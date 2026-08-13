U.S. Amateur future sites: Confirmed upcoming host golf courses for America's premier amateur championship

With a handful of gaps yet to be filled, the USGA has scheduled the U.S. Am out as far as 2051.
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2023 PGA Championship - Preview Day One
Four years after hosting the 2023 PGA Championship, the East course at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, N.Y. will host the 2027 U.S. Amateur Championship

Where will the United States Amateur Championship be held in future years?

As stateside golf's governing body, the United Stated Golf Association (USGA) operates more than a dozen annual elite golf tournaments. Although their slate is headlined by the U.S. Open, one of men's professional golf's four major championships, amateur golf remains at the heart of the USGA schedule. And in keeping with its commitment to bringing its championships to what it calls "cathedrals of the game," the list of future U.S. Amateur sites is full of the country's greatest championship golf courses.

In 2026, Merion Golf Club's East Course plays host to the 126th U.S. Amateur Championship, a record 20th USGA event to be held at the iconic Hugh Wilson design in suburban Philadelphia.

Merion has hosted U.S. Opens, U.S. Amateurs and a variety of other USGA events dating back to 1904, when Georgianna Bishop won the U.S. Women's Amateur there. The 2026 edition is the seventh U.S. Amateur to be contested there, and the first since Edoardo Molinari won the 2005 edition. The most famous U.S. Amateur held at Merion was in 1930, when Bobby Jones won the tournament en route to his single-year Grand Slam.

Merion doesn't have any confirmed U.S. Amateur sites in its future as of this writing, but it is scheduled to host the U.S. Open in 2030, 2040 and 2050.

As is the case with future U.S. Open venues, the USGA has scheduled many future editions of the U.S. Amateur at the following golf courses.

Future U.S. Amateur Championship host golf courses: 2027 through 2051

2027 U.S. Amateur: Oak Hill Country Club (East) - Pittsford, N.Y.

Dates: August 9-15, 2027
Course architect: Donald Ross
Note: Oak Hill has been a staple of both USGA championships and the PGA Championship, having hosted the latter in 2013 and 2023. Architect Andrew Green oversaw a restoration project ahead of the '23 PGA.

Oak Hill CC: Clubhouse
East at Oak Hill Country Club
Rochester, New York
Private
5.0
1
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2028 U.S. Amateur: Whistling Straits - Haven, Wisc.

Dates: August 14-20, 2028
Course architect: Pete Dye
Note: It's hosted the PGA and the Ryder Cup, and now Pete Dye's Ireland-in-Wisconsin masterpiece will host its second-ever USGA championship, 21 years after it welcomed the U.S. Senior Open.

Straits Course at Whistling Straits: #7
Straits Golf Course at Whistling Straits
Sheboygan, Wisconsin
Public
4.7692307692
26
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2029 U.S. Amateur: Inverness Club - Toledo, Ohio

Dates: August 13-19, 2029
Course architect: Donald Ross
Note: Like Oak Hill, this club has a long championship history, and like Oak Hill, Andrew Green is the most recent architect to oversee its design evolution, maintaining the integrity of Ross' design while stretching tee boxes as far back as 7,700 yards.

Inverness Club: #7
Inverness Club
Toledo, Ohio
Private
4.8
5
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2030 U.S. Amateur: Atlanta Athletic Club (Highlands) - Johns Creek, Ga.

Dates: August 12-18, 2030
Course architects: Joe Finger, Robert Trent Jones, Sr., Rees Jones, Andrew Green
Note: Starting in 2027, Andrew Green will seek to bring a unified design philosophy to the premier course at the club where 1930 Grand Slam champion Bobby Jones was a member for much of the second half of his life.

Atlanta Athletic Club - Highlands: #14
Atlanta Athletic Club - Highlands Course
Johns Creek, Georgia
Private
4.8
5
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2031 U.S. Amateur: The Honors Course - Ooltewah, Tenn.

Dates: August 11-17, 2031
Course architect: Pete Dye
Note: Dye's masterpiece outside of Chattanooga is at the heart of a club founded in large part to support amateur golf.

Honors Course: #11
The Honors Course
Ooltewah, Tennessee
Private
4.8
5
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2032 U.S. Amateur: Bandon Dunes Golf Resort - Bandon, Ore.

Dates: August 9-15, 2032
Course architect: Course TBD
Note: In addition to being America's most in-demand golf resort, Bandon Dunes has made an impressive commitment to host several future USGA events across its courses. While the specific host course for this championship is yet to be determined, 2032 will be a significant occasion in amateur golf, as Bandon will be the first site to host the U.S. Women's Amateur and the U.S. Amateur in back-to-back weeks.

Pacific Dunes - hole 4
Oregon Golf Resorts
Bandon Dunes
Located on the southwestern coast of Oregon, Bandon Dunes Resort is one of the country's largest and most popular golf resorts. It is home to pure links golf on bluffs along the Pacific Ocean. The first course opened in 1999, Bandon Dunes, and was soon joined by Pacific Dunes, a Tom Doak design, which vaulted to as high as the best public course…

2033 U.S. Amateur: Chambers Bay - University Place, Wash.

Dates: August 15-21, 2033
Course architects: Robert Trent Jones, Jr. and Jay Blasi
Note: Chambers Bay occupies a spectacular piece of ground, with a wild and fascinating golf course worthy of the site. Before it welcomes the '33 Am, Chambers Bay will host the U.S. Four-Ball in 2028.

