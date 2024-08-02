Golfzon Social Palisades Center

Just hit up Golfzon Social for the first time. The wings? Perfectly crispy and juicy, packed with flavor. Washed them down with a cold Kona beer—seriously, the best combo. The real highlight, though, was the golf. Played Pebble Beach going for my own Jersey Jerry on their simulator, and it felt insanely real. The moving swing plate was next-level, making every slope and undulation feel just right. Overall, my visit to Golfzon Social was epic. Great food, refreshing drinks, and amazing golf tech. Can't wait to go back!