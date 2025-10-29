Reviewing the Amazon Basics Core Soft golf ball: Is the newest value golf ball worth a try?

Disclosure: We may receive a commission when you purchase products through our links at no additional cost to you. This helps support our content and allows us to provide you with the best information on products and services. All opinions expressed here are our own.

WINTER PARK, Fla. - I tossed my friend the new Amazon Basics Core Soft golf ball on the first tee before we teed off for an after-work nine at the Winter Park Golf Course. His round started with a stone cold top. How it ended, though, was nothing short of spectacular - a short birdie make on no. 9 for a 7-under 28, a personal record, at the short 2,470-yard, par-35 course. Perhaps “the basics” will be his new go-to ball!

Now I'm left wondering, 'Was it luck or is this new ball golf's next big thing?'

It’s no secret that golf balls can be expensive. For avid golfers, especially those who struggle with accuracy, the price can add up quickly. Enter Amazon and the brand-new Basics Core Soft golf balls that cost a buck a ball when you order 24. That the price point could beat the original big brand value golf ball, the Costco Kirkland Signature, almost seemed impossible. I decided to give them a try.

Look and feel of the Amazon Basics Core Soft

The balls have a simple, clean look. A side stamp alignment feature is supposed to help line up putts. They arrived as just four sleeves in a standard Amazon box. Skipping the larger container box may be a simple way to save some cost. They were noticeably soft and quiet to the bounce. So much so that I was skeptical of how they would fly.

Performance of the Amazon Basics Core Soft

The ball is very soft but still pops off the face, for better or worse. I hit my irons similar distance to a premium ball, if not a tad farther, and my drives were in their normal spots at my home course. The ball makes a distinctly quiet sound at impact and does not have much spin at all. We all noticed less left and right curve in our shots, which could be a big bonus for slicers.

Overall, I was impressed with the Amazon Basics Core Soft balls on long shots. Their play around the green and when putting was a different story. That bounce off the face made controlling chip and pitch shots harder and was even more noticeable when putting. I blasted a few short and mid-range putts well past the hole, which is not a normal issue for me. It was borderline comical how hot the ball came off the putter face. One redeeming quality from that extra pop with the putter was when I putted from off the green. It was easy to get the ball rolling well through upwards of 10 to 15 yards of fairway.

Should you try the Amazon Basics Core Soft?

Why not! The benefit of the "buck a ball" golf ball is everyone can afford to test it out. It performed well enough for my friends and I, who all are 2 handicaps or better, that I believe anyone can play them. I'll order more and plan to use them every once in a while. Partly because it's funny and partly because they are quality enough to deliver solid golf.

There are many golfers who could, and should, consider the Amazon Basics Core Soft as their new go-to ball. Are you a frugal golfer who is in need of more distance and struggles around the green enough that the Texas wedge is your primary option? It might be time to enter the basics ball era.

Apparently, U.S. golfers are so curious about them that they're likely sold out. We couldn't find any for purchase on Amazon.com, although a dozen in white or yellow were available at the Amazon UK website for $22.59-$25.14. I bought my dozen for $14.49.