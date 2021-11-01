October 2021: Photos of the Month
We're not the jealous types here at GolfPass.
We realize we have pretty cool jobs that allows us to play some really awesome golf courses. But this month's collection of photos sent by users hit us in the feels.
When we see you're teeing it up at Whistling Straits, Inverness Club and Sankaty Head, and taking pictures of black rocks in Hawaii and red rocks in Sedona, how can any golfer not get a little envious? Inverness and Whistling Straits are fresh off hosting rowdy Solheim and Ryder Cups. We haven't even mentioned yet the photos someone sent of the stunning new 19th hole at Payne's Valley.
It seems 'living my best life' isn't just some lame hashtag on Twitter anymore. Golf's increasing popularity is really affecting where people play and how often. We've seen it in the reviews you and your fellow golfers have been writing; we're on pace for another record year.
-
The Inverness Club in Toledo hosted a compelling Solheim Cup in 2021. Courtesy of user 'noahjurik', Traverse City Local Advisor
-
A lighthouse is visible from Sankaty Head. Courtesy of user 'u687344414'
-
The 13th hole on the Straits Course at Whistling Straits made quite the splash at the Ryder Cup. Courtesy of user 'QuantumGolfx'
-
A golfer tackles the scenic Red Sky Ranch Norman Course in Colorado. Courtesy of user 'u00000658942'
-
Cambrian Ridge is part of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Alabama. Courtesy of user 'refrowland', Alabama Local Advisor
-
A golfer chases the sunset at Bear Trap Dunes. Courtesy of user 'clarkegreen'
-
The Red, White and Blue flies proudly over Butternut Creek. Courtesy of user 'u314159546094'
-
A golfer putts from a scenic spot at Cedar Creek at Beaver's Bend State Park in Kentucky. Courtesy of user 'u824410407'
-
Cobblestone is a celebrated muni in Georgia. Courtesy of user 'TACO33'
-
Greenbrier's Old White Course used to host the PGA Tour. Courtesy of user 'BrandonWebb', Birmingham Local Advisor
-
Morgan Hill rides the elevation changes of Pennsylvania. Courtesy of user 'u867418104'
-
The 19th hole at Payne's Valley is one of the wonders of golf travel. Courtesy of user 'Snaphook417', Missouri Local Advisor
-
A double rainbow shines at Pilgrims Run in Michigan. Courtesy of user 'u114721692'
-
A golfer chips onto a green at Seaford Head, a stunning course on the English coastline. Courtesy of user 'u314162265962'
-
A couple poses during the golden hour at Stewart Peninsula in Georgia. Courtesy of user 'u853787857'
-
We get a lot of user photos of Oakcreek Country Club in Sedona, but this is our favorite so far. Courtesy of user 'u000004533959'
-
Mauna Lani's North course is lined by lava rock. Courtesy of user 'Albert8041332'
-
Check out the views at Dunstanburgh Castle in England. Courtesy of user 'u314162302432'
-
Quarry Pines features stunning moments like this in Tucson. Courtesy of user 'bmelton1972'
-
At slightly more than 4,000 yards long, Portland Golf Course West is a charming executive challenge. Courtesy of user 'AptlyLinked', Connecticut Local Advisor