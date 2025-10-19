Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

How to winterize your golf game

The new TRUE linkswear OG3 High golf boot and Sun Day Red fall-winter collection can handle any weather on the course.
Winter golf clothing - Sun Day Red and TRUElinkswear golf boots

It's that time of year when golf weather turns wicked.

Either you're a casual golfer who puts the clubs away every October 1, or among the diehard crazies like us who are ready to play in a moment's notice, good weather or bad. If you're willing to battle the elements, then you better be prepared with golf's best combat gear.

We've tested two new releases that have earned our stamp of approval - one for your feet and another from the waist up, plus a bonus surprise. Here's more about the duo in our October GolfPass Gear Report:

Sun Day Red Fall/Winter Collection

Sun Day Red quilted jacket - Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods shows off his new Sun Day Red quilted jacket.

I've been testing Sun Day Red throughout this first year going to market. Everything's to the highest of standards, and I personally think the logo is really sharp. I believe, though, that the new fall/winter line is the best collection of fashion to date. It's too bad we won't see Tiger wearing it while competing with his son, Charlie, at December's annual father-son PNC Championship as he's undergone another recent back surgery.

The diversity and depth of the pieces comes from the need for layers, lots of them, in the offseason. Sun Day Red has released merino wool crews, quarter-zips, jackets, hoodies and more, plus new color combinations for the Pioneer Cypress shoes ($250). Since the Cashmere-blend tees - short ($150) and long sleeve ($180) - are the first layer of defense, they're the softest and most lightweight. The merino wool performance quarter-zip pieces ($200), which feature temperature regulation, are so nice, I'm tempted to only wear mine to dinner or post-round cocktails.

Available in blue or tan, the Cypress Insulated Vest ($225) keeps the core warm and complements the entire outfit. Best of all, the Jupiter 5 pocket pant (gray or tan) are THE BEST golf pants I've ever worn. Comfortable. Flexible. Stylish. I hope the color line expands, so I can get a few different looks. Any of these would make a great holiday gift, if not put to use much sooner. Cost: $150 up to $550 for a 3L Wind/Rain Half Zip Jacket.

Sun Day Red Merino quarter zip
The Sun Day Red Merino quarterzips come in multiple colors.

The TRUE linkswear OG3 High

TRUElinkswear OG3 High - golf boots
TRUElinkswear OG3 High golf boots were designed for roughing it on the golf course.

TRUE linkswear has stayed true to its Pacific Northwest - the company is based in Tacoma, Wash., - with its latest, creative release. Washington's winter weather can be wet, cold and yet still deliver plenty of mild enough days in the 50-degree range where courses might be open.

I speak from experience after three decades of visiting my dad who lives in Mount Vernon north of Seattle. We played one winter round of golf where a golf ball bounced on a frozen pond only to survive on the other side. Another round, he carried me on his back for a couple of swampy holes because he had boots on, and I didn't want to ruin a nice pair of golf shoes. True stories.

Those tee time tales are decades old. Back then, I could have really used the new TRUE linkswear OG3 High, a high-top, all-weather golf boot engineered for anything Mother Nature has in store. I would have never in the million years thought I would consider wearing a high-top on the course, but these are really slick.

TRUE linkswear OG3 High - golfer in the rain
A golfer in the rain trudges along in the new TRUE linkswear OG3 High.

Protection from the elements and stability to tackle wet, tumultuous terrain are the driving forces behind the OG3 High. The lightweight TRUEdura-coated mesh upper keeps golfers warm, dry and comfortable, while also providing ankle support. I love that a neoprene stretch collar allows golfers to easily slide them on and off with little resistance. Remember wrestling your boots before and after building a fort on a snow day that canceled school? This is the opposite experience. The webbed lacing system looks great, not to mention how it functions. The waterproof bootie includes a two-year warranty. They are recommended for people with a wide (2E) to very wide foot (4E), although I often wear normal golf shoes and still appreciate their comfortable feel. Available in black or white, they retail for $235.

New Tennessee Straight Bourbon Whiskeys from Sweetens Cove

Sweetens Cove's new Tennessee Straight Bourbon Whiskeys

We realize that sipping whiskey isn't for every golfer, but it probably should be during those coldest days on the course. Sweetens Cove Spirits, the distillery associated with the popular nine-hole Sweetens Cove course in Tennessee, has just released two new distinct bottles: a Sweetens Cove 5-Year Aged Tennessee Straight Bourbon Whiskey ($45) and Sweetens Cove Dunwoody, a 6-Year Aged Wheated Tennessee Bourbon ($60). The five-year bourbon serves notes of caramel, honey, sweet toasted oak, baking spice and bright fruit. The six-year features a slightly higher proof (95 vs. 93.7) and flavors splashed with vanilla, toffee, dried fruit and brown sugar. Did you know that almost every round at Sweetens Cove starts with a shot on the first tee? Maybe that's a tradition your group should follow to stay warm this winter. National delivery is available here.

Gear
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

