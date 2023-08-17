Golfzon Social Scarsdale
Annual
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Golfer Reviews
Excellent all around!
These are the nicest and most advanced simulators I have played on. Automatic tee boxes and settings personalized to each golfer are amazing. I’ve came here a few times, the first time to test out a couple of new clubs I bought using the driving range, and then another time with a friend and played a round on one of the many courses in their extensive course library.
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0