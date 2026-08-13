U.S. Amateur future sites: Confirmed upcoming host golf courses for America's premier amateur championship

Where will the United States Amateur Championship be held in future years?

As stateside golf's governing body, the United Stated Golf Association (USGA) operates more than a dozen annual elite golf tournaments. Although their slate is headlined by the U.S. Open, one of men's professional golf's four major championships, amateur golf remains at the heart of the USGA schedule. And in keeping with its commitment to bringing its championships to what it calls "cathedrals of the game," the list of future U.S. Amateur sites is full of the country's greatest championship golf courses.

In 2026, Merion Golf Club's East Course plays host to the 126th U.S. Amateur Championship, a record 20th USGA event to be held at the iconic Hugh Wilson design in suburban Philadelphia.

Merion has hosted U.S. Opens, U.S. Amateurs and a variety of other USGA events dating back to 1904, when Georgianna Bishop won the U.S. Women's Amateur there. The 2026 edition is the seventh U.S. Amateur to be contested there, and the first since Edoardo Molinari won the 2005 edition. The most famous U.S. Amateur held at Merion was in 1930, when Bobby Jones won the tournament en route to his single-year Grand Slam.

Merion doesn't have any confirmed U.S. Amateur sites in its future as of this writing, but it is scheduled to host the U.S. Open in 2030, 2040 and 2050.

As is the case with future U.S. Open venues, the USGA has scheduled many future editions of the U.S. Amateur at the following golf courses.

Future U.S. Amateur Championship host golf courses: 2027 through 2051

2027 U.S. Amateur: Oak Hill Country Club (East) - Pittsford, N.Y.

Dates: August 9-15, 2027

Course architect: Donald Ross

Note: Oak Hill has been a staple of both USGA championships and the PGA Championship, having hosted the latter in 2013 and 2023. Architect Andrew Green oversaw a restoration project ahead of the '23 PGA.

2028 U.S. Amateur: Whistling Straits - Haven, Wisc.

Dates: August 14-20, 2028

Course architect: Pete Dye

Note: It's hosted the PGA and the Ryder Cup, and now Pete Dye's Ireland-in-Wisconsin masterpiece will host its second-ever USGA championship, 21 years after it welcomed the U.S. Senior Open.

2029 U.S. Amateur: Inverness Club - Toledo, Ohio

Dates: August 13-19, 2029

Course architect: Donald Ross

Note: Like Oak Hill, this club has a long championship history, and like Oak Hill, Andrew Green is the most recent architect to oversee its design evolution, maintaining the integrity of Ross' design while stretching tee boxes as far back as 7,700 yards.

2030 U.S. Amateur: Atlanta Athletic Club (Highlands) - Johns Creek, Ga.

Dates: August 12-18, 2030

Course architects: Joe Finger, Robert Trent Jones, Sr., Rees Jones, Andrew Green

Note: Starting in 2027, Andrew Green will seek to bring a unified design philosophy to the premier course at the club where 1930 Grand Slam champion Bobby Jones was a member for much of the second half of his life.

2031 U.S. Amateur: The Honors Course - Ooltewah, Tenn.

Dates: August 11-17, 2031

Course architect: Pete Dye

Note: Dye's masterpiece outside of Chattanooga is at the heart of a club founded in large part to support amateur golf.

2032 U.S. Amateur: Bandon Dunes Golf Resort - Bandon, Ore.

Dates: August 9-15, 2032

Course architect: Course TBD

Note: In addition to being America's most in-demand golf resort, Bandon Dunes has made an impressive commitment to host several future USGA events across its courses. While the specific host course for this championship is yet to be determined, 2032 will be a significant occasion in amateur golf, as Bandon will be the first site to host the U.S. Women's Amateur and the U.S. Amateur in back-to-back weeks.

Oregon Golf Resorts Bandon Dunes Located on the southwestern coast of Oregon, Bandon Dunes Resort is one of the country's largest and most popular golf resorts. It is home to pure links golf on bluffs along the Pacific Ocean. The first course opened in 1999, Bandon Dunes, and was soon joined by Pacific Dunes, a Tom Doak design, which vaulted to as high as the best public course…

2033 U.S. Amateur: Chambers Bay - University Place, Wash.

Dates: August 15-21, 2033

Course architects: Robert Trent Jones, Jr. and Jay Blasi

Note: Chambers Bay occupies a spectacular piece of ground, with a wild and fascinating golf course worthy of the site. Before it welcomes the '33 Am, Chambers Bay will host the U.S. Four-Ball in 2028.

