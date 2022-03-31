March 2022: Photos of the Month

The three best words any golfer wants to hear: "Spring has sprung." (Or maybe "hole in one!")

Some nice - if inconsistent - early spring weather has golfers in the Midwest and East Coast already teeing it up in 2022. That means the photos you're sending this year aren't just from the usual suspects - Florida, Hawaii, California, Arizona, etc. We're starting to see reviews and photos trickle in from Ohio, Chicago, Wisconsin and more. Not a lot of them are featured here because of bare trees, sometimes rough early season conditions and cloudy, gloomy skies but, hey, at least you're playing again! As a native Michigander, I know there's probably another freak snow storm ready to pounce in April, so enjoy the chance to play if you can.

We're continuing the pandemic momentum with the number of reviews we're receiving every month and on track this year to near the 2-million-reviews mark since we launched in 2014 (as Golf Advisor originally before transitioning into GolfPass in 2020). Thank you for contributing to this great community of golfers - keep those reviews coming!