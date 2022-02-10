5 ways to woo your non-golfer on a "golf" date for Valentine's Day

My only golf "date" with my wife was a total disaster.

I can admit that now because we are still married decades later. My first mistake was trying to take her to play golf at the Black Bear Golf Club in Vanderbilt, Mich., without any real range time or lesson to introduce the game. She had never played golf but was curious and came along for the cart ride.

Our versions of what happened that day have gone in wildly different directions over the years. She says I was overwhelmingly obnoxious and bossy. I claim innocence: that I was merely trying to help her hit better shots and learn to play. Regardless, she will probably never tee it up again.

Let me be your golf romance doctor. Don't make the same mistakes I did. You can take a non-golfer on a golf date this Valentine's Day without ruining the relationship. The key is where you go and to make sure you take a hands-off approach to his or her game. The choices are so much better than the ones I had all those years ago. Valentine's Day is next Monday, so you've only got a short window of time to start planning: