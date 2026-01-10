The full 2026 PGA Tour schedule: A shuffle of the fall lineup signals significant reorganization to come

By all accounts, 2026 will mark the end of an era for the PGA Tour.

Under new CEO Brian Rolapp, and with advice from prominent players like Tiger Woods, the world's premier professional golf organization is poised on the brink of comprehensive change. In his first months on the job, Rolapp, a former NFL executive, has stressed that the future PGA Tour will lean into three concepts: parity, simplicity and scarcity.

It's the "scarcity" principle that has tournament organizers, longtime tour venues and thousands of tournament-going locals wondering about the future of their home events.

After the tour announced the 2026 FedExCup Fall slate of events after the 2026 Tour Championship, two events were conspicuously absent, replaced by new ones in Asheville, N.C. and Austin, Texas (more info below). The Procore Championship, held in Napa, California at Silverado Golf Club, is the first casualty of the reorganization of the recently released fall lineup of tournaments. The second: the Sanderson Farms Championship, ending a run of PGA Tour events in Mississippi that dates back to 1968.

In the wake of the cancellation of the 2025 Sentry at Kapalua and swirling rumors that 2026 will mark the final time the Sony Open is held at Waialae Country Club - a classic Seth Raynor design that has hosted the PGA Tour since 1965 - the tour calendar is expected to contract significantly in 2027, down to as few as 20 regular-season events. Golf fans in cold winter climates who for years loved watching the Hawaii events in January may need to wait until mid-February to see the pros get things underway. It is no longer worth trying to compete with football, evidently.

As currently constituted, the 2026 PGA Tour season comprises 37 events across 41 golf courses, plus the late-September Presidents Cup where Team USA will look to bounce back from embarrassment at the 2025 Ryder Cup and take some team-match-play frustrations out on an international squad that has won the event just once.

If the initial projections about the 2027 PGA Tour schedule come to fruition, more than a dozen of the following tournaments will lose their place on professional golf's calendar. Here's hoping fans in some of these long-loyal professional golf markets get an enjoyable last ride before scarcity takes over.

2026 PGA Tour Schedule: regular-season golf courses

January 15-18: Sony Open in Hawaii

Waialae Country Club - Honolulu, Hawaii

This Seth Raynor original design, which dates back to 1927, has been restored gradually in recent years by Tom Doak. It typically yields low scores relative to its par of 70. The Redan par-3 17th hole has proved to be tricky at crucial times in recent tournaments, with a green that slopes significantly from front-right to back-left.

January 22-25: The American Express

PGA WEST (Pete Dye Stadium Course) - La Quinta, Calif.

PGA WEST (Nicklaus Tournament Course - La Quinta, Calif. (Rds. 1-3)

La Quinta Country Club - La Quinta, Calif. (Rds. 1-3)

What used to be a four-course rotation (and the tour's only 90-hole event) is down to three, with the fourth and final round contested on one of Pete Dye's most dramatic designs. The Stadium Course was restored ahead of the 2025 edition of the event; the par-3 17th is one of the two most famous island-green par 3s in Dye's portfolio.

January 29-February 1: Farmers Insurance Open

Torrey Pines Golf Course (South) - La Jolla, Calif.

Torrey Pines Golf Course (North) - La Jolla, Calif. (Rds. 1&2)

One of America's proudest and most successful municipal golf complexes persists as one of the most anticipated early-season PGA Tour venues. Though it was redesigned in 2016 by Tom Weiskopf, the North Course still yields much lower scores than the brutish Rees Jones-redesigned South, one of the toughest tour courses each year.

February 5-8: WM Phoenix Open

TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) - Scottsdale, Ariz.

It is fitting that the Phoenix Open often leads straight into the Super Bowl; it is pro golf's rowdiest environment - especially for Saturday's third round and particularly at the par-3 16th hole, a stadium unto itself where Tiger Woods famously raised the roof with his ace in the 1997 event.

February 12-15: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Pebble Beach Golf Links - Pebble Beach, Calif.

Spyglass Hill Golf Course - Pebble Beach, Calif. (Rds. 1&2)

This event's reclassification as a Signature PGA Tour tilt meant dropping Monterey Peninsula Country Club's Shore course from the rotation. Now, players have to survive a round at the fearsome Spyglass Hill while trying to make hay on Pebble Beach's tiny poa annua greens while the Pacific Ocean batters the rocks.