2034 U.S. Amateur: The Country Club - Brookline, Mass.

Dates: August 14-20, 2034

Course architects: Willie Campbell, William Flynn

Note: One of America's old-line clubs and championship golf venues, The Country Club will make the '34 U.S. Am its 18th-ever USGA championship, putting it in second place behind Merion. This will be its first U.S. Am since Matt Fitzpatrick won the event in 2013.

2035 U.S. Amateur: Erin Hills - Erin, Wisc.

Dates: August 13-19, 2035

Course architects: Dr. Michael Hurdzan, Dana Fry and Ron Whitten

Note: Erin Hills is one of the most decorated modern-day USGA hosts, having welcomed the 2017 U.S. Open less than 15 years after it opened. It has since hosted several other USGA events, and when the U.S. Am comes to central Wisconsin, Erin Hills will become the 14th course to have hosted the men's and women's U.S. Opens and the men's and women's U.S. Amateurs.

2036 U.S. Amateur: Scioto Country Club - Columbus, Ohio

Dates: August 11-17, 2036

Course architect: Donald Ross

Note: The club where Jack Nicklaus learned the game from pro Dick Grout is a Donald Ross gem where Bobby Jones captured the 1926 U.S. Open.

2038 U.S. Amateur: Pinehurst No. 2 - Pinehurst, N.C.

Dates: TBD

Course architect: Donald Ross

Note: One of the USGA's "anchor sites" for its championships is always a worthy and gracious host for big-time tournament golf.

2039 U.S. Amateur: Baltusrol Golf Club (Lower) - Springfield, N.J.

Dates: TBD

Course architect: A.W. Tillinghast

Note: Architects Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner's thoughtful, restoration-minded work across this NYC-metro club's Upper and Lower courses has it in position to be a go-to championship host for years to come.

2041 U.S. Amateur: Bandon Dunes Golf Resort - Bandon, Ore.

Dates: TBD

Course architect: Course TBD

Oregon Golf Resorts Bandon Dunes Located on the southwestern coast of Oregon, Bandon Dunes Resort is one of the country's largest and most popular golf resorts. It is home to pure links golf on bluffs along the Pacific Ocean. The first course opened in 1999, Bandon Dunes, and was soon joined by Pacific Dunes, a Tom Doak design, which vaulted to as high as the best public course…

2042 U.S. Amateur: The Ridgewood Country Club - Paramus, N.J.

Dates: TBD

Course architect: A.W. Tillinghast

Note: The fact that two U.S. Amateurs in the space of four years will be held in northern New Jersey is a testament to the area's bounty of great golf. This will be Ridgewood's third-ever U.S. Amateur (1974, 2022).

2044 U.S. Amateur: Southern Hills Country Club - Tulsa, Okla.

Dates: TBD

Course architect: Perry Maxwell

Note: A past U.S. Open and PGA Championship site, Southern Hills will switch gears for its third U.S. Amateur assignment (1965, 2009).

2047 U.S. Amateur: Oakland Hills Country Club (South) - Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

Dates: TBD

Course architect: Donald Ross

Note: "The Monster" received a makeover in 2017, with architects Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner restoring it to Ross' plans while modernizing aspects of it for the modern game. Greater Detroit's championship course of record will also host the 2034 U.S. Open.

2051 U.S. Amateur: Saucon Valley Country Club (Old) - Bethlehem, Penn.

Dates: TBD

Course architects: Herbert Strong, Perry Maxwell, William Gordon

Note: This 54-hole club's founders included Bethlehem Steel executives, who helped establish it as arguably Pennsylvania's greatest club outside of Philadelphia or Pittsburgh. It has become a staple host of the U.S. Senior Open, and when 2051 rolls around, it will mark the 100th anniversary of the only other time the club has hosted the U.S. Am.