October 2021: Photos of the Month

The Inverness Club - aerial view
0 of 20
The Inverness Club - aerial view
The Inverness Club in Toledo hosted a compelling Solheim Cup in 2021. Courtesy of user 'noahjurik', Traverse City Local Advisor
Sankaty Head - lighthouse
1 of 20
SankatyHead.jfif
A lighthouse is visible from Sankaty Head. Courtesy of user 'u687344414'
Whistling Straits - Straits Course - hole 13
2 of 20
Whistling Straits - Straits Course - hole 13
The 13th hole on the Straits Course at Whistling Straits made quite the splash at the Ryder Cup. Courtesy of user 'QuantumGolfx'
Red Sky Ranch - Norman Course - fall colors
3 of 20
Red Sky Ranch - Norman Course - fall colors
A golfer tackles the scenic Red Sky Ranch Norman Course in Colorado. Courtesy of user 'u00000658942'
Cambrian Ridge - views
4 of 20
Cambrian Ridge - views
Cambrian Ridge is part of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Alabama. Courtesy of user 'refrowland', Alabama Local Advisor
Bear Trap Dunes - sunset
5 of 20
Bear Trap Dunes - sunset
A golfer chases the sunset at Bear Trap Dunes. Courtesy of user 'clarkegreen'
Butternut Creek - American flag
6 of 20
Butternut Creek - American flag
The Red, White and Blue flies proudly over Butternut Creek. Courtesy of user 'u314159546094'
Cedar Creek at Beaver's Bend State Park - views
7 of 20
Cedar Creek at Beaver's Bend State Park - views
A golfer putts from a scenic spot at Cedar Creek at Beaver's Bend State Park in Kentucky. Courtesy of user 'u824410407'
Cobblestone - views
8 of 20
Cobblestone - views
Cobblestone is a celebrated muni in Georgia. Courtesy of user 'TACO33'
Greenbrier - Old White - clock
9 of 20
Greenbrier - Old White - clock
Greenbrier's Old White Course used to host the PGA Tour. Courtesy of user 'BrandonWebb', Birmingham Local Advisor
Morgan Hill - views
10 of 20
Morgan Hill - views
Morgan Hill rides the elevation changes of Pennsylvania. Courtesy of user 'u867418104'
Payne's Valley - 19th hole
11 of 20
Payne's Valley - 19th hole
The 19th hole at Payne's Valley is one of the wonders of golf travel. Courtesy of user 'Snaphook417', Missouri Local Advisor
Pilgrims Run - double rainbow
12 of 20
Pilgrims Run - double rainbow
A double rainbow shines at Pilgrims Run in Michigan. Courtesy of user 'u114721692'
Seaford Head - views
13 of 20
Seaford Head - views
A golfer chips onto a green at Seaford Head, a stunning course on the English coastline. Courtesy of user 'u314162265962'
Stewart Peninsula - sunset
14 of 20
Stewart Peninsula - sunset
A couple poses during the golden hour at Stewart Peninsula in Georgia. Courtesy of user 'u853787857'
OakcreekCC.jfif
15 of 20
OakcreekCC.jfif
We get a lot of user photos of Oakcreek Country Club in Sedona, but this is our favorite so far. Courtesy of user 'u000004533959'
Mauna Lani - North Course - hole 17
16 of 20
Mauna Lani - North Course - hole 17
Mauna Lani's North course is lined by lava rock. Courtesy of user 'Albert8041332'
Dunstanburgh Castle Golf Club - castle
17 of 20
Dunstanburgh Castle Golf Club - castle
Check out the views at Dunstanburgh Castle in England.   Courtesy of user 'u314162302432'
Quarry Pines - views
18 of 20
Quarry Pines - views
Quarry Pines features stunning moments like this in Tucson. Courtesy of user 'bmelton1972'
Portland Golf Course West - views
19 of 20
Portland Golf Course West - views
At slightly more than 4,000 yards long, Portland Golf Course West is a charming executive challenge. Courtesy of user 'AptlyLinked', Connecticut Local Advisor
20 Images

October 2021: Photos of the Month

Golfers sent us photos from Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup venues, plus a famous 19th hole by Tiger Woods.

Share

We're not the jealous types here at GolfPass.

We realize we have pretty cool jobs that allows us to play some really awesome golf courses. But this month's collection of photos sent by users hit us in the feels.

When we see you're teeing it up at Whistling Straits, Inverness Club and Sankaty Head, and taking pictures of black rocks in Hawaii and red rocks in Sedona, how can any golfer not get a little envious? Inverness and Whistling Straits are fresh off hosting rowdy Solheim and Ryder Cups. We haven't even mentioned yet the photos someone sent of the stunning new 19th hole at Payne's Valley.

It seems 'living my best life' isn't just some lame hashtag on Twitter anymore. Golf's increasing popularity is really affecting where people play and how often. We've seen it in the reviews you and your fellow golfers have been writing; we're on pace for another record year.

Want to join in? Submit your next course review today!

Roundups
GolfPass Staff
Latest Popular Content
Brickyard Crossing - Indy Women in Tech LPGA
Articles
7 Min Read
10 best big cities in the U.S. to live in for golf
October 7, 2021
We found the 10 cities where it's easiest to score a tee time.
By Brandon Tucker
cool-golf-things-gcsaa-championship 2.jpeg
Articles
1 Min Read
This championship four-peat is a Cool Golf Thing
October 22, 2021
Green grass and low scores forever.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Big Easy Ranch
Articles
4 Min Read
Inside the new 18-hole championship course at Big Easy Ranch in Texas
October 21, 2021
What began with just a par-3 course and learning center, this 2,000-acre sporting ranch between Austin and Houston is finally going all-in with an ambitious championship course.
By Brandon Tucker
Pinehurst Resort's Pinehurst No. 8 course
Articles
3 Min Read
Secrets from the World of Golf Travel: October 2021
October 4, 2021
America's largest golf resort, and one of its smallest, are expanding to enhance the guest experience.
By GolfPass Staff
Saddlebrook
Featured
Saddlebrook Resort
Renewed Golf Gets Rave Reviews! Come Play at Saddlebrook's two Arnold Palmer signature 18-hole golf courses and enjoy deluxe accommodations, award-winning dining, and much more!
U.S. Amateur Championship
Articles
5 Min Read
What the USGA and R&A's simplified new Rules of Amateur Status mean for you
October 27, 2021
Sponsorships, higher prize limits and the ability to win money in certain amateur golf tournaments feature among several significant changes.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Bluetooth Speakers for golf
Articles
6 Min Read
Best bluetooth speakers for golfers
October 27, 2021
Kick up the jams and drop some putts with the best portable speakers for the golf course.
By Brandon Tucker
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
October 2021: Photos of the Month
Search Near Me