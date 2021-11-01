October 2021: Photos of the Month

We're not the jealous types here at GolfPass.

We realize we have pretty cool jobs that allows us to play some really awesome golf courses. But this month's collection of photos sent by users hit us in the feels.

When we see you're teeing it up at Whistling Straits, Inverness Club and Sankaty Head, and taking pictures of black rocks in Hawaii and red rocks in Sedona, how can any golfer not get a little envious? Inverness and Whistling Straits are fresh off hosting rowdy Solheim and Ryder Cups. We haven't even mentioned yet the photos someone sent of the stunning new 19th hole at Payne's Valley.

It seems 'living my best life' isn't just some lame hashtag on Twitter anymore. Golf's increasing popularity is really affecting where people play and how often. We've seen it in the reviews you and your fellow golfers have been writing; we're on pace for another record year.

Want to join in? Submit your next course review today!