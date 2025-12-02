PXG reveals its new PXG Lightning Driver

PXG has announced its new collection of Lightning Metalwoods for 2026, highlighted by the new PXG Lightning Driver.

Like anything related to the brand, our first question was: How much does this new PXG Lightning Driver cost?

This new driver retails for $649, which is in line with the price of many new drivers these days. The PXG Lightning Driver is being released nearly two years after the PXG Black Ops 0311 Driver debuted in January 2024.

The new technology in the PXG Lightning Driver is built around a Frequency Tuned Face developed using vibration-mode analysis more common in aerospace than golf equipment. In simple terms, the face flexes at the right moment, in the right pattern, to deliver more efficient energy transfer during impact with the ball. The company says that this faster ball speed across a wider portion of the face delivers more distance and accuracy.

An overhauled chassis, anchored by a Spined Sole Design, and an expanded carbon fiber footprint, up to 84 percent larger than the Black Ops, freed up mass for more aggressive perimeter weighting. The result is a higher MOI in all four models – the PXG Lightning Tour, PXG Lightning Tour Mid, PXG Lightning Max-10K+ and PXG Lightning Max Lite.

“The first time I put the Lightning Driver in play, the ball speed jump was immediate,” PGA Tour pro Christiaan Bezuidenhout said in a press release. “What stood out even more was how stable it felt. Even my slight misses held their line. It’s the most consistent driver I’ve had in competition.”

The PXG Lightning collection features a new driver, fairway woods and hybrids. Courtesy photo

Golfers can adjust every club throughout the PXG Lightning Metalwoods line, allowing for custom fitting or the freedom to experiment. The PXG Lightning Fairway Woods cost $379 with the PXG Lightning Hybrids retailing for $329.