Generation Golf
Hot Deals at Generation Golf
Tue 9/29
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Fri 10/2
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Annual
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Golfer Photos
Golfer Reviews
Simi
It was a great place to go on a rainy day. Definitely will be going back.
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 4.0
Indoor golf with beer and wine bar
Great spot to spend the weekend with my friends. Fantastic staff and great choices of courses. I can even putt on the simulator and it’s as realistic as the real course. Had a great time on Augusta, for sure gonna come back.
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Great indoor golf and bar
Simulators are accurate and fun for golfers of all levels. They also have a GC quad for golfers who made more serious and interested in their data.
I’ve hosted a couple of events here for work. Both have gone very well! Staff is friendly and accommodating. 110% recommend!
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0