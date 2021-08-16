Shanty Creek

Returned to Shanty for some fall golf. Had some very nice weather. On my next visit to the area I'll probably just skip playing Legend.....HawksEye was already closed for the season....would much rather play that instead. Legend is definitely not a 5 star and it's simply not even a 4 star for the overall conditions and what they charge.

The Legend simply put is getting a tad "long in the tooth" with age. It desperately needs a solid rehab or renovation in a number of areas. Especially the cart paths.....many are crumbling and for a resort course of this stature it's really been neglected. Don't get me wrong I really enjoy playing Legend but Shanty needs to pay attention and invest some funds in to what was their featured 18 holes years ago....otherwise they'll start getting real push back for what they charge to play it. It's a 50/60 course at most right now....definitely not towards the c-note range. The clubhouse/bathroom facilities for the Legend/Summit courses are also is old, smelly and tired. The pretty Legend flower logo in the hillside at the first tee only goes so far guys. Recommend play however Cedar River (and now Hawk's Eye) are the courses not to miss at Shanty. 3.75 stars. Legend is downgraded from my 4 star plus plus previous reviews.