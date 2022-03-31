March 2022: Photos of the Month
The three best words any golfer wants to hear: "Spring has sprung." (Or maybe "hole in one!")
Some nice - if inconsistent - early spring weather has golfers in the Midwest and East Coast already teeing it up in 2022. That means the photos you're sending this year aren't just from the usual suspects - Florida, Hawaii, California, Arizona, etc. We're starting to see reviews and photos trickle in from Ohio, Chicago, Wisconsin and more. Not a lot of them are featured here because of bare trees, sometimes rough early season conditions and cloudy, gloomy skies but, hey, at least you're playing again! As a native Michigander, I know there's probably another freak snow storm ready to pounce in April, so enjoy the chance to play if you can.
We're continuing the pandemic momentum with the number of reviews we're receiving every month and on track this year to near the 2-million-reviews mark since we launched in 2014 (as Golf Advisor originally before transitioning into GolfPass in 2020). Thank you for contributing to this great community of golfers - keep those reviews coming!
A golfer tees off with a vineyard in view at Eagle Vines Golf Club in Napa, Calif. Courtesy of 'Arnel5903813'
Watch out for this water feature on the Enagic Golf Club at Eastlake in Chula Vista, Calif. Courtesy of 'Mike7651290'
Kona Country Club wanders near the ocean on Hawaii Island's legendary Kona Coast. Courtesy of 'badcaseofcms'
Punta Mita's Pacifico Course features an extra par-3 hole (3b) called 'Tail of the Whale'. Courtesy of 'qPDZB0YEkTe8zMMzuClx'
The La Quinta Resort & Club's Mountain Course sports some nice views. Courtesy of 'pmonge'
MetroWest Golf Club is a central Florida favorite. Courtesy of 'Verb70'
The Pye Combe Golf Club wanders the English countryside. Courtesy of 'JJUK67'
The patio view at Scottsdale Silverado is pretty nice. Courtesy of 'dmills49'
Talega Golf Club is located in San Clemente, Calif. Courtesy of 'SeanWookhwanJeon'
Don't hit your tee shot near the plaque where Tiger Woods had the crowd move the boulder to play his second shot at the Waste Management Open at TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course. Courtesy of 'STempleman'
The White Heron Golf Club is a good choice in Davenport, Fla. Courtesy of 'u033216939'
The elevated tee shots on the Oasis Golf Club's Palmer Course are really fun. Courtesy of 'u2813398'
The back nine of Old South Golf Club wanders the Lowcountry's salt marshes. Courtesy of 'AndrewGolden'
Tain Golf Club is one of Scotland's oldest and most underrated links. Courtesy of 'derekob'
Falcon Ridge offers nice views. Courtesy of 'Grums'
Royal Isabela wanders the cliffs of Puerto Rico. Courtesy of '1smann'
Why you use your ball finder in this situation? Courtesy of user 'gDtdMpZKscsZztm9ABYW'
The Drax Golf Club in England offers a unique view. Courtesy of 't900441785'