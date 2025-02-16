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MNML Golf Club - Pasadena

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MNML Golf Club - Pasadena
A view from MNML Golf Club - Pasadena.
MNML Golf Club - Pasadena
A view from MNML Golf Club - Pasadena.
MNML Golf Club - Pasadena
A view from MNML Golf Club - Pasadena.
MNML Golf Club - Pasadena
A view from MNML Golf Club - Pasadena.
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Rating Index
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5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars, based on 1 reviews
100.0%
Recommend
1
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    5.0
  • Value
    5.0
  • Layout
    5.0
  • Friendliness
    5.0
  • Pace
    5.0
  • Amenities
    5.0

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

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seanbeck
Review 1
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0

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