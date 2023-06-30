Kingston Heath - 13th hole approach with bunkers
A golfer hits toward the 13th green at Kingston Heath. Courtesy of Visit Victoria
Kingston Heath - hole 3
The third hole at Kingston Heath ends at a tiny well-protected green. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Kingston Heath - hole 4
Bunkers guard the fourth green at Kingston Heath. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Kingston Heath - bunker complex on hole 4
A golfer walks past a bunker complex near the fourth green at Kingston Heath. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Kingston Heath Golf Course - hole 5
A golfer tees off on the fifth hole at Kingston Heath. Courtesy of Visit Victoria
Kingston Heath - hole 7
A golfer walks up the seventh hole at Kingston Heath. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Kingston Heath - hole 8
The eighth hole at Kingston Heath starts off with a blind tee shot. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Kingston Heath - hole 9
The ninth at Kingston Heath bends left. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Kingston Heath - hole 10
Kingston Heath's 10th hole plays to a plateau green surrounded by sand. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Kingston Heath - hole 11
Bunkers lurk on the 11th hole at Kingston Heath. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Kingston Heath - hole 12
A new championship tee leads to a tougher challenge on the par-4 12th at Kingston Heath. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Kingston Heath - hole 13
It's a blind tee shot on the 13th at Kingston Heath. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Kingston Heath - 18th hole
The finishing hole at Kingston Heath is a stout end to a dynamite round. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Kingston Heath - hole 19
This scene at the club's extra 19th hole showcases the rugged natural look of Kingston Heath. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Kingston Heath - The Furrows
The Furrows is the new 20-acre, nine-hole, par-3 course at Kingston Heath. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Touring Kingston Heath, host of the 2028 Presidents Cup

Kingston Heath becomes the latest Australian Sandbelt gem to host the international competition.

MELBOURNE, Australia - Out of the shadows and into the limelight.

Winning the bid to host the 2028 Presidents Cup has brought Kingston Heath the recognition the storied Australian Sandbelt club deserves. There was already a groundswell of golfers who believe this Dr. Alister MacKenzie classic is every bit as dynamic and spectacular as Royal Melbourne's championship Composite course. Kingston Heath's tournament pedigree is nothing to dismiss - seven Australian Opens, two Australian Masters, the 2008 Women’s Australian Open and the 2016 World Cup of Golf - but this international stage will take things up a notch. It will be the Presidents Cup's fourth visit to the Sandbelt, following 1998, 2011 and 2019 competitions at Royal Melbourne.

“Kingston Heath is subtle, but demanding, and the format of the Presidents Cup promises to deliver many memorable moments", said Kingston Heath Captain Stephen Montfort.

Playing Kingston Heath, as I did in February, reveals all sorts of surprises: small ridges and sharp doglegs that create blind shots, greens big and small and complex bunkering that feels more penal than just a single stroke. It's all great fun.

This golf season has been particularly memorable at the club, which dates to 1909 with the magic MacKenzie touch added by 1926. It recently debuted The Furrows, a nine-hole short course by the OCM Golf firm of Geoff Ogilvy, Mike Cocking and Ashley Mead that mimics the playful greens and dangerous bunkering of the big course.

Like other private Sandbelt courses, overseas visitors must submit a formal playing request online, including a letter of introduction from your home club. Outside play is available Monday, Tuesday and Friday any time and Thursday afternoons (no weekends). It's a must-play for any American golf traveler looking to experience the best of the best "Down Under".

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
