutting-edge simulator technology to the spotless facilities, including the bathrooms. I truly wish more simulators would take notes from Under Par on how to do it right. Thanks to them, I know this season my game will be dialed in like never before!

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
6OJ7yvdqFaNd2r7Ru3hH
Review 1
Played

Over booked venue!

Reserved a bay online, but they had no bays when we got there. Very poor management…disappointing to say the least!

First Time Playing
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 1.0
Default User Avatar
u314160403973
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played

Great simulator for a great price

Ended up playing at this simulator yesterday with a few friends and it was nothing short of perfect. Great facilities at a great price and the simulator ran flawlessly. Would highly recommend!!

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Pace 5.0
Default User Avatar
u314161470221
Review 1
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

I can't say enough great things about this place. The golf simulators are state of the art, with AI swing analysis to help better your game. The staff is welcoming, knowledgeable, and eager to help, whether it was explaining the system, or just making sure I had the best experience possible. You can tell they genuinely love golf and want everyone to have a great time. It's also very affordable so you won't have to break the bank just to play. I highly recommend UnderParNJ to anyone looking for a good round of golf.

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0

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