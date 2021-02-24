In Photos: Tour The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida
The Concession Golf Club was founded in 2005 and named after the 1969 Ryder Cup when Jack Nicklaus conceded a 3-foot putt on the final green to Tony Jacklin at Royal Birkdale, a friendly gesture that led to the first tie in Ryder Cup history. It became a legendary moment of sportsmanship and the inspiration behind the new club designed by both men.
The Concession has hosted past NCAA Championships, and, in 2021, it is filling in as the host of the WGC Workday Championship at The Concession after the WGC decided, due to COVID-19, not to host the event internationally in Mexico. In addition to playing extremely long at over 7,400 yards from the championship tees, the course was built during a time when Nicklaus the architect was combating distance gains with severe greens. They serve as a key defense in the layout.
A private club located on the gulf coast south of Tampa-St. Petersburg, Concession added The Gimme Course in 2019, a nine-hole par-3 course.
-
Stanford University's Lauren Kim tees off during match play with Baylor University at the 2015 NCAA Women's Division I Golf Championship at the Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida. Matt Marriott/NCAA Photos via Getty Images
-
A view of the par-4 18th hole with the clubhouse behind the green at the Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida. David Cannon/Getty Images
-
The bunkering is quite a sight at the Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida. David Cannon/Getty Images
-
A view of the short par-4 12th hole with the par-5 13th hole behind at the Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida. David Cannon/Getty Images
-
Dark skies hang over the 18th green at the Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida. Matt Marriott/NCAA Photos via Getty Images
-
The par-5 17th hole at the Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida. David Cannon/Getty Images
-
Baylor University's Lauren Whyte tees off during match play with Stanford University at the 2015 NCAA Women's Division I Golf Championship at the Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida. Matt Marriott/NCAA Photos via Getty Images
-
The par-3 11th hole at the Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida. David Cannon/Getty Images
-
Baylor University's Laura Lonardi and Stanford University's Casey Danielson walk between holes during match play at the 2015 NCAA Women's Division I Golf Championship at the Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida. Matt Marriott/NCAA Photos via Getty Images
-
Two Anhinga birds hang out by the 18th hole at the Concession Golf Club. Matt Marriott/NCAA Photos via Getty Images
-
A view of the driving range at Concession Golf Club. Courtesy of Concession Golf Club
-
A view from behind the green on the par-5 17th hole at the Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida. David Cannon/Getty Images