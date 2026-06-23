The best Amazon Prime Day 2026 golf deals

Amazon's annual mega-sale - expanded to four days this year - includes deals on golf clubs, apparel and other products.
Tim Gavrich
In this photo illustration, the Amazon Prime Day logo is
Amazon Prime Day 2025 is here.

NOTE: We will be periodically updating this guide to reflect 2026 deals. Also, GolfPass may receive a portion of sales from products featured in this guide.

It's that time of year again.

For Amazon.com's millions of Prime subscribers, the annual Amazon Prime Day sale is the ideal time to pounce on some big purchases.Thousands of products from appliances and electronics down to smaller everyday knickknacks receive heavy flash discounts. The best deals are often limited to a handful of units, benefiting shoppers who know exactly what they want and have their fingers poised over their mouse buttons or phone screens at the exact moment a sale opens. It sure beats getting trampled at the mall on Black Friday.

Pace yourself, because in 2026, Amazon Prime Day Deal has swelled from a typical two-day affair to a four-day online shopping binge running from Tuesday, June 23 through Friday, June 26.

Savvy golfer will find plenty of deals in electronics, home goods and other categories.

We've done some advanced scouting and unearthed the following early Amazon Prime Day 2026 golf deals. Be sure to check back during the sale days because we'll be updating this piece as other attractively priced products become available.

(UPDATE: bookmark this page and check back as we add more appealing golf deals once Amazon Prime Day 2026 is live on Tuesday, June 23.)

Amazon Prime Day 2026: golf equipment deals

Adidas men's Tech Response 3.0 spikeless golf shoes: $46.54 [34% off]

Callaway 2026 Chrome Soft golf balls: $49.99 [$8 off]

ECCO Golf women's S Casual golf shoes: $111.99 [37% off]

Vice Pro white golf balls: $44.99 [$10 off]

Wilson PlayerFit complete golf set with stand bag: $699.99 [$100 off]

Golf apparel deals for Amazon Prime Day 2026

IZOD men's 9.5" golf shorts: $29.74 [15% off]

Obla men's golf shirts: $18.99 [30% off]

PGA TOUR women's golf shorts: $28.32 [58% off]

UnderArmour women's short-sleeve golf shirts: $42.71 [29% off]

ZITY 5-pack of moisture-wicking men's golf polo shirts: $60.78 [43% off]

Deals on golf accessories for Amazon Prime Day 2026

Arccos Air golf game tracking system: $249.99 [$100 off]

Bushnell Golf Wingman 2 GPS Bluetooth speaker: $139.98 [$30 off]

Cobalt Q-4 laser golf rangefinder with slope function: $144.00 [$36 off]

KingofKings golf cart phone holder: $15.18 [48% off]

KINGTOP glow-in-the-dark golf balls and tees: $17.38 [24% off]

SKLZ indoor putting cup trainer: $11.33 [37% off]

SuperSpeed Golf swing speed training system: $132.99 [$67 off]

Wosports laser rangefinder with flag-lock vibration: $59.98 [$10 off]

More of our favorite Amazon Prime Day 2026 golf deals:

  1. 30% off a swing trainer endorsed by Scottie Scheffler

    prime-day-golfforever.jpg
    GolfForever is a popular golf swing and strength training device used by Scottie Scheffler and other touring pros.

    GolfForever golf swing trainer + 1 month training membership: $139.99 [30% off]

  2. $150 off one of the most popular consumer launch monitors

    prime-day-rapsodo.jpg
    Rapsodo's MLM2PRO launch monitor sports a 4.1 rating across more than 650 Amazon reviews.

    Rapsodo MLM2PRO launch monitor: $549.99 [$150 off]

  3. 49% off a book every golfer needs in their library

    zen-golf.jpg
    Zen Golf by Dr. Joseph Parent is an essential volume for anyone wanting to improve their mental game.

    Zen Golf: Mastering the Mental Game by Dr. Joseph Parent: $14.27 [49% off]

  4. 37% off a major-brand golf ball retriever (with headcover!)

    prime-day-callaway-ball-retriever.jpg
    This Callaway ball retriever comes with its own headcover.

    Callaway Golf ball retriever with dual-zip headcover: $37.94 [37% off]

  5. 15% off a great kid-friendly backyard golf game

    prime-day-bucket-golf.jpg
    BucketGolf makes the game fun and accessible for kids and beginners in the comfort of your backyard.

    BucketGolf backyard golf game: $97.74 [15% off]

GearRoundups
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.

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