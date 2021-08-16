Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Michigan Golf Resorts

The 5,000 acres of Shanty Creek Resorts are spread among three villages - Cedar River, Schuss and Summit, each with at least one golf course, restaurant and accommodations galore. The Summit is arguably home base with the Lakeview Lodge housing the Lakeview Restaurant, the spa and the Legend and Summit golf courses. The resort added the Hawk's Eye course and accommodations across the street in 2021.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres5000
Year Opened1963
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolIndoor
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Shanty Creek

Images from Shanty Creek

The Legend at Shanty Creek: #4
View of the 4th hole at The Legend at Shanty Creek The Legend at Shanty Creek
The Legend at Shanty Creek
View from the tees at The Legend at Shanty Creek The Legend at Shanty Creek
The Cedar River at Shanty Creek: #13
Morning view of the 13th green at The Legend at Shanty Creek The Cedar River at Shanty Creek
The Legend at Shanty Creek: #11
Sunrise over 11th green at The Legend at Shanty Creek The Legend at Shanty Creek
The Legend at Shanty Creek: #1
A view from the first hole at The Legend at Shanty Creek. The Legend at Shanty Creek
The Legend at Shanty Creek: #12
A view from the12th tee at The Legend from Shanty Creek Shanty Creek
Shanty Creek
A view of a fairway at Shanty Creek Shanty Creek
Shanty Creek GC - The Legend
A view from Shanty Creek Golf Course - The Legend
Shanty Creek GC - The Legend
An autumn view from The Legend at Shanty Creek
Shanty Creek GC - The Legend
Aerial view from The Legend at Shanty Creek
The Summit at Shanty Creek
A view of a hole from The Summit at Shanty Creek Shanty Creek
Shanty Creek GC - The Summit
A sunny view from The Summit at Shanty Creek Shanty Creek GC
The Summit at Shanty Creek: #10
A view of tee #10 at The Summit from Shanty Creek Shanty Creek
Shanty Creek
A view of the 12th green with bunkers and water coming into play at Shanty Creek Shanty Creek
Shanty Creek GC - The Summit
A view from The Summit at Shanty Creek surrounded by water
Shanty Creek GC - The Summit
A view of a green from The Summit at Shanty Creek
Shanty Creek - Cedar River: #18
A view of the 18th green surrounded by tricky bunkers at Cedar River from Shanty Creek The Cedar River at Shanty Creek
The Cedar River at Shanty Creek: #18
Sunset over the 18th hole at The Cedar River at Shanty Creek The Cedar River at Shanty Creek
The Cedar River at Shanty Creek: #13
Cedar River is one of four courses at Shanty Creek Resorts near Traverse City, Michigan. Courtesy Shanty Creek
The Cedar River at Shanty Creek: #1
A view from tee #1 at The Cedar River from Shanty Creek Shanty Creek
Shanty Creek - Cedar River: #7
A view of the 7th green at The Cedar River from Shanty Creek
Shanty Creek - Cedar River
Cedar River Course at Shanty Creek ( B. Tucker )
Shanty Creek GC - Cedar River
Aerial view from The Cedar River at Shanty Creek
The Schuss Mountain at Shanty Creek: #12
Sunrise over the 12th hole at The Schuss Mountain at Shanty Creek The Schuss Mountain at Shanty Creek
The Schuss Mountain at Shanty Creek: #11
A view of fairway 311 at The Schuss Mountain from Shanty Creek Shanty Creek
Shanty Creek - Schuss Mountain
Schuss Mountain at Shanty Creek ( Shanty Creek Resorts )
Shanty Creek GC - The Schuss Mountain
A view from The Schuss Mountain at Shanty Creek
Shanty Creek GC - The Schuss Mountain
Aerial view from The Schuss Mountain at Shanty Creek
Hawk's Eye Golf Resort
View of a green at Hawk's Eye Golf Resort. `Hawk's Eye Golf Resort
Hawk's Eye Golf Resort
A view from Hawk's Eye Golf Resort Hawk's Eye Golf Resort
Hawk's Eye Golf Resort: #10
A view of hole #10 at Hawk's Eye Golf Resort. Hawk's Eye Golf Resort
Hawk's Eye Golf Resort
A fall day view from a tee at Hawk's Eye Golf Resort. Hawk's Eye Golf Resort
Hawk's Eye GC
Hawk's Eye GC ( B.Tucker )
Hawk's Eye GC: #3
A view of the 3th green at Hawk's Eye Golf Resort Courtesy of Hawk's Eye Golf Resort
Hawk's Eye GC: #9
A view of the 9th hole at Hawk's Eye Golf Resort Courtesy of Hawk's Eye Golf Resort

Reviews

4.5
622 Reviews (622)

Reviewer Photos

The Cedar River at Shanty Creek
Default User Avatar
hornedwoodchuck
Played On
Reviews 324
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Michigan Advisor
Top 10 Contributor
Previously Played
Cold weather
Used cart

Favorite Course at Resort

Shanty Creek is my favorite course at the resort. Course was in above average condition for my fall round - some issues with leaves, but that is to be expected this time of year.

The layout is one of the best in the area. The elevation changes and green sites are some of my favorite in northern michigan.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Cedar River at Shanty Creek
Default User Avatar
u207545642
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

End of days

I like to start my season up at Shanty playing Cedar River when it opens, and play it as my last round for year….

Like an old friend, CR continues to play true and enjoyable…

Thanks for taking such good care of it.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
The Legend at Shanty Creek
Default User Avatar
u207545642
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Last round for the year

Legend has some great challenging holes and always like it for demanding you bring your game.

Sadly, due to level of heavy rain and ppl who have no respect for the course… chewed up sections with the carts…

Till next year…

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
The Legend at Shanty Creek
Default User Avatar
dstaskow
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart

Course Awesome - Arnie's Grill HUGE Disappointment

The Legend golf course continues to be one of the best courses in Michigan.
Unfortunately, the clubhouse facilities have suffered from a lack of investment and reflect very poorly on Shanty Creek and The Legend course.
Restrooms - dumpy
Arnie's Grill - IS NOT A GRILL. It's like an old cafeteria that nobody takes care of. The patio, which has a great view over the Summit course, is a mossy, paint peeling, AstroTurf bummer.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Moderate
The Cedar River at Shanty Creek
photo.jpg
HOTSPOTTS
Played On
Reviews 391
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Illinois Advisor
Top 10 Contributor
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Fall color trip

Cedar River is in great shape overall but the fairways in many areas are getting divot laced. 3 very good tee shots and my ball finished in a fairway divot....two of those times in areas that it was almost impossible to avoid them unfortunately. Cedar is one of my all time favorite courses - I never get tired of playing it.....a spectacular design and really fun to play. Especially knowing just how to route your ball for maximum rollout. This is a Weiskopf gem that's not to be missed if you are in the area. A must play each and every time I venture to Northern Michigan. 4.0 stars on this day. Tree colors were just starting to pop....mid to late October course will be photo eye candy. Highly Recommended.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
The Legend at Shanty Creek
photo.jpg
HOTSPOTTS
Played On
Reviews 391
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Illinois Advisor
Top 10 Contributor
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Copied part of my 6/6/21 review

Returned to Shanty for some fall golf. Had some very nice weather. On my next visit to the area I'll probably just skip playing Legend.....HawksEye was already closed for the season....would much rather play that instead. Legend is definitely not a 5 star and it's simply not even a 4 star for the overall conditions and what they charge.

The Legend simply put is getting a tad "long in the tooth" with age. It desperately needs a solid rehab or renovation in a number of areas. Especially the cart paths.....many are crumbling and for a resort course of this stature it's really been neglected. Don't get me wrong I really enjoy playing Legend but Shanty needs to pay attention and invest some funds in to what was their featured 18 holes years ago....otherwise they'll start getting real push back for what they charge to play it. It's a 50/60 course at most right now....definitely not towards the c-note range. The clubhouse/bathroom facilities for the Legend/Summit courses are also is old, smelly and tired. The pretty Legend flower logo in the hillside at the first tee only goes so far guys. Recommend play however Cedar River (and now Hawk's Eye) are the courses not to miss at Shanty. 3.75 stars. Legend is downgraded from my 4 star plus plus previous reviews.

Conditions Fair
Value Fair
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Default User Avatar
Commented on 10/14/2021

Hello, thank you for leaving us a review. We are sorry to hear your experience was anything short of 5 stars, but we hope you will give us another try in the future. Thank you for choosing The Legend at Shanty Creek.

The Cedar River at Shanty Creek
Default User Avatar
WolfLake
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Good drainage

The area had 1.25” of rain the night before and all holes were playable at 9am. No standing water was on any fairway or green. Carts were still allowed. They strive to keep the course free of leaves. Quick greens even after the rain

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Legend at Shanty Creek
Default User Avatar
WolfLake
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Layout

The layout changed and the painted markings could be better. The course was awesome! Definitely coming back.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Hawk's Eye at Shanty Creek
Default User Avatar
WolfLake
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

This course is a must play. My favorite in the state!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Hawk's Eye at Shanty Creek
Default User Avatar
bdromey1
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser

Great Course, Slow Greens

Great course. Very challenging. My only complaint is the greens were slow. I was told that they were shutting the course down to fix the greens and bunkers.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
The Legend at Shanty Creek
Default User Avatar
u000006818660
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 15-19
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Previously Played
Wet weather
Used cart

The course felt like we were playing in a swamp

I've never before played on a course as wet as this. It wasn't just parts of the course that were wet, it was the entire course including the sand bunkers, some of which still held water. The small amount of rain we had did not justify the water on the course. I suspect there is a lot of clay under the soil and there are obviously drainage issues. The tee boxes and fairways were like wet sponges, although the large and difficult greens were still fast and unreceptive. We were advised that due to the wetness of the fairways, the carts must stay on the cart path, so there was a lot of walking during our round that we hadn't anticipated. I've played this course before when it was drier, but today the course should have been closed; playing on a course this wet and difficult takes the fun out of golf.

Conditions Poor
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Fair
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Default User Avatar
Commented on 09/29/2021

Hello, thank you for reviewing the course. Let us first start by apologizing for the poor experience you had during your visit. Your feedback about the course is important to us. We with the recent rain we are working to get everything up to par. We have projects ongoing to recover the fairways and greens from the water on the course. The current condition is by no means the standard we strive to achieve. We are going to escalate your feedback to our team so we can make improvements before your next game. We will continue to work towards an excellent experience by using your comment for guidance. Thank you for playing The Legend at Shanty Creek. We hope to see you again soon.

The Legend at Shanty Creek
Default User Avatar
Dale5752569
Played On
Reviews 35
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Perfect conditions

Glorious day. accommodating staff wonderful weather highlight of golf weekend great finishing hole

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
The Schuss Mountain at Shanty Creek
Default User Avatar
KayDrogosch
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
The Summit at Shanty Creek
Default User Avatar
u00000102972
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
The Legend at Shanty Creek
Default User Avatar
ockertmb
Played On
Reviews 32
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Amenities Excellent
The Legend at Shanty Creek
Default User Avatar
JimmieG82553
Played On
Reviews 13
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Average
Pace Poor
Amenities Good
The Cedar River at Shanty Creek
Default User Avatar
u314162144078
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Legend at Shanty Creek
Default User Avatar
Hoornstra
Played On
Reviews 8
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
The Schuss Mountain at Shanty Creek
Default User Avatar
donrsnyder
Played On
Reviews 10
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Wet weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Cedar River at Shanty Creek
Default User Avatar
Tony1306678
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Fantastic Condition and Layout

My wife and I played 9 holes after a morning downpour. Despite wet conditions the course fairways and greens were in fantastic condition. We Can’t wait to play it again!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
1 2 3 4 5