Chambers Bay
View Tee Times
Chambers Bay
University Place, Washington
Resort
4.9077705156
105
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2034 U.S. Amateur: The Country Club - Brookline, Mass.

Dates: August 14-20, 2034
Course architects: Willie Campbell, William Flynn
Note: One of America's old-line clubs and championship golf venues, The Country Club will make the '34 U.S. Am its 18th-ever USGA championship, putting it in second place behind Merion. This will be its first U.S. Am since Matt Fitzpatrick won the event in 2013.

The Country Club
Main at Country Club, The
Brookline, Massachusetts
Private
4.0
1
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2035 U.S. Amateur: Erin Hills - Erin, Wisc.

Dates: August 13-19, 2035
Course architects: Dr. Michael Hurdzan, Dana Fry and Ron Whitten
Note: Erin Hills is one of the most decorated modern-day USGA hosts, having welcomed the 2017 U.S. Open less than 15 years after it opened. It has since hosted several other USGA events, and when the U.S. Am comes to central Wisconsin, Erin Hills will become the 14th course to have hosted the men's and women's U.S. Opens and the men's and women's U.S. Amateurs.

Erin Hills Golf Course No. 2
Erin Hills Golf Course
Erin, Wisconsin
Public
4.8265306122
53
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2036 U.S. Amateur: Scioto Country Club - Columbus, Ohio

Dates: August 11-17, 2036
Course architect: Donald Ross
Note: The club where Jack Nicklaus learned the game from pro Dick Grout is a Donald Ross gem where Bobby Jones captured the 1926 U.S. Open.

Scioto CC: #18
Scioto Country Club
Columbus, Ohio
Private
0.0
0
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2038 U.S. Amateur: Pinehurst No. 2 - Pinehurst, N.C.

Dates: TBD
Course architect: Donald Ross
Note: One of the USGA's "anchor sites" for its championships is always a worthy and gracious host for big-time tournament golf.

Pinehurst No. 2 - Hole 5
Pinehurst Resort & Country Club - No. 2
Pinehurst, North Carolina
Resort
3.4942084942
39
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2039 U.S. Amateur: Baltusrol Golf Club (Lower) - Springfield, N.J.

Dates: TBD
Course architect: A.W. Tillinghast
Note: Architects Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner's thoughtful, restoration-minded work across this NYC-metro club's Upper and Lower courses has it in position to be a go-to championship host for years to come.

Lower at Baltusrol GC: #6
Lower at Baltusrol Golf Club
Springfield, New Jersey
Private
5.0
4
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2041 U.S. Amateur: Bandon Dunes Golf Resort - Bandon, Ore.

Dates: TBD
Course architect: Course TBD

Pacific Dunes - hole 4
Oregon Golf Resorts
Bandon Dunes
Located on the southwestern coast of Oregon, Bandon Dunes Resort is one of the country's largest and most popular golf resorts. It is home to pure links golf on bluffs along the Pacific Ocean. The first course opened in 1999, Bandon Dunes, and was soon joined by Pacific Dunes, a Tom Doak design, which vaulted to as high as the best public course…

2042 U.S. Amateur: The Ridgewood Country Club - Paramus, N.J.

Dates: TBD
Course architect: A.W. Tillinghast
Note: The fact that two U.S. Amateurs in the space of four years will be held in northern New Jersey is a testament to the area's bounty of great golf. This will be Ridgewood's third-ever U.S. Amateur (1974, 2022).

East at Ridgewood CC: #1
East/Center at Ridgewood Country Club, The
Paramus, New Jersey
Private
0.0
0
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2044 U.S. Amateur: Southern Hills Country Club - Tulsa, Okla.

Dates: TBD
Course architect: Perry Maxwell
Note: A past U.S. Open and PGA Championship site, Southern Hills will switch gears for its third U.S. Amateur assignment (1965, 2009).

Southern Hills CC
Front Nine/Back Nine at Southern Hills Country Club
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Private
0.0
0
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2047 U.S. Amateur: Oakland Hills Country Club (South) - Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

Dates: TBD
Course architect: Donald Ross
Note: "The Monster" received a makeover in 2017, with architects Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner restoring it to Ross' plans while modernizing aspects of it for the modern game. Greater Detroit's championship course of record will also host the 2034 U.S. Open.

Oakland Hills CC: Clubhouse
South at Oakland Hills Country Club
Bloomfield Hills, Michigan
Private
5.0
4
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2051 U.S. Amateur: Saucon Valley Country Club (Old) - Bethlehem, Penn.

Dates: TBD
Course architects: Herbert Strong, Perry Maxwell, William Gordon
Note: This 54-hole club's founders included Bethlehem Steel executives, who helped establish it as arguably Pennsylvania's greatest club outside of Philadelphia or Pittsburgh. It has become a staple host of the U.S. Senior Open, and when 2051 rolls around, it will mark the 100th anniversary of the only other time the club has hosted the U.S. Am.

Old at Saucon Valley CC: #18
Old at Saucon Valley Country Club
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
Private
5.0
3
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