Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

PXG reveals its new PXG Lightning Driver

The new driver is part of a new line of PXG Lightning Metalwoods.
jasondeeganga.jpg
PXG Lightning Driver
The new PXG Lightning Driver retails for $649.

PXG has announced its new collection of Lightning Metalwoods for 2026, highlighted by the new PXG Lightning Driver.

Like anything related to the brand, our first question was: How much does this new PXG Lightning Driver cost?

This new driver retails for $649, which is in line with the price of many new drivers these days. The PXG Lightning Driver is being released nearly two years after the PXG Black Ops 0311 Driver debuted in January 2024.

pxg-black-ops.jpg
Articles
What it's like getting custom fit for PXG's new Black Ops 0311 driver

The new technology in the PXG Lightning Driver is built around a Frequency Tuned Face developed using vibration-mode analysis more common in aerospace than golf equipment. In simple terms, the face flexes at the right moment, in the right pattern, to deliver more efficient energy transfer during impact with the ball. The company says that this faster ball speed across a wider portion of the face delivers more distance and accuracy.

An overhauled chassis, anchored by a Spined Sole Design, and an expanded carbon fiber footprint, up to 84 percent larger than the Black Ops, freed up mass for more aggressive perimeter weighting. The result is a higher MOI in all four models – the PXG Lightning Tour, PXG Lightning Tour Mid, PXG Lightning Max-10K+ and PXG Lightning Max Lite.

“The first time I put the Lightning Driver in play, the ball speed jump was immediate,” PGA Tour pro Christiaan Bezuidenhout said in a press release. “What stood out even more was how stable it felt. Even my slight misses held their line. It’s the most consistent driver I’ve had in competition.”

PXG Lightning Collection
The PXG Lightning collection features a new driver, fairway woods and hybrids.

Golfers can adjust every club throughout the PXG Lightning Metalwoods line, allowing for custom fitting or the freedom to experiment. The PXG Lightning Fairway Woods cost $379 with the PXG Lightning Hybrids retailing for $329.

DP World Tour Championship 2025 - Day Four
4 Min Read
Articles
First look: New and rumored golf clubs coming in 2026

GolfPass NewsGear
jasondeeganga.jpg
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

Comments (0)

You're the first one here!
Share your thoughts or ask a question to get the conversation going.

More from the author

Calumet CC
4 Min Read
10 best golf courses to close in 2025
Articles
Palmetto Hall - Robert Cupp Course - hole 10
3 Min Read
Is Palmetto Hall Hilton Head's best-kept golf secret?
Articles
Black Friday Cyber Monday golf deals
3 Min Read
12 best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for golfers
Articles
Timbers Kauai - sun rise
4 Min Read
Experience the best of ocean golf and living at Timbers Kauai
Articles
Crystal Cup winners
5 Min Read
What it's like competing in The Crystal Cup, the best new team event for everyday golfers
Articles
Harbour Town Golf Links - hole 17
3 Min Read
Inside the restoration of iconic Harbour Town Golf Links
Articles

Popular

The Sanctuary Golf Club - shadows
3 Min Read
The Sanctuary Golf Club: Georgia's undiscovered, affordable stay & play
Articles
Sawgrass CC - West: #5
3 Min Read
Are $100-million overhauls set to become a new normal at U.S. golf courses and country clubs?
Articles
2024-holiday-gift-guide.jpg
15 Min Read
GolfPass Holiday Gift Guide: The best golf gifts for your favorite golfer
Articles
Jekyll Island Golf Club - Great Dunes - hole 3 from the air
6 Min Read
The new Great Dunes takes golf next level on Georgia's Jekyll Island
Articles
Read More
Now Reading
PXG reveals its new PXG Lightning Driver

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account
    • Search Near Me