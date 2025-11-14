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Generation Golf

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Generation Golf
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Hot Deals at Generation Golf
Tue 9/29

No Hot Deals for this date.

Wed 9/30
$5405
$5056 + $349 fee
$5405
$5056 + $349 fee
Thu 10/1
$5405
$5056 + $349 fee
$5405
$5056 + $349 fee
Fri 10/2
$4849
$4500 + $349 fee
Sat 10/3
$5049
$4700 + $349 fee
$5049
$4700 + $349 fee
Sun 10/4
$5149
$4800 + $349 fee
$5149
$4800 + $349 fee
Mon 10/5
$3749
$3400 + $349 fee
$3749
$3400 + $349 fee
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Rating Index
Tooltip Information Icon

4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars, based on 4 reviews
75.0%
Recommend
4
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    5.0
  • Value
    5.0
  • Layout
    5.0
  • Friendliness
    5.0
  • Pace
    5.0
  • Amenities
    4.7

Rating Index

Golfer Photos

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
nathaanmartin
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Played
First Time Playing
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Default User Avatar
sammmersss
Reviews 5
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Simi

It was a great place to go on a rainy day. Definitely will be going back.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 4.0
Default User Avatar
EggWhite0
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Indoor golf with beer and wine bar

Great spot to spend the weekend with my friends. Fantastic staff and great choices of courses. I can even putt on the simulator and it’s as realistic as the real course. Had a great time on Augusta, for sure gonna come back.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
u6297729
Review 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Great indoor golf and bar

Simulators are accurate and fun for golfers of all levels. They also have a GC quad for golfers who made more serious and interested in their data.

I’ve hosted a couple of events here for work. Both have gone very well! Staff is friendly and accommodating. 110% recommend!

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0

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