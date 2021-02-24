In Photos: Tour The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida

The Concession Golf Club was founded in 2005 and named after the 1969 Ryder Cup when Jack Nicklaus conceded a 3-foot putt on the final green to Tony Jacklin at Royal Birkdale, a friendly gesture that led to the first tie in Ryder Cup history. It became a legendary moment of sportsmanship and the inspiration behind the new club designed by both men.

The Concession has hosted past NCAA Championships, and, in 2021, it is filling in as the host of the WGC Workday Championship at The Concession after the WGC decided, due to COVID-19, not to host the event internationally in Mexico. In addition to playing extremely long at over 7,400 yards from the championship tees, the course was built during a time when Nicklaus the architect was combating distance gains with severe greens. They serve as a key defense in the layout.

A private club located on the gulf coast south of Tampa-St. Petersburg, Concession added The Gimme Course in 2019, a nine-hole par-3 course.