Home / Directory / USA / New York / West Nyack

Golfzon Social Palisades Center

Book Now
Golfzon Social Palisades Center
A view from Golfzon Social Palisades Center.
Annual
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+ Annual
redeemtrophy
Exclusive member pricing on select tee times
waivedfees
Waived booking fees (on 12 bookings)
Shield-2.svg
Tee Time Protection (flexible cancellation)
golf ball.svg
$120 in monthly tee time promo codes
Trophy-Simple.svg
Redeem GolfPass Points
NBC-Peacock (1).svg
Peacock Premium streaming (up to 12 months)
...and much more!
$119 USD/year. Terms apply.

Rating Index
Tooltip Information Icon

3.0
3.0 out of 5 stars, based on 2 reviews
50.0%
Recommend
2
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    3.0
  • Value
    3.0
  • Layout
    3.0
  • Friendliness
    3.0
  • Pace
    3.0
  • Amenities
    3.0

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
N6qqjXRkkLqmo7FUXOql
Review 1
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played

Amazing!

Just hit up Golfzon Social for the first time. The wings? Perfectly crispy and juicy, packed with flavor. Washed them down with a cold Kona beer—seriously, the best combo. The real highlight, though, was the golf. Played Pebble Beach going for my own Jersey Jerry on their simulator, and it felt insanely real. The moving swing plate was next-level, making every slope and undulation feel just right. Overall, my visit to Golfzon Social was epic. Great food, refreshing drinks, and amazing golf tech. Can't wait to go back!

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
Mcpadre26
Reviews 11
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Played
First Time Playing
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 1.0
Amenities 1.0

Other Nearby Driving Ranges

The Challenger Bay
The Challenger Bay
Nyack, New York
Default Course Image
Tappan Golf Center
Tappan, NY
Under Par @JS: Bay 5
Under Par @JS
Northvale, New Jersey
Default Course Image
Game On Golf Center
White Plains, NY
Default Course Image
Golf 1 Station Golf Academy
Westwood, New Jersey
Default Course Image
Closter Golf Center
Closter, NJ
Golfzon Social Scarsdale
Golfzon Social Scarsdale
Scarsdale, New York
The Cup Sports
The Cup Sports
Yonkers, New York
Go Low Indoor Golf
Go Low Indoor Golf
Paramus, New Jersey
Players Club
The Players Club
Paramus, New Jersey
Now Reading

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account
    • Search Near Me