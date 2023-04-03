Choice Destinations: Golf in and around Augusta, Georgia





The other three majors are great, but the Masters has a cultural cachet all its own. Maybe it's the fact that it falls first on the calendar, or the fact that it's the only major that visits the same course each year. Maybe it's the genteel sense of tradition woven throughout the week. Maybe it's the inexpensive pimento cheese sandwiches.

So much energy gets concentrated on Augusta as a place to watch great players play that it is easy to forget that it is a solid spot where we all can play golf the rest of the year. With a historic muni, a nearby Army base with a well-respected course and several other worthwhile courses within a few dozen miles - this includes the delightful town of Aiken, S.C., as well - there is a lot to like about a golf trip to this part of the world, even for the 99.99% of us who will never set foot on the grounds of Augusta National. For that reason, we ranked Augusta 10th in our World Top 100 Golf Destinations.

If you're looking for an enjoyable Augusta golf vacation that doesn't break the bank, hone in on these 10 courses.

Best Value Golf Courses near Augusta

A view over the water of a hole at Bartram Trail Golf Club. Bartram Trail GC

Aiken Golf Club

Aiken, S.C.

Regarded by many as one of the best-value golf courses in the entire country, Aiken Golf Club is a testament to the passion and commitment of owner Jim McNair, whose father purchased the course in 1959. The younger McNair has cared for it since 1987. With a design partially influenced by Donald Ross, it is a rarity among classic Southern courses open to the public. $30 walking/$48 riding.

Applewood Golf Course

Keysville, Ga.

Just half an hour south of town, Applewood gets high marks from locals for value, as well as superior drainage to many other area courses. It was laid out on the property of a defunct apple orchard in1996 by Chuck Baer. $47.

Augusta Municipal Golf Course

Augusta, Ga.

Known by locals as "The Patch," Augusta's town course is a little on the hardscrabble side, but it's a local hang that dates back to 1928. New management has begun to turn the conditions around in recent months. $23 walking/$37 riding.

Bartram Trail Golf Club

Evans, Ga.

Opened in 2005 and laid out by former Nicklaus associate Rick Robbins, Bartram Trail changed hands in May of 2022 and new owners Debbie and Jason Page have made steady improvements to the golf course and surrounding facilities. Named after one of America's first naturalists, the course winds through hilly forest north of Augusta. $42 walking/$67 riding.

Cedar Creek Golf Club

Aiken, S.C.

Originally laid out by Arthur Hills, Cedar Creek opened in 1991. In 2012, Aiken Golf Club owner Jim McNair, Jr., added it to his portfolio of courses. With a long-tenured superintendent minding the course, McNair has guided Cedar Creek back from tough times post-Recession. $25 walking/$45 riding.

Forest Hills Golf Club

Augusta, Ga.

Donald Ross courses that are public are relatively uncommon. Ross courses that are both public and playable for less than $50 are to be treasured. Forest Hills opened in 1926 and is the home course of the 2010 and 2011 Men's National Champion Augusta University Jaguar golf team. $40 walking/$62 riding.

A view from Gordon Lakes Golf Course

Gordon Lakes Golf Club

Augusta, Ga.

Gordon Lakes is one of the U.S. Military's best golf facilities, located on the 86-square-mile Fort Gordon, home of the United States Army Signal Corps and the United States Army Cyber Command. Robert Trent Jones, Sr. laid out its original 18 holes, the Lake View and Island View nines, in 1976. Ault, Clark & Associates added a third nine, Pine View, in 2002. $34 walking/$54 riding.

Goshen Golf Club

Augusta, Ga.

At more than 7,400 yards form the tips, Goshen is long - almost as long as a certain course across town. It opened in 1968 and was laid out by Ellis Maples, who was mentored by Donald Ross. The front nine loops counterclockwise around a lake, while the back heads through tree-lined corridors. $30 walking/$45 riding.

Midland Valley Golf Club

Aiken, S.C.

This semi-private course was laid out by Ellis Maples and opened in 1961. Not overly long or difficult from any set of tees, it nevertheless engages golfers with undulating greens and some considerable elevation changes. $40.

Mount Vintage Golf Club

North Augusta, S.C.

With three nines laid out by Clyde Johnston - the Chester and Vintage in 2000 and the Independent in 2008 - this expansive 27-holer enjoys some fun elevation changes. Several holes that play over creeks and around lakes incorporate arched bridges that remind of those at Augusta National. Mount Vintage hosted an LPGA Tour event from 2000 to 2004. $68.

