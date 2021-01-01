Courses: 98 Reviews: 19442

Just south of Tampa, Sarasota resides on the Florida Gulf Coast. If you’re visiting in February, go check out the Baltimore Orioles for a Spring Training game at Ed Smith Stadium. If you’re looking to make a delicious home-cooked meal, head over to the Central Sarasota Farmers Market. You’ll be surrounded by fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as different vendors, live music, and much more. Do you ever wish you could play more than 18 holes? Spend all day long at University Park Country Club. This 27-hole course is public, but offers memberships as well. If you’re looking for a unique golfing experience, head on over to the Bobby Jones Golf Course. The course has eight sets of tees, allowing for any player of any skill-set to take to this course. What makes this course extra special is the fact that it’s reversible! You can play 18 holes in one direction, and the next day play in the exact opposite direction. This experience is something to see.