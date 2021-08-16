Shanty Creek
About Shanty CreekThe 5,000 acres of Shanty Creek Resorts are spread among three villages - Cedar River, Schuss and Summit, each with at least one golf course, restaurant and accommodations galore. The Summit is arguably home base with the Lakeview Lodge housing the Lakeview Restaurant, the spa and the Legend and Summit golf courses. The resort added the Hawk's Eye course and accommodations across the street in 2021.
Golf courses at Shanty Creek
Bellaire, Michigan
Bellaire, Michigan
Bellaire, Michigan
Bellaire, Michigan
Bellaire, Michigan
Favorite Course at Resort
Shanty Creek is my favorite course at the resort. Course was in above average condition for my fall round - some issues with leaves, but that is to be expected this time of year.
The layout is one of the best in the area. The elevation changes and green sites are some of my favorite in northern michigan.
End of days
I like to start my season up at Shanty playing Cedar River when it opens, and play it as my last round for year….
Like an old friend, CR continues to play true and enjoyable…
Thanks for taking such good care of it.
Last round for the year
Legend has some great challenging holes and always like it for demanding you bring your game.
Sadly, due to level of heavy rain and ppl who have no respect for the course… chewed up sections with the carts…
Till next year…
Course Awesome - Arnie's Grill HUGE Disappointment
The Legend golf course continues to be one of the best courses in Michigan.
Unfortunately, the clubhouse facilities have suffered from a lack of investment and reflect very poorly on Shanty Creek and The Legend course.
Restrooms - dumpy
Arnie's Grill - IS NOT A GRILL. It's like an old cafeteria that nobody takes care of. The patio, which has a great view over the Summit course, is a mossy, paint peeling, AstroTurf bummer.
Fall color trip
Cedar River is in great shape overall but the fairways in many areas are getting divot laced. 3 very good tee shots and my ball finished in a fairway divot....two of those times in areas that it was almost impossible to avoid them unfortunately. Cedar is one of my all time favorite courses - I never get tired of playing it.....a spectacular design and really fun to play. Especially knowing just how to route your ball for maximum rollout. This is a Weiskopf gem that's not to be missed if you are in the area. A must play each and every time I venture to Northern Michigan. 4.0 stars on this day. Tree colors were just starting to pop....mid to late October course will be photo eye candy. Highly Recommended.
Copied part of my 6/6/21 review
Returned to Shanty for some fall golf. Had some very nice weather. On my next visit to the area I'll probably just skip playing Legend.....HawksEye was already closed for the season....would much rather play that instead. Legend is definitely not a 5 star and it's simply not even a 4 star for the overall conditions and what they charge.
The Legend simply put is getting a tad "long in the tooth" with age. It desperately needs a solid rehab or renovation in a number of areas. Especially the cart paths.....many are crumbling and for a resort course of this stature it's really been neglected. Don't get me wrong I really enjoy playing Legend but Shanty needs to pay attention and invest some funds in to what was their featured 18 holes years ago....otherwise they'll start getting real push back for what they charge to play it. It's a 50/60 course at most right now....definitely not towards the c-note range. The clubhouse/bathroom facilities for the Legend/Summit courses are also is old, smelly and tired. The pretty Legend flower logo in the hillside at the first tee only goes so far guys. Recommend play however Cedar River (and now Hawk's Eye) are the courses not to miss at Shanty. 3.75 stars. Legend is downgraded from my 4 star plus plus previous reviews.
Good drainage
The area had 1.25” of rain the night before and all holes were playable at 9am. No standing water was on any fairway or green. Carts were still allowed. They strive to keep the course free of leaves. Quick greens even after the rain
Layout
The layout changed and the painted markings could be better. The course was awesome! Definitely coming back.
This course is a must play. My favorite in the state!
Great Course, Slow Greens
Great course. Very challenging. My only complaint is the greens were slow. I was told that they were shutting the course down to fix the greens and bunkers.
The course felt like we were playing in a swamp
I've never before played on a course as wet as this. It wasn't just parts of the course that were wet, it was the entire course including the sand bunkers, some of which still held water. The small amount of rain we had did not justify the water on the course. I suspect there is a lot of clay under the soil and there are obviously drainage issues. The tee boxes and fairways were like wet sponges, although the large and difficult greens were still fast and unreceptive. We were advised that due to the wetness of the fairways, the carts must stay on the cart path, so there was a lot of walking during our round that we hadn't anticipated. I've played this course before when it was drier, but today the course should have been closed; playing on a course this wet and difficult takes the fun out of golf.
Perfect conditions
Glorious day. accommodating staff wonderful weather highlight of golf weekend great finishing hole
Fantastic Condition and Layout
My wife and I played 9 holes after a morning downpour. Despite wet conditions the course fairways and greens were in fantastic condition. We Can’t wait to play it again!
Food & Beverage Discount20% Off F&B
Exclusive Tee Time (Availability or Discounts)20% Off Green Fee
-
Travel CreditComplimentary Green Fee Replay
