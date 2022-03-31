March 2022: Photos of the Month

Eagle Vines Golf Club - vineyard views
0 of 18
Eagle Vines Golf Club - vineyard views
A golfer tees off with a vineyard in view at Eagle Vines Golf Club in Napa, Calif. Courtesy of 'Arnel5903813'
Enagic Golf Club at Eastlake - views
1 of 18
Enagic Golf Club at Eastlake - views
Watch out for this water feature on the Enagic Golf Club at Eastlake in Chula Vista, Calif. Courtesy of 'Mike7651290'
Kona Country Club - views
2 of 18
Kona Country Club - views
Kona Country Club wanders near the ocean on Hawaii Island's legendary Kona Coast. Courtesy of 'badcaseofcms'
Punta Mita - Pacifico - hole 3b - Tail of the Whale
3 of 18
Punta Mita - Pacifico - hole 3b - Tail of the Whale
Punta Mita's Pacifico Course features an extra par-3 hole (3b) called 'Tail of the Whale'. Courtesy of 'qPDZB0YEkTe8zMMzuClx'
La Quinta Resort & Club - Mountain Course - views
4 of 18
La Quinta Resort & Club - Mountain Course - views
The La Quinta Resort & Club's Mountain Course sports some nice views. Courtesy of 'pmonge'
MetroWest Golf Club - views
5 of 18
MetroWest Golf Club - views
MetroWest Golf Club is a central Florida favorite. Courtesy of 'Verb70'
Pye Combe Golf Club - views
6 of 18
Pye Combe Golf Club - views
The Pye Combe Golf Club wanders the English countryside. Courtesy of 'JJUK67'
Scottsdale Silverado - patio view
7 of 18
Scottsdale Silverado - patio view
The patio view at Scottsdale Silverado is pretty nice. Courtesy of 'dmills49'
Talega Golf Club - views
8 of 18
Talega Golf Club - views
Talega Golf Club is located in San Clemente, Calif. Courtesy of 'SeanWookhwanJeon'
TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course - Tiger Woods boulder and plaque
9 of 18
TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course - Tiger Woods boulder and plaque
Don't hit your tee shot near the plaque where Tiger Woods had the crowd move the boulder to play his second shot at the Waste Management Open at TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course. Courtesy of 'STempleman'
White Heron Golf Club - bridge
10 of 18
White Heron Golf Club - bridge
The White Heron Golf Club is a good choice in Davenport, Fla. Courtesy of 'u033216939'
Oasis Golf Club - Palmer Course - views
11 of 18
Oasis Golf Club - Palmer Course - views
The elevated tee shots on the Oasis Golf Club's Palmer Course are really fun. Courtesy of 'u2813398'
Old South - marsh views
12 of 18
Old South - marsh views
The back nine of Old South Golf Club wanders the Lowcountry's salt marshes. Courtesy of 'AndrewGolden'
Tain Golf Club - views
13 of 18
Tain Golf Club - views
Tain Golf Club is one of Scotland's oldest and most underrated links. Courtesy of 'derekob'
Falcon Ridge - views
14 of 18
Falcon Ridge - views
Falcon Ridge offers nice views. Courtesy of 'Grums'
Royal Isabela - views
15 of 18
Royal Isabela - views
Royal Isabela wanders the cliffs of Puerto Rico. Courtesy of '1smann'
The Groves - alligator
16 of 18
The Groves - alligator
Why you use your ball finder in this situation? Courtesy of user 'gDtdMpZKscsZztm9ABYW'
Drax Golf Club - views
17 of 18
Drax Golf Club - views
The Drax Golf Club in England offers a unique view. Courtesy of 't900441785'
18 Images

March 2022: Photos of the Month

Golfpass reviews are still dominated by sunny southern locations, but courses farther north are starting to open up for spring.

Share

The three best words any golfer wants to hear: "Spring has sprung." (Or maybe "hole in one!")

Some nice - if inconsistent - early spring weather has golfers in the Midwest and East Coast already teeing it up in 2022. That means the photos you're sending this year aren't just from the usual suspects - Florida, Hawaii, California, Arizona, etc. We're starting to see reviews and photos trickle in from Ohio, Chicago, Wisconsin and more. Not a lot of them are featured here because of bare trees, sometimes rough early season conditions and cloudy, gloomy skies but, hey, at least you're playing again! As a native Michigander, I know there's probably another freak snow storm ready to pounce in April, so enjoy the chance to play if you can.

We're continuing the pandemic momentum with the number of reviews we're receiving every month and on track this year to near the 2-million-reviews mark since we launched in 2014 (as Golf Advisor originally before transitioning into GolfPass in 2020). Thank you for contributing to this great community of golfers - keep those reviews coming!

Roundups
GolfPass Staff
Latest Popular Content
golfers-choice-2022-top-50-hero.png
Golfers' Choice
18 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 50 U.S. Courses
January 10, 2022
We tallied more than 320,000 reviews in 2021. Here are the courses you and your fellow golfers loved best.
By GolfPass Staff
Quail Lodge & Golf Club - hole 11
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Best golf courses in California
January 10, 2022
More than 40,000 reviews have been tallied to determine California's best public golf courses based on our community of reviewers.
By Golfers' Choice
Granada Golf Club - no. 4
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Best golf courses in Arkansas
January 10, 2022
Best public golf courses in the state based on our community of reviewers.
By Golfers' Choice
Firekeeper Golf Course
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Best golf courses in Kansas
January 10, 2022
Explore the best public golf courses in Kansas based on our community of reviewers.
By Golfers' Choice
PGA West
Featured
La Quinta Resort & PGA West
Carved by time between some of the oldest and newest mountain ranges in North America lies La Quinta Resort & PGA WEST, a world famous golf resort just minutes from Palm Springs and Palm Desert, California. Challenge your game on 90 holes of championship golf designed by three golf legends.
Tullymore Golf Club - hole 6
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Best golf courses in Michigan
January 10, 2022
The competition was fierce to be named among Michigan's best public golf courses based on our community of reviewers.
By Golfers' Choice
Stonelick Hills GC: #9
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Best golf courses in Ohio
January 10, 2022
These 25 courses topped a list of more than 230 across the Buckeye State.
By Golfers' Choice
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
March 2022: Photos of the Month
Search Near Me