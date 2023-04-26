April 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month

0 of 20
Headley Golf Club - bridge
Headley Golf Club is a 9-hole course in the UK bisected by a viaduct used by cyclists and walkers as part of the Great Northern Trail. Courtesy of 't1274034245'
Old South Golf Links - pond
Just over the bridge from Hilton Head, Old South Golf Links is frequently visited by vacationers and offers the company of abundant wildlife. Courtesy of 'dchang1525'
Hidden Valley Golf Club - flowers
Hidden Valley Golf Club is a great value and one of the best public experiences in the Riverside area of California. Courtesy of 'hsingbabe88'
Dos Lagos Golf Course - lake
Spanish for 'two lakes,' Dos Lagos Golf Course forces golfers to navigate a couple of lakes during their round, accompanied by a Spanish-style clubhouse. Courtesy of 'rivasu'
TPC Danzante Bay - 17th green
Rees Jones crafted a scenic challenge at TPC Danzante Bay, a resort course in Loreto along the Sea of Cortez. Courtesy of 'darrenl8622'
Club at Savannah Harbor - gator
A golfer sets up his shot behind a gator at the Club at Savannah Harbor, named among the best courses in Georgia. Courtesy of 'timmay553'
Koasati Pines at Coushatta Casino Resort - clubhouse
Opening in 2002, Koasati Pines Golf Club is an amenity of the Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder, La. Courtesy of 'Jerrydidit'
Penrhos Golf and Country Club - green
Penrhos Golf and Country Club is nestled in a privately-owned Welsh countryside park featuring views of Cardigan Bay. Courtesy of 'Dalio2680'
Bangor St Deiniol Golf Club - hill
Bangor St Deiniol is a unique James Braid design offering a round full of bumps and rolls at one of the most scenic courses in the UK. Courtesy of 'Dalio2680'
Eagle Mountain Golf Club - sunset
Golfers can expect dramatic sunrises and sunsets during dawn and dusk rounds at Eagle Mountain Golf Club in Fountain Hills, Ariz. Courtesy of 'Bbabisch30'
Kukui'ula Golf Course - ocean
The challenging 14th hole at Kukui'ula Golf Course is “a quintessential Weiskopf par 4,” where golfers may spot spinner dolphins and humpback whales. Courtesy of 'tehayes99'
Westerham Golf Club - clubhouse
The final hole at Westerham Golf Club presents a well-positioned water hazard with the clubhouse in the background. Courtesy of 'u314161135041'
Herndon Centennial Golf Course - greens
Herndon Centennial is a must-play public links course in Northern Virginia at a great value and an easy drive from downtown D.C. Courtesy of 'planttay'
Quicksilver Golf Club - sky
Quicksilver Golf Club in Midway, Pa., is known for its challenging holes and well-kept conditions. Courtesy of 'u314159447875'
Wild Wood Country Club - cart path
Wild Wood Country Club has vastly improved over the years, adding indoor putting and chipping simulator bays, plus a restaurant, to accompany the course. Courtesy of 'danny33c'
Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa - Gary Player Course - pond
Water lurks on the Gary Player Course at the Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage, Calif. Courtesy of 'rtmarett'
Bolton Golf Club - fairway
Expect to play uphill, downhill, or across ravines and streams on beautifully maintained fairways at Bolton Golf Club. Courtesy of 'markcollinsjoinery1'
Whirlpool Golf Course - pond
Whirlpool Golf Course is one of Canada's most highly-rated public courses, making it a must play when visiting Niagara Falls. Courtesy of 'u314161878174'
Troubadour Golf & Field Club - forest
Troubadour Golf & Field club is a private residential community outside of Nashville that offers a challenging Tom Fazio championship course. Courtesy of 'n4t3j5FiagwY4Uh2wJEa'
San Dimas Canyon Golf Course - pull cart
Expect a challenge at San Dimas Canyon as you play a relatively flat front 9 and a hilly back 9 in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. Courtesy of 'MRJW15'
April 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month
April inspired you to MASTER your game.
This year's Masters fostered a great deal of excitement among golfers around the globe. As always, it kicks off the golf season inspiring you to play more and play better, just like we do here at GolfPass.
We loved hearing so many of you scored your first aces or eagles this April. You also found so many enjoyable experiences at a great value from courses in Hawaii, California and all over the East Coast. Georgia courses received more love as well, with many of you playing rounds at various tracks during your visit to The Masters.
Golf conditions and the weather are trending toward reaching their peak. We hope to see more breathtaking shots and raving reviews next month filled with healthy greens and birdies.
Katie Gallagher is a Content and Publishing DTC Coordinator for GolfPass. A recent graduate of Florida State University, she studied film and media production. Katie is a New Jersey native who spent her summers working at a public golf course, learning the ins and outs of the game. While she loves sports, minigolf is more her speed than a full 18 holes.
