Perfect Shot Indoor Golf

I've never played in an indoor simulator, but the weather was bad outside so I figured that I would try it out. This place has the FullSwing System with a hitting screen that's over 20 feet wide. Club distances were pretty accurate to what I'm used to at the range or on the course. Also nice to see my data and overhead camera view of my swing path and club face at impact. Will bring a buddy with me next time so we can play St. Andrews and Spyglass.