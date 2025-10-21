Youth on Course celebrates a major milestone, growth in 2025

Five million rounds of golf.

That's the number of rounds Youth on Course has provided its young members since launching in 2006.

If you pile up that many $5 dollar bills - each Youth on Course round of golf costs $5 - that stack would be 44 miles high. Let that sink it. That's a lot of golf.

Youth on Course, the 501(c)3 nonprofit organization headquartered in Monterey, Calif., has seen record growth and momentum in 2025. New members, ages 6 to 18, and course partners are joining at the fastest pace since the organization’s founding.

For perspective on the achievement, Youth on Course reached its first million rounds in 2020, with two million reached in 2022, three million in January 2024, four million in December 2024 and now five million rounds in September 2025. Today, 400,000 members are playing rounds of golf for $5 or less at more than 2,300 courses across the U.S., Canada and Australia.

Much of the growth can be attributed to a new partnership with Bank of America called "Golf with Us". In less than six months since the Golf with Us program launched:

* More than 86,000 kids signed up for the free one-year membership, many of whom were first-time golfers.

* 100 new municipal course partners were added to the Youth on Course network to meet demand.

* More than 100,000+ rounds were played by Youth on Course members who joined through Golf with Us.

* This surge in participation helped Youth on Course reach the 5-million-round milestone.

GolfPass is also a proud partner of Youth on Course, especially when we hear about stories like Malaya Johnson. The Maryland native played the five millionth round at Bowie Golf Club. Introduced to golf by her grandfather at just four years old, Johnson began competing in tournaments by the age of seven. She shares her love of the game with her sister, also a Youth on Course member, who has since gone on to play Division I college golf. For Malaya, the milestone is both a personal and collective celebration.

“Youth on Course has been a game-changer because it makes golf affordable" Johnson said. "I like to practice but I love to play, and only having to pay $5 to play has really improved my game.”

The continuing success of Youth on Course is proof that if golf is affordable, then children will play. The old arguments that the game is too slow paced or too hard to learn just don't hold up when it's access and affordability that have always been the barriers.

Without a doubt the most beneficial "grow the game" initiative golf has ever seen, Youth on Course is shaping the next generation of elite golfers as well. Youth on Course members include:

* The top U.S. junior girls' golfer, Asterisk Talley.

* Multiple members of the Boy's and Girl's U.S. National Development Team.

* Roughly 80 percent of the players on the Underrated Tour, the competitive junior golf league launched by Steph Curry.

* Nearly all of the finalists in the Drive, Chip & Putt this year at Augusta National in April.

The only way these affordable tee times are possible is through fundraising and sponsors. The Youth on Course 100-hole Hike is a perfect way for everyday golfers to get involved, raising money for what might be the best cause in golf - supporting the next generation of players. There are still four hikes happening at short courses around the country by the end of the year. To donate or join, visit the Youth on Course website.

* Oct. 27 - Golden Gate Park Golf Course - San Francisco, Calif.

* Nov. 7 - Butler Pitch & Putt Par 3 - Austin, Texas

* Nov. 17 - The Hay at Pebble Beach - Pebble Beach, Calif.

* Dec. 12 - Palm Beach Par 3 - Palm Beach, Fla.