February 19-22: The Genesis Invitational

The Riviera Country Club - Pacific Palisades, Calif.

The 2026 edition of this event, hosted by Tiger Woods, aims to be a triumphant return for the surrounding community, which suffered from devastating wildfires that forced this event to be moved away from Riviera in 2025. Players, spectators and viewers at home will be grateful to see George Thomas' masterpiece back in competition this February.

February 26-March 1: Cognizant Classic

PGA National Resort (Champion Course) - Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Recent changes have taken some teeth out of this course, but if the wind whips over the weekend, the Bear Trap sequence of holes 15 through 17 should still produce some carnage.

March 5-8: Arnold Palmer Invitational

Bay Hill Club & Lodge (Championship) - Orlando, Fla

The King's domain has become one of the toughest tests on the PGA Tour, with thick overseeded Rye rough and shiny-fast, concrete-firm Bermuda greens challenging an elite but limited field in recent years.

March 5-8: Puerto Rico Open

Grand Reserve Golf Club - Rio Grande, P.R.

This resort course east of San Juan has been a springboard for notable players like Tony Finau and Viktor Hovland, who won their first PGA Tour events here in 2016 and 2020, respectively.

March 12-15: THE PLAYERS Championship

TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) - Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Pete Dye's iconic golf arena is far more prim than it was originally envisioned to be, but the brilliance of its strategic design and the heart-in-throat shots down the stretch are timeless. No matter how the PGA Tour evolves over time, hopefully its stewardship of this 18 holes and respect for its history remain steadfast.

March 19-22: Valspar Championship

Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) - Palm Harbor, Fla.

Architect Larry Packard lived past the age of 100, giving him decades' worth of satisfaction at seeing his best golf course host the PGA Tour repeatedly without yielding up microscopic scores. Copperhead remains relevant because it requires trajectory control not just into the greens but off the tee as well, with several shots that change elevation more than one might expect from a Florida course. It is meat-and-potatoes golf, and as good as midcentury-modern championship golf gets.

March 26-29: Texas Children’s Houston Open

Memorial Park Golf Course - Houston, Texas

This beloved city muni leveled up significantly thanks to an overhaul by Tom Doak with input from major champion Brooks Koepka. There are only 19 bunkers but every single one of them matters, as do the heavily undulating greens where being on the wrong side of the cup can spell big trouble. Memorial Park will do double-duty in 2026 as it hosts the LPGA Tour's Chevron Championship, the first ladies' major of the year, in late April.

April 2-5: Valero Texas Open

TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) - San Antonio, Texas

One of two courses on campus, this Hill Country romp has steadily developed a reputation for testing players with a particularly diverse set of closing holes, including the par-3 16th with a bunker in the middle of the green.

April 9-12: The Masters Tournament

Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Ga.

Augusta National scarcely needs an introduction. Championship golf's rite of spring transpires in a cathedral of pines and azaleas amid a set of golf holes so iconic that millions of golfers who have never set foot on property can nonetheless describe them in ecstatic detail. Although the drama of Rory McIlroy's career-grand-slam-sealing 2025 victory will be hard to top, hope springs eternal at the first major championship of the year.

April 16-19: RBC Heritage

Harbour Town Golf Links - Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Harbour Town already had the respect of practically every top-level player before Davis Love III and his Love Golf Design firm came in to restore key aspects of Pete Dye's landmark modern design that had drifted away over the decades, including about a dozen stacked-sod bunkers that have been reintroduced. Controlling one's golf ball between the tall pines here is as important here as anywhere in the game.

April 23-26: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

TPC Louisiana - Avondale, La.

A more maximalist Dye follows his low-key masterpiece at Harbour Town, although the pancake-flat land and usually soft conditions make scoring easy. The two-man team aspect adds a lot to this event, as players attack the course differently during alternate-shot rounds than in the better-ball format.

April 30-May 3: Cadillac Championship

Trump National Doral (Blue Monster) - Miami, Fla.

A tropical midcentury stalwart laid out by Dick Wilson and modernized by Gil Hanse returns to the tour schedule after a 10-year break.

May 7-10: Truist Championship

Quail Hollow Club - Charlotte, N.C.

As meat-and-potatoes as PGA Tour venues get, only premium ball-strikers need apply at this long, occasionally brutish test with one of the toughest finishes in the South: the Green Mile.

May 7-10: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Dunes Golf and Beach Club - Myrtle Beach, S.C.

One of Robert Trent Jones, Sr.'s greatest courses, the Dunes glides through coastal forest with scenic peeks around the turn: a glimpse of the ocean from the par-3 9th tee and a cracking run of dangerous holes from 11 through 13, capped by the famous "Waterloo" par 5 that curves hard around a lake.

May 14-17: PGA Championship

Aronimink Golf Club - Newtown Square, Penn.

One of the greatest courses in one of America's greatest golf towns is also one of Donald Ross' more heavily bunkered courses, with more than 170 sandy pits dotted across the course thanks to Gil Hanse & Jim Wagner's restoration project in 2017.

May 21-24: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

TPC Craig Ranch - McKinney, Texas

Scottie Scheffler torched TPC Craig Ranch to the tune of 31-under par across 72 holes in 2025. Will the renovation project overseen by Lanny Wadkins since then help the course defend itself a little more vigorously in '26?.

May 28-31: Charles Schwab Challenge

Colonial Country Club - Fort Worth, Texas

Another Hanse & Wagner-renovated course, this classic beloved of Ben Hogan gets a similar sort of appreciation from pros as Harbour Town, thanks to its narrower confines and tricky approaches.

June 4-7: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Muirfield Village Golf Club - Dublin, Ohio

Jack's Place is a northern version of Augusta: immaculately maintained, full of distinctive holes and almost perpetually being tweaked and refined to optimize the challenge it poses to the world's best golfers.

June 11-14: RBC Canadian Open

TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Caledon, Ont.

This relative newcomer to the PGA Tour scene is being positioned as the home of Canadian golf. The course, most recently updated by Canadian golf architect Ian Andrew in 2023, is one of three on site, all of which are publicly accessible.

June 18-21: U.S. Open

Shinnecock Hills Golf Club - Southampton, N.Y.

One of a small handful of courses that can make the case for being the best American championship layout will welcome its sixth U.S. Open (1896, 1986, 1995, 2004, 2018). The last two have been somewhat compromised by setup-related complaints; here's hoping this year's championship goes off without a hitch. The rolling, open-hearted American icon deserves that.

June 25-28: Travelers Championship

TPC River Highlands - Cromwell, Conn.

Recent updates in the name of increasing the challenge for the pros have unfortunately backfired, as this course that once punched above its modest 6,800-yard length has been mostly defenseless against the pros in recent years. Still, the drivable par-4 15th is one of pro golf's most fascinating single holes.

July 2-5: John Deere Classic

TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

This heartland public course has long been one of the best-value tour venues you can play. The pros enjoy it too, as a well-conditioned annual birdie-fest.

July 9-12: Genesis Scottish Open

The Renaissance Club - North Berwick, Scotland

Tom Doak's links-ish course in one of the world's great districts for golf always serves as a fun tune-up for the Open Championship. When the wind blows, it defends itself quite well.

July 9-12: ISCO Championship

Hurstbourne Country Club, Louisville, Ky.

This parkland private club in horse country took players by surprise in its first year as a tour venue; it was stingier with low scores than alternate-field host courses typically tend to be, with only winner William Mouw reaching 10-under par.

July 16-19: The Open Championship

Royal Birkdale Golf Club - Southport, England

Nine years after Jordan Spieth's Seve-like adventures led to his third major championship in three years, the oldest major returns to a course some believe to be England's very best, with low-slung fairways slithering between dunes.

July 16-19: Corales Puntacana Championship

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Club) - Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Whether or not playing Corales feels like a vacation is entirely dependent on the wind, which can whip surf over the rocky shore into the faces of golfers playing any of its seaside holes. The 18th, a long par 4 that swings hard around a cove, is one of the most scenic finishers in resort golf.

July 23-26: 3M Open

TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

Pros typically need to play offense at this Arnold Palmer design. Only once has the winning score been worse than 17-under par.

July 30-August 2: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Detroit Golf Club (North), Detroit, Mich.

It will be fascinating to see how architect Tyler Rae's faithful restorative renovation of this Donald Ross design will affect scoring. Scores of 18-under par or better have won every edition of this tournament so far.

August 6-9: Wyndham Championship

Sedgefield Country Club - Greensboro, N.C.

