The best Amazon Prime Day 2026 golf deals

NOTE: We will be periodically updating this guide to reflect 2026 deals. Also, GolfPass may receive a portion of sales from products featured in this guide.

It's that time of year again.

For Amazon.com's millions of Prime subscribers, the annual Amazon Prime Day sale is the ideal time to pounce on some big purchases.Thousands of products from appliances and electronics down to smaller everyday knickknacks receive heavy flash discounts. The best deals are often limited to a handful of units, benefiting shoppers who know exactly what they want and have their fingers poised over their mouse buttons or phone screens at the exact moment a sale opens. It sure beats getting trampled at the mall on Black Friday.

Pace yourself, because in 2026, Amazon Prime Day Deal has swelled from a typical two-day affair to a four-day online shopping binge running from Tuesday, June 23 through Friday, June 26.

Savvy golfer will find plenty of deals in electronics, home goods and other categories.

We've done some advanced scouting and unearthed the following early Amazon Prime Day 2026 golf deals. Be sure to check back during the sale days because we'll be updating this piece as other attractively priced products become available.

(UPDATE: bookmark this page and check back as we add more appealing golf deals once Amazon Prime Day 2026 is live on Tuesday, June 23.)

Amazon Prime Day 2026: golf equipment deals

Adidas men's Tech Response 3.0 spikeless golf shoes: $46.54 [34% off]

Callaway 2026 Chrome Soft golf balls: $49.99 [$8 off]

ECCO Golf women's S Casual golf shoes: $111.99 [37% off]

Vice Pro white golf balls: $44.99 [$10 off]

Wilson PlayerFit complete golf set with stand bag: $699.99 [$100 off]

Golf apparel deals for Amazon Prime Day 2026

IZOD men's 9.5" golf shorts: $29.74 [15% off]

Obla men's golf shirts: $18.99 [30% off]

PGA TOUR women's golf shorts: $28.32 [58% off]

UnderArmour women's short-sleeve golf shirts: $42.71 [29% off]

ZITY 5-pack of moisture-wicking men's golf polo shirts: $60.78 [43% off]

Deals on golf accessories for Amazon Prime Day 2026

Arccos Air golf game tracking system: $249.99 [$100 off]

Bushnell Golf Wingman 2 GPS Bluetooth speaker: $139.98 [$30 off]

Cobalt Q-4 laser golf rangefinder with slope function: $144.00 [$36 off]

KingofKings golf cart phone holder: $15.18 [48% off]

KINGTOP glow-in-the-dark golf balls and tees: $17.38 [24% off]

SKLZ indoor putting cup trainer: $11.33 [37% off]

SuperSpeed Golf swing speed training system: $132.99 [$67 off]

Wosports laser rangefinder with flag-lock vibration: $59.98 [$10 off]