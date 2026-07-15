TERMS AND CONDITIONS

This "$24.50 for 1 year" offer (the "Offer") is only valid for new GolfPass Video Annual subscribers. Offer is valid beginning 8/1/26 and runs through 9/30/26. A valid GOLF account with credit card on file must be used at the time of checkout, at which point the Offer will be automatically applied. Offer will not be applied to guest checkout. Offer not valid for current GolfPass members. Following the first twelve (12) months, your GolfPass Video Annual Membership will automatically renew on a yearly basis and you will be charged the then applicable annual rate for 12 months (currently $49) plus any applicable taxes unless you turn automatic renewal off on your account page before your renewal date. The Offer is non-transferable and has no cash value. Adjustments to prior purchases will not be permitted. GolfPass reserves the right to withdraw or modify this offer at any time, in its sole discretion, and without notice. Additional terms and conditions apply. See GolfPass Terms of Use for details.