The last regular-season tour event visits a Donald Ross design restored by architect Kris Spence in 2007. Its Tudor-style clubhouse presides over the exciting down-then-up par-4 18th.

2026 PGA Tour Schedule: FedEx Cup Playoffs golf courses

August 13-16: FedEx St. Jude Championship

TPC Southwind - Memphis, Tenn.

The FedEx Cup Playoffs get off to a scorching start at this watery modern test that has hosted some memorable playoffs and late heroics.

August 20-23: BMW Championship

Bellerive Country Club - St. Louis, Mo.

This Robert Trent Jones, Sr. design, renovated by son Rees, last graced TV screens as the host of the 2018 PGA Championship, where Brooks Koepka shot a then-tournament record score of 264 (16 under) and held off an outstanding final-round 64 from Tiger Woods to win by two shots.

August 27-30: Tour Championship

East Lake Golf Club - Atlanta, Ga.

A return to tournament normalcy - no more "starting strokes" - serves both players and venue well as the tour hands out millions of dollars at the end of the week. Andrew Green's clever rediscovery of Donald Ross' design characteristics makes for a fun watch, although the oppressive summer heat clearly wears on players and spectators. Best to take this one in from the comfort of one's air-conditioned living room.

2026 PGA Tour schedule: FedEx Fall tournaments

September 17-20: Biltmore Championship

The Cliffs at Walnut Cove - Arden, N.C.

Nearly two years from the day Hurricane Helene devastated Asheville and many other communities in the North Carolina mountains, the PGA Tour brings a brand-new event to the area at this Jack Nicklaus design that is part of a sprawling, multi-location residential community straddling North and South Carolina. At less than 7,200 yards off the back tees, it seems inevitable that scoring will be low if there aren't challenging fall weather conditions.

September 24-27: Presidents Cup

Medinah Country Club (Course No. 3) - Medinah, Ill.

Although the results of this team match-play competition held in the Ryder Cup's off-years have rarely been close (Team USA lost just once since the event's inception), the 2026 Presidents Cup should be a fun watch for architecture aficionados. The week will mark a coming-out party of sorts for the design firm of OCM - Geoff Ogilvy, Mike Cocking and Ashley Mead - who totally redesigned the course and have quickly assembled an impressive portfolio of design projects.

October 1-4: Bank of Utah Championship

Black Desert Resort - Ivins, Utah

In just two years hosting a fall event, this Tom Weiskopf course carved through lava rock formations has captivated fans with some of the schedule's best scenery. Its wide fairways and high elevation regularly lead to some massive tee shots and low scores.

October 8-11: Baycurrent Classic

Yokohama Country Club (West) - Yokohama, Japan

TV viewing times are rough for the United States, but the Coore & Crenshaw-updated course the pros play received rave reviews last year. I'm going to DVR the heck out of this one.

October 22-25: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Port Royal Golf Course - Southampton, Bermuda

I dream of seeing this event held at C.B. Macdonald's sublime Mid Ocean Club someday, but I can't argue with the interesting competition that usually transpires at Port Royal, especially when the fall winds get whipping. The par-3 16th is one of the scariest/prettiest golf holes in the world.

October 29-November 1: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Vidanta Vallarta Golf Course - Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

This Greg Norman design has produced some tense finishes. We'll see what happens to scoring as it moves from the spring to the fall.

November 5-8: World Wide Technology Championship

Diamante Cabo San Lucas (El Cardonal) - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

This may be the final year Tiger Woods' first golf course design hosts this event. Diamante is anticipated to unveil a new golf course by the 15-time major champion, which could take over hosting duties as soon as 2027.

November 12-15: Good Good Championship

Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa (Fazio Canyons) - Austin, Texas

A first in PGA Tour history as a YouTube channel-spawned young-golf troupe hosts an event that will include the winner of the forthcoming revival of Big Break in the field. Expect the Tom Fazio design to yield plenty of birdies.

November 19-22: RSM Classic

Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside) - St. Simons Island, Ga.

Sea Island Golf Club (Plantation) - St. Simons Island, Ga. (Rds. 1&2)

Sea Island's de facto golf mayor Davis Love III's design firm has been making tweaks to the Seaside course and reinvented the Plantation in 2018, accomplishing the tall task of turning it into a worthy alternative to the headliner. It's nice to see the PGA Tour's year come to an end at a place with such a high architectural quotient.