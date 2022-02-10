5 ways to woo your non-golfer on a "golf" date for Valentine's Day

Mixing in golf on a date can be fun and maybe even romantic, if done right.
A golf date doesn't have to be on the course. Why not try a getaway at a nice golf resort like Talking Stick in Scottsdale? The rooftop at Orange Sky is where couples can take it all in.

My only golf "date" with my wife was a total disaster.

I can admit that now because we are still married decades later. My first mistake was trying to take her to play golf at the Black Bear Golf Club in Vanderbilt, Mich., without any real range time or lesson to introduce the game. She had never played golf but was curious and came along for the cart ride.

Our versions of what happened that day have gone in wildly different directions over the years. She says I was overwhelmingly obnoxious and bossy. I claim innocence: that I was merely trying to help her hit better shots and learn to play. Regardless, she will probably never tee it up again.

Let me be your golf romance doctor. Don't make the same mistakes I did. You can take a non-golfer on a golf date this Valentine's Day without ruining the relationship. The key is where you go and to make sure you take a hands-off approach to his or her game. The choices are so much better than the ones I had all those years ago. Valentine's Day is next Monday, so you've only got a short window of time to start planning:

  1. Escape to a Golf Resort
    Turf Valley in Maryland offers a luxury spa.

    If you're splurging for a visit to a nice golf resort, things must be serious in your relationship. The best thing about most golf resorts: they are more than happy to please your non-golfer. Book that couples massage and make sure there's a nice dinner involved before or after. Maybe ask if the hotel staff can deliver a bottle of champagne or flowers to the room ... anything to make your non-golfer feel special. Only then can you maybe - maybe - sneak out for some golf on your own before heading home.

    Have any tips for successful Valentine's Day "golf" dates? Let us know in the comments below.

  2. Tee up Topgolf
    Topgolf Greenville is one of two in South Carolina.

    I like to describe Topgolf as the bowling of golf. You don't have to be good at either to have fun. The drinks certainly help. Every time I've been to Topgolf, it seems there are more non-golfers than true diehards in the bays and that's a good thing. There always seems to be plenty of couples on a date, too. Topgolf provides a safe space to swing a little, get to know someone and have a good time.

  3. Tackle a Short Course
    The Short Course at Mountain Shadows is 18 holes of crazy greens and crazy fun.

    The pandemic and the ongoing short-course construction boom at destination golf resorts has made playing pitch-and-putts and par-3 courses more popular than ever. They're perfect for everybody, from beginners like your date to golf buddies who think they are good. They're fun, fast and relatively inexpensive to play. Most important, they're less stressful than a real round of golf. If your date wants to pick up after 5 swings, no problem. Just walk to the next hole and try again.

  4. Hang out on the Driving Range
    The pandemic golf boom has packed driving ranges and putting greens, but they're still good places to take non-golfers for a taste of the game.

    Maybe you've already done the putt-putt thing. This is the next step. Take your spouse or significant other to the actual golf course for a taste of the real thing. Just don't pay the greens fee. Hanging out on the driving range and putting green will provide all the action you need for 60-90 minutes of entertainment. Don't pester him/her about what club is used or how ugly the swing is. Just turn your date loose until he or she tires out or gets bored. A drink or two on the clubhouse patio or inside at the bar can show your date just how hang-worthy your local club can be. Maybe it will spark an interest.

  5. Play Putt-Putt
    This ain't your grandma's miniature golf course.

    Playing mini-golf (it's called "putt-putt" in Michigan where I grew up) is one of the oldest dating tricks in the book, along with going to the movies or out to eat. It's fun, affordable and anybody can do it. Both Tiger Woods and GolfPass Ambassador Rory McIlroy are attempting to take mini-golf next level with investments in two new businesses named Popstroke and Puttery, respectively. Seven 36-hole Popstroke facilities are scheduled to open this year from Florida to Texas and Arizona. Puttery, a nine-hole indoor themed bar/restaurant where all customers must be 21 years old, has already opened in Charlotte and Dallas with more coming soon to Chicago, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Houston and Miami. These are meant to be high-end, golfer-centric experiences. If you just want to putt through the clown's mouth at your local establishment, that can work, too.

    Popstroke: The next big "golf entertainment concept"?
    Articles
    Tiger Woods is betting on this new golf concept. Is it the real deal?

Roundups
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed more than 1,000 courses and golf destinations for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfadvisor and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
0 Comments
More from the author
Troon North Pinnacle Course
3 Min Read
The 10 best Troon Golf facilities in Phoenix and Scottsdale
February 10, 2022
The Valley of the Sun is not only headquarters for golf's largest management company but stocked with some of its best courses.
By Jason Scott Deegan
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Jordan Spieth's clifftop shot
Articles
3 Min Read
What's the most dangerous golf shot you've tried?
February 7, 2022
I attempted a shot perhaps even more deadly than Jordan Spieth's cliff hanger at Pebble Beach.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Phoenician Golf Club - bunkers
Articles
4 Min Read
Trip Dispatch: Exploring new golf courses in Phoenix/Scottsdale
February 7, 2022
The Valley of the Sun sports so many golf courses that even long-time visitors can find new places to play.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Waste Management Phoenix Open - fans
Articles
5 Min Read
10 best PGA Tour events worth attending
February 2, 2022
All PGA Tour events are important to their communities, but only a few are worthy bucket-list adventures for golf travelers.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Torrey Pines South
Articles
4 Min Read
Tournament Tested: 10 munis that have hosted premier professional golf events
January 27, 2022
These government-owned golf courses serve as championship venues for elite players as well as catering to local golfers.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Streamsong - new short course
Articles
5 Min Read
With Streamsong's announcement of a new short course, who's next on the tee?
January 26, 2022
Not every premier golf resort has a short course, but more than a few really need one.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Popular
Pinehurst Resort - Cradle Crossing
Articles
5 Min Read
10 U.S. public golf courses with the best vibe
January 18, 2022
Whether it's music on the range or a friendly staff, these public and resort courses set the mood just right for a special round of golf.
By Jason Scott Deegan
15th Fairway at Sahalee Country Club
Articles
4 Min Read
Claustrophobic: 10 golf courses with the narrowest fairways
January 24, 2022
You probably can't hit a fairway that's 20 yards wide, let alone a fairway that's 1 yard wide.
Tim Gavrich
By Jason Scott Deegan, Tim Gavrich
Screen Shot 2022-01-13 at 12.13.52 PM.png
Articles
1 Min Read
5 great ways to improve your golf swing without going to the course
January 13, 2022
World-renowned instructor Martin Chuck and fitness guru Don Saladino's at-home drills and golf fitness exercises will get your game in shape.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Winter Park GC
Articles
3 Min Read
The secret ingredients of the Winter Park Golf Course near Orlando
February 7, 2022
The 'WP9' has grown a cult following thanks to a few key ingredients every course should consider.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
5 ways to woo your non-golfer on a "golf" date for Valentine's Day
Search Near Me