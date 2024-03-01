Home / Directory / USA / California / South Pasadena

Perfect Shot Indoor Golf

Book Now
Perfect Shot Indoor Golf
A view from Perfect Shot Indoor Golf.
Perfect Shot Indoor Golf
A view from Perfect Shot Indoor Golf.
Perfect Shot Indoor Golf
A view from Perfect Shot Indoor Golf.
Perfect Shot Indoor Golf
A view from Perfect Shot Indoor Golf.
Perfect Shot Indoor Golf
A view from Perfect Shot Indoor Golf.
Perfect Shot Indoor Golf
A view from Perfect Shot Indoor Golf
Hot Deals at Perfect Shot Indoor Golf
Tue 9/29

No Hot Deals for this date.

Wed 9/30
$2749
$2400 + $349 fee
Thu 10/1
$2849
$2500 + $349 fee
Fri 10/2
$3349
$3000 + $349 fee
Sat 10/3

No Hot Deals for this date.

Sun 10/4

No Hot Deals for this date.

Mon 10/5
$3349
$3000 + $349 fee
More Hot Deals
View more Hot Deals on
Annual
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+ Annual
redeemtrophy
Exclusive member pricing on select tee times
waivedfees
Waived booking fees (on 12 bookings)
Shield-2.svg
Tee Time Protection (flexible cancellation)
golf ball.svg
$120 in monthly tee time promo codes
Trophy-Simple.svg
Redeem GolfPass Points
NBC-Peacock (1).svg
Peacock Premium streaming (up to 12 months)
...and much more!
$119 USD/year. Terms apply.

Rating Index
Tooltip Information Icon

5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars, based on 2 reviews
100.0%
Recommend
2
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    0.0
  • Value
    5.0
  • Layout
    0.0
  • Friendliness
    5.0
  • Pace
    0.0
  • Amenities
    5.0

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
u815632540
Review 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Great experience

I've never played in an indoor simulator, but the weather was bad outside so I figured that I would try it out. This place has the FullSwing System with a hitting screen that's over 20 feet wide. Club distances were pretty accurate to what I'm used to at the range or on the course. Also nice to see my data and overhead camera view of my swing path and club face at impact. Will bring a buddy with me next time so we can play St. Andrews and Spyglass.

First Time Playing
Wet weather
Used cart
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Value 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
burnsie65
Review 1
Recommended
Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars

Other Nearby Driving Ranges

Perfect Shot Indoor Golf
Perfect Shot Indoor Golf
South Pasadena, California
MNML Golf Club - Pasadena
MNML Golf Club - Pasadena
Pasadena, California
Swing Factory Golf LA
Swing Factory Golf LA
Los Angeles, California
U.S. Mini Open
U.S. Mini Open | LA Takeover
Los Angeles, CA
Generation Golf
Generation Golf
Arcadia, California
Default Course Image
Sun Valley Golf Center
North Hollywood, CA
Default Course Image
Range At Citrus College
Glendora, CA
Default Course Image
Rowland Heights Golf Center
Rowland Heights, CA
GolfShac
GolfShac
Lawndale, California
Default Course Image
Long Beach Golf Learning Center
Long Beach, CA
Now Reading

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account
    • Search Near